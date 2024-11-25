Former West Ham United manager David Moyes will reportedly be a target for Everton once Dan Friedkin’s takeover is completed, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Scottish tactician is said to be favoured by some members of the prospective new Everton ownership, as he knows the club well and understands what it takes to survive in the Premier League.

A return to Goodison Park is reportedly appealing to Moyes if he feels the job is ‘right for him’ and if he is convinced by the new owners, their vision and budget.

While Friedkin is believed to have other candidates in mind, Moyes has emerged as a serious contender due to ‘what he brings at this time’, as pressure continues to mount on Sean Dyche.

The Toffees missed the chance to secure their third win of the season on Saturday, drawing 0-0 with Brentford despite having a one-man advantage for the entire second half.

Everton created a plethora of chances to end their winless run but struggled up front, registering 27 shots at Mark Flekken’s goal, with only five on target.

The goalless draw leaves Dyche’s side winless in their last four games, and they now face a gruelling schedule, taking on Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City in their next six Premier League fixtures.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Everton are joint-second lowest scorers in the Premier League this season, with just 10 goals in 12 games.

With Friedkin’s takeover nearing completion, a managerial change at Goodison Park could soon become inevitable, with Moyes firmly in contention to replace Dyche mid-season.

The former Man United boss, labelled 'incredible', enjoyed a successful decade on Merseyside before departing for Old Trafford in 2013.

During his time at Everton, he transformed the club from bottom-half strugglers into a consistent top-eight side, coming close to breaking into the Champions League places in his final 2012/13 season.

The 61-year-old has been heavily linked with a Premier League return this season and, according to GIVEMESPORT sources, is open to taking over at Everton.

David Moyes West Ham Record (2020-2024) Games 230 Wins 103 Draws 43 Losses 84 Goals scored / conceded 365 / 320 Points per game 1.53

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-11-24.