The NBA is always evolving as a sports league. Between the changing of the guard for the top stars in the league, the constant growth from a talent and schematics standpoint, and the occasional rule changes, the game doesn't stay stagnant for long. New players are always finding new ways to dazzle fans, impact the game, and dominate the sport.

With the NBA trending towards a more offense-friendly perspective and the depth of talent consistently growing, it's unsurprising to see the game's stars putting up astronomical numbers every night and shattering records along the way.

While most of the career records are being unseated by today's franchise players on a seemingly nightly basis, the single-game records have mostly been held firm by the stars of the past.

The game is approaching record numbers for pace too, so these single-game records might change hands soon enough, but for now, it's important to honor the stars that helped usher in the modern age of basketball by paving the way in the past. Here are the top 10 single-game records in NBA history.

Most points in a single game – 100

Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia Warriors - March 2, 1962 vs New York Knicks

Kicking off this list with the most renowned single-game NBA record was the obvious choice. It'd take a pretty dedicated fan to be able to identify the player who racked up the most turnovers or dished out the most assists in one night, but even someone who doesn't watch basketball might know of Wilt Chamberlain's infamous 100-point outing and the iconic photo with a handwritten "100" on a white piece of printer paper that followed.

His Philadelphia Warriors dispatched the New York Knicks, 167-147 in his all-time outing.

Wilt Chamberlain - 100-point Game Statline PTS 100 REB 25 AST 2 FG% 57.1

Today's players are still paying homage to Chamberlain's incredible feat with their own white sheets of paper after setting new career highs in scoring. The new wave of NBA superstars might be pouring in points at a record pace, but Kobe Bryant's 81-point mark has remained untouched since he first set it, let alone Chamberlain's 100.

Picturing Joel Embiid or Luka Dončić hitting 100+ in a game isn't unfeasible, but it would take a perfect storm of circumstances for someone to break Chamberlain's almost unbelievable record.

Most field goals made in a single game – 36

Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia Warriors - March 2, 1962 vs New York Knicks

This one isn't nearly as talked about but would be the obvious choice if it were a trivia question. After all, it can be safely assumed that the most points in a single game probably came along with the most field goals made. That's exactly what Wilt Chamberlain did against the New York Knicks over six decades ago.

Top 5 Most FGM in an NBA Game Player FGM Points Wilt Chamberlain 36 100 Wilt Chamberlain 31 78 Rick Barry 30 64 Wilt Chamberlain 30 68 Wilt Chamberlain 29 66

A fun fact about Chamberlain's historic night is that he, a career 51 percent free-throw shooter, knocked down an uncharacteristic 28-32 from the charity stripe that game. While he was near perfect in adding 28 points from freebies, he still had to sink the most field goals made in a single game to reach his 100-point record.

Chamberlain also happens to hold the second-most field goals made in a single game with 31 against the Los Angeles Lakers back in 1961.

Most free throws made in a single game – 28

Adrian Dantley, Utah Jazz - January 4, 1984 & Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia Warriors - March 2, 1962

As previously stated, Wilt Chamberlain originally set the mark at 28 free throws made in 1962. 22 years later, Adrian Dantley tied Chamberlain's record and no one else has matched it since — the closest in the modern era being Anthony Davis's 26 free-throws made against the Memphis Grizzlies in 2019.

Adrian Dantley - Jan. 4 1984 Statline PTS 46 REB 9 AST 5 STL 1 FG% 60.0 FT% 96.6

Chamberlain was fouled a ton of times, with the Knicks unable to slow him down in any other way, hoping that his 51 percent career free-throw percentage would catch up to him. Dantley, on the other hand, was always a great shooter from the stripe and had quite a knack for getting himself there to take advantage.

That night, he made 28 of 29 attempts from the free-throw line for a 96.6 percent mark, quite a bit better than his career 82 percent average. Dantley also notched 27 free-throws made against the Denver Nuggets a year prior to tying Chamberlain's 28.

Most 3-point field goals made in a single game – 14

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors - October 29, 2018

One of the more underrated aspects of Chamberlain's 100-piece was that it didn't include a single three-pointer made. Maybe if the three-point line existed back then, and he was also a lethal outside shooter, Chamberlain would have hit 120 points. Or maybe the San Antonio Spurs could just hand Victor Wembenyama the ultimate green light for one night and see if he could break Chamberlain's record.

Klay Thompson - Oct. 29 2018 Statline PTS 52 REB 4 AST 0 STL 2 BLK 0 FG% 62.1 3PT% 58.3 FT% 100

The most three-pointers made in a single game didn't come in the highest individual scoring game, but it did produce perhaps the most dazzling display of shooting in NBA history. Coming off of two straight titles, the Warriors had to find new ways to keep themselves locked in during the regular season. Klay Thompson took the onus on himself to shatter a league record just to keep things interesting.

Thompson wound up beating his fellow Splash Brother, Stephen Curry's, previous mark of 13 to grab the record.

Most minutes played in a single game – 69

Dale Ellis, Seattle SuperSonics - November 9, 1989

This is an NBA record that relies on much more than just the abilities of an individual player. Dale Ellis was a lethal scoring wing who could pour in points from all three levels and could be counted on for 15–25 points a night for the majority of his career. The most important aspect of his game for this record, though, was his durability.

