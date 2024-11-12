David Moyes is open to returning to management in the Premier League, with Southampton and Crystal Palace both considering the Scotsman as a replacement for their under-fire bosses, according to talkSPORT.

The veteran coach has been out of a job since parting ways with West Ham in the summer, a role which he had occupied for almost five years. Leading the Hammers to European glory in the form of the UEFA Conference League in 2023, Moyes would arrive at a potential new club with an impressive pedigree.

Southampton are said to have the former Manchester United manager on their shortlist of potential replacements for Russell Martin, who is under pressure after the Saints' ninth loss of the season on the weekend against Wolves. Meanwhile, Oliver Glasner is also facing a potential dismissal at Palace, with Selhurst Park executives considering Moyes as a successor to the Austrian.

Southampton and Palace Eyeing Moyes

He's one of the most coveted coaches on the market

Having taken charge of Preston, Everton, United, Real Sociedad, Sunderland and West Ham, Moyes is one of the most experienced head coaches in British football, and is understandably garnering interest from a host of Premier League sides who are contemplating making a change in the dugout. As well as Southampton and Palace, talkSPORT suggest that Leicester and Wolves are also pondering approaching the 61-year-old.

Speaking to talkSPORT last month, Moyes, who has been described as 'incredible' by Jürgen Klopp, was coy on whether he wanted to return to the dugout, but didn't rule it out:

I don't know yet, I don't know. I've not made that decision yet and I don't want to make that decision. I just want to see how it goes. I've had some really nice enquiries from clubs and countries as well at different times, but I'm just taking my time and we'll see how it goes."

However, the radio outlet now report that, with Southampton and Palace considering the Scottish manager, Moyes is open to an imminent return.

The Saints sit bottom of the Premier League after eleven matches, having won just one game. Calls for Martin to be sacked are hotting up, although David Ornstein revealed on Tuesday that the former Norwich player isn't at immediate threat of losing his job.

Ornstein also revealed that Palace are 'fully behind' Glasner, despite the South Londoners' dire start to the season. However, if they remain in the bottom three for much longer, it would be no surprise to see the Eagles pull the trigger on the ex-Eintracht Frankfurt boss.

Moyes' Managerial Record Matches Managed 1,150 Wins 489 Draws 285 Losses 376 Win Percentage 42.52%

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 12/11/2024