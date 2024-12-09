Julen Lopetegui is walking on eggshells at West Ham United after a terrible start to the Premier League campaign - and GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that if the Spaniard is given the boot at the London Stadium, former boss David Moyes could be open to a third spell in claret and blue in the space of just over seven years.

Moyes left the Hammers at the end of last season, with Lopetegui replacing him. But the former Real Madrid boss has lost eight of his 16 games in charge of the Irons, and that has put real pressure on him with plenty of managers linked with replacing him. But whilst names circulate, sources have stated that David Sullivan could look a lot closer to home to bring a new name in.

Sources: Moyes Open to West Ham Return

The Scot has been a magnificent boss in east London in the past

GIVEMESPORT sources have stated that Moyes - who was called 'incredible' by Jurgen Klopp - would be open to a third spell at West Ham if the job becomes available due to Lopetegui’s run of poor form at the London Stadium.

The Spaniard is unlikely to be in a job if he loses to former club Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday evening, though Gary O’Neil could reportedly be in a similar position if he loses to the Hammers - who he used to play for - in a game that has been dubbed ‘El Sackico’.

Moyes departed in the summer after a five-year spell that saw West Ham reach the Europa League semi-finals, record three top-half finishes in the Premier League, and crucially win the Europa Conference League.

West Ham United's Premier League statistics - Division ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Wins 14 9th Goals scored 60 8th Goals conceded 74 17th Shots for per game 11.8 16th Shots against per game 17.2 17th xG 54.74 13th

However, sources state that West Ham have several names on their shortlist to replace Lopetegui, including Massimiliano Allegri - though the Italian would not consider a move in mid-season.

The Irons could also offer Moyes a caretaker role, allowing him to steady the ship until the summer until they find the most suitable candidate possible to take the London Stadium side forward.

Other names include Graham Potter, former Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand, ex-Porto chief Sergio Conceicao, Edin Terzic - who led Borussia Dortmund to the Champions League final last season - and young German coach Matthias Jaissle, who is currently manager of Saudi side Al-Alhi. Potter, who last managed almost two years ago before being sacked by Chelsea, is thought to be open to the role and, crucially, starting his tenure straight away.

Moyes would also consider a return to Everton if prospective new Toffees owner Dan Friedkin decides to make a managerial change. Sean Dyche is safe for now, and The Friedkin Group won’t make any rash decisions before they arrive at the club - with a club approval currently set for before the Christmas period.

Moyes Return Would Be Interesting

The Scot enjoyed his best period of management at West Ham since he excelled at Everton

Moyes' departure did seem quite harsh, especially after leading the club to a period of top-half Premier League success. Since promotion from the Championship back in 2012, West Ham had only finished in the top half three times in seven seasons - whilst Moyes managed the feat in just four-and-a-half seasons. The last time the Hammers had such a period of success was in the mid-2000’s, and he won their first major trophy in 43 years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David Moyes won 103 of his 231 games in charge of West Ham United in his second spell.

A return to east London would be an interesting move on paper for the Scot, but having signed more than half of the squad, it would be a move that made sense.