Dale Ellis - Nov. 9 1989 Statline PTS 53 REB 7 AST 1 STL 1 BLK 1 FG% 46.2 3PT% 42.9 FT% 82.4

Ellis played 18 seasons in the NBA and was 39 years old in his last campaign. This came before modern sports medicine, at a time when players were lucky to have 10 healthy years in a career. Ellis' extended tenure in the NBA was a testament to his durability, as was his record 69 minutes in a game that went into quintuple overtime.

There may be a few players capable of exceeding 70 minutes in a game today, but they're unlikely to ever get the opportunity. There hasn't been a single other game to pass four overtimes since the NBA-ABA merger, and, even if there were to be one, there probably wouldn't be any players who would come close to playing the full game like Ellis did.

Most rebounds in a single game – 55

Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia Warriors - November 24, 1960

Between the primitive offensive skillsets and the breakneck pace of the pre-merger era, the single-game rebounding leaderboards are dominated by the big men of old. Chamberlain and Bill Russell especially have their fingerprints all over the most impressive rebounding box scores.

Wilt Chamberlain - Nov. 24 1960 Statline PTS 34 REB 55 AST 4 FG% 35.7 FT% 40

This is one of the records that might never be broken with the way the game has evolved. Even if the pace continues to climb, offenses are simply too skilled to leave 55 rebounds available for one player to grab over the course of a single game.

Since the merger, Charles Oakley has the record for most boards in a night with 35. Since the turn of the millennium, Kevin Love holds the highest mark with 31.

Most assists in a single game – 30

Scott Skiles, Orlando Magic - December 30, 1990

At first glance, this might seem like an astronomical number that's out of reach for the modern-day player, but it's a much more feasible record to try to break than the rebounding one. Several players, both before and after Skiles's tenure in the league, came close to his 30 helpers. There have been quite a few in the modern era, as well.

Scott Skiles - Dec. 30 1990 Statline PTS 22 REB 6 AST 30 STL 2 BLK 0 FG% 53.8% 3PT% 66.7% FT% 85.7%

Rajon Rondo has gotten the closest with 25 dimes while running point for Anthony Davis and Demarcus Cousins with the New Orleans Pelicans. Russell Westbrook has notched 24 assists on two separate occasions. With today's emphasis on pace and floor spacing, it's certainly within the realm of reality that a player could eclipse 30 assists one day soon.

Most steals in a single game – 11

Kendall Gill, New Jersey Nets - April 3, 1999 & Larry Kenon, San Antonio Spurs - December 26, 1976

Eleven steals is the second record on this list so far that's held by multiple people. The NBA also didn't start recording steals until the 1973-74 season, so there could be more members of the "11 or more steals" club than the world currently knows about.

11-steal Game Stats Category Kendall Gill Larry Kenon PTS 15 29 REB 10 15 AST 3 4 STL 11 11 BLK 2 0 FG% 40.0 50.0 FT% 50.0 87.5

Since 1973, players have registered 10 steals 24 times, but only two players were able to get over the hump and hit 11: Kendall Gill with the New Jersey Nets and Larry Kenon with the Spurs.

This also seems like a record that the modern-day NBA athlete could break given the right circumstances, considering that a couple of active players have gotten 10 steals: T.J. McConnell and Draymond Green. Lou Williams, who recently retired, also hit the mark once.

Most blocks in a single game – 17

Elmore Smith, Los Angeles Lakers - October 28, 1973

Like steals, blocks weren't always a part of standard box scores. They were officially added to the NBA's statistics the same season as steals, 1973-74. Funnily enough, blocks started being recorded just months after Chamberlain's retirement from the game and four years after Russell hung up his sneakers.

Those two might have been the two best shot blockers in basketball history, so the leaderboards might have looked drastically different if the NBA had kept track of blocks earlier.

Elmore Smith - Oct. 28 1973 Statline PTS 12 REB 16 AST 2 STL 0 BLK 17 FG% 31.3 FT% 33.3

Unfortunately, their swats might never be part of official league history. As such, Elmore Smith currently holds the record for the most blocks in a single game with 17. This certainly doesn't seem like an untouchable number, as several players have reached 15 blocks, including Shaquille O'Neal. The closest that an active NBA player has come, though, is JaVale McGee with 12 blocks back in 2011.

Most turnovers in a single game – 16

Mike Bantom, Indiana Pacers - January 2, 1982

This is the one section on this list that no current NBA player would want to usurp. Coughing up the ball is one of the gravest sins a basketball player can commit on the court, and doing so repeatedly is liable to get them pulled from the game. It's incredibly difficult to imagine a player having a leash long enough for them to rack up over 16 turnovers before getting benched for the remainder of the night.

Mike Bantom - Jan. 2 1982 Statline PTS 24 REB 12 AST 2 TO 16 STL 8 BLK 3 FG% 31.8 3PT% 50.0 FT% 81.8

Mike Bantom managed to do it for the Indiana Pacers, however. A 6-foot-9 forward, Bantom only averaged 2.4 turnovers per game for his career, a pretty standard number for any full-time starter with the ball in their hands often. That day, though, Bantom couldn't keep the rock in his possession, and he wound up on the wrong side of NBA history. He tried to make up for it with eight steals, though!