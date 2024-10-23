Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe would be "tempted" by the opportunity to replace Erik Ten Hag as manager of Manchester United, according to former club scout Mick Brown.

The Magpies boss is currently under contract at St James' Park until 2027 but has emerged as a potential candidate at Old Trafford should INEOS decide to replace Ten Hag, after a poor start to the season has seen the Red Devils languishing in the bottom half of the table and winless in Europe so far.

Howe has been embroiled in behind-the-scenes drama at Newcastle with new director of football Paul Mitchell, which has seen his future brought into question in recent times as the England job became available. However, when Thomas Tuchel took that job it left both Man Utd and Howe without an exit route, and their paths may now cross to each other.

Howe Wants Man Utd Job

Believes he can transform the club

With question marks surrounding the future of Ten Hag at Old Trafford, it's believed INEOS chiefs are looking at potential alternatives should they feel the need for a change at some point.

Howe is someone they are reportedly keen on, and while speaking to Football Insider former chief scout Mick Brown admitted he had heard rumblings that the former Bournemouth boss could be tempted to switch one United for another.

“I’ve heard he’d be tempted by the opportunity. No matter the situation the club finds itself in, anybody would be temped by that offer. “There are major problems which need overhauling, but it’s a great place to be and it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world. “Howe, I believe, would back himself to sort out some of those problems, and that would get the crowd on his side. “He’s got a very good reputation. I’ve never worked with him personally but I’ve heard nothing but good things about him and his management. “I don’t think there are that many candidates in the frame for the job now.“If Ten Hag was sacked tomorrow, where would they go next? That’s why the owners haven’t pulled the trigger, and that’s why Howe’s name is on their list. They obviously feel that if they pull the trigger, he would consider taking over.”

Erik ten Hag's managerial record in the Premier League compared to Eddie Howe Erik ten Hag Eddie Howe Matches 84 301 Won 44 109 Drawn 14 71 Lost 26 121 Goals for 122 434 Goals against 110 471 Points 146 398 Points-per-game 1.74 1.32 Statistics correct as of 22/10/2024

Howe, who has been described as "incredible", took Newcastle to the Carabao Cup final in 2022 but was beaten by Ten Hag's Man United side while he also took them to the Champions League last season.

However, the team has had a mixed start to their season so far this campaign and currently sit in ninth place in the Premier League after eight games with a goal difference of zero.