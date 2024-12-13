Newcastle United are open to offers for midfielder Sean Longstaff in January as they look to improve their profit and sustainability situation, MailOnline journalist Craig Hope has reported.

The Magpies extended Longstaff’s contract by another year until the summer of 2026 earlier this month, but are now willing to listen to proposals amid their difficult financial situation.

Selling a home-grown player could provide a massive boost for their PSR concerns, and Newcastle are looking to do just that in January, having struggled to make big moves in the summer transfer window.

According to Hope, the St James’ Park hierarchy extended Longstaff’s contract only to protect the value of their academy graduate and will look to sell the 27-year-old if the right offer arrives in early 2025.

Although he remains an important member of Eddie Howe’s first-team squad, it is reported that Longstaff himself understands his future may now lie elsewhere.

Several clubs and intermediaries have reportedly been told of the English midfielder’s availability in recent days, while the likes of Miguel Almiron, Harvey Barnes, and Martin Dubravka are also understood to be among potential departures, as reported previously.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Longstaff has made 17 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle this term, including 10 starts.

Longstaff has been an important player for Newcastle since graduating from the club’s academy in 2018/19 and has been a key piece of Howe's squad last season, making 46 appearances in all competitions and scoring eight goals.

The 'incredible' Englishman stepped up in Sandro Tonali’s absence in 2023/24 but has struggled to maintain a regular spot in the first XI this term, starting just eight times in the Premier League.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Newcastle could be active in the January market and are believed to be looking at a right-forward, amid concerns over Almiron’s long-term future at St James’ Park.

The Paraguayan ace was heavily linked with an exit before the season and has started just once in the league this season, amassing 119 minutes of action.

Sean Longstaff's Newcastle Stats (2024/25 Premier League Games 14 Goals / assists 0 / 0 Expected goals 0.6 Pass accuracy % 85.7 Minutes played 662

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-12-24.