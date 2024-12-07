Former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness has said David Moyes will demand an 18-month deal if he is to replace Sean Dyche at Goodison Park.

The Scot spent 11 years with the Merseysiders before leaving in 2013 to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

Moyes, who has been described by Jurgen Klopp as "incredible", is on Everton's radar amid growing doubts over Dyche's future with the club sitting in 15th in the league, and prospective new owners, the Friedkin Group, could call time on the Englishman's reign as the Toffees enter a new era.

Wyness, who worked with Moyes from 2004 to 2009 as CEO, thinks Premier League experience is vital for any potential Dyche replacement. He insisted Moyes would demand a contract that would allow him time to put his stamp on the club. He told Football Insider:

"It’s got to be someone with Premier League experience, because the next six months is a big gamble. I don’t think David would come unless it was an 18-month contract, and quite rightly. I don’t think he’s like Sam Allardyce, jet him in and let him do a job. Moyes will want to take the club on and he’s perfectly capable of doing it.

David Moyes Everton Reign Win-Loss Record 221-163 Achievements Champions League qualification, Europa League qualification, FA Cup runner-up

David Moyes opened up on West Ham exit amid talk of Everton return

Moyes has been out of management since the summer when he left West Ham United following the expiration of his contract. He oversaw 103 wins in 230 games and guided the Hammers to UEFA Europa Conference League glory in 2023.

However, the Scot's exit came after the Irons withdrew an initial contract offer made to him in the winter. He opened up on this while a guest on The Overlap:

The biggest part of it was they withdrew the contract. Just on the back of the results and we said lets make a decision at the end of the season.

West Ham finished ninth in the league last season and replaced Moyes with Julen Lopetegui in the summer. They are enduring a difficult ongoing campaign, sitting 14th after 14 games played.

Related Exclusive: Everton and Crystal Palace 'Eye Bargain Move' for French 'Baller' Everton and Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on Lyon midfielder Maxence Caqueret ahead of a potential cut-price move

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt as of 07/12/2024.