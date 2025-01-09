David Moyes is open to a return to Everton after Sean Dyche was sacked by the club just hours before their clash with Peterborough, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed.

The Toffees took the decision to part ways with Dyche hours before the FA Cup third-round clash in a shock turn of events, with club captain Seamus Coleman and former defender Leighton Baines taking charge of the fixture.

But the decision had been brewing for several days and The Friedkin Group are now plotting a swift and speedy appointment to replace him as they look to avoid relegation and move into their new stadium as a Premier League outfit.

Related Exclusive Alfonso Diaz interview: Mallorca Executive on Spanish Super Cup Real Mallorca's CEO of Business Alfonso Diaz chats to GIVEMESPORT about the Spanish Super Cup and celebrity owners at the club

Sources: Dyche Met with TFG for Future Talks

Negotiations for days over severance package

GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed that The Friedkin Group took this week to decide over whether a mid-season change was needed following the 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend, and they met with Dyche for talks.

During those talks the former Burnley boss told the board that he felt he had taken Everton as far as he could, and TFG agreed - leading them to the decision that an immediate change was necessary. The new American owners have plenty of respect for Dyche and the job he has done at Goodison Park over the last two years, but a change of manager was seen as the best approach given the circumstances.

That led to difficult negotiations over the last few days over a compensation package with Dyche refusing to resign from his position, and GIVEMESPORT sources are told that while an agreement has been found Dyche will not be receiving the full amount owed in his contract.

Dyche's contract with the club was due to expire in the summer anyway and succession-planning was already in place, but The Friedkin Group feel prepared to find a new manager now with a speedy appointment expected.

GIVEMESPORT sources are also told that Everton's players were in the dark until this afternoon about the situation, but several of Dyche's backroom team said goodbye to non-playing staff ahead of the Peterborough game.

Related Chelsea Consider Signing New Centre-Back and Forward With Targets Named Chelsea are in the market for centre-backs at the same time as being open to sanctioning departures this month

Sources: Moyes Open to Everton Return

Fonseca, Carsley open to role, Mourinho not considered

With Everton targeting a quick appointment, former manager and current free agent David Moyes, who has been described as "incredible", is considered a target and GIVEMESPORT sources are told that he would be open to a return to the club where he previously spent 11 years.

Reports in recent days suggested that Graham Potter was also a target but sources have denied that he was ever formally approached about the job. He signed a two-and-a-half-year deal to take over at West Ham on Thursday instead.

Jose Mourinho's name has also been floated as a potential replacement for Dyche, but GIVEMESPORT sources are told he is not a contender and won't be considered for the role as his previous role with The Friedkin Group at AS Roma didn't end well.

Gareth Southgate is also admired for the Everton manager's role but has indicated he doesn't want a mid-season role while former Roma manager Paulo Fonseca is also understood to be interested in the role after leaving Milan last week.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 09/01/2025.

Related Everton Have Sacked Sean Dyche With Immediate Effect Sean Dyche has been sacked as Everton manager after a little less than two years in the role.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.