Nikola Jokić was named the 2023-24 NBA Most Valuable Player on Wednesday night, winning his third MVP in four seasons. The voters felt Jokić was convincingly the frontrunner for the award as he received 79 first-place votes. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the runner-up for the award, but one incredible stat supports his case for being snubbed.

Gilgeous-Alexander had a fantastic season while leading the Thunder to their first postseason appearance since 2020, and the first taste of the playoffs for this young core since their inception. However, the snub for MVP places the Canadian star in a company that isn't shared by many. Gilgeous-Alexander became the first player since 1967 to average 30+ points as the number one seed in the Western Conference and not win MVP.

The Thunder were well represented throughout the 2023-24 NBA awards. Head coach Mark Daigneault was named the Coach of the Year for his impressive turnaround from last season. Front office executive, Sam Presti, was the runner-up behind the Boston Celtics' Brad Stevens, for the Executive of the Year award. Of course, Gilgeous-Alexander was the final Thunder member to be nominated for an award with the MVP but didn't win.

In just his second season as a bonafide star for the Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander did the unthinkable for a youthful Oklahoma City team. The Thunder became the youngest one-seed in NBA history in the 2023-24 season, exceeding all expectations.

Leading the league in points has been taken into consideration when voting for the MVP award, but isn't the most important criterion. Joel Embiid, who was named the 2022-23 MVP, led the league in scoring, averaging 33.1 points per game. Although Gilgeous-Alexander averaged a bit less at 30.1 points per game, what he was able to do with the Thunder could've given him the edge over the statistical differences between Jokić and him.

Gilgeous-Alexander Had a Season For The History Books

The Canadian star had an all-time season despite not winning the MVP award

Gilgeous-Alexander's career arc is one of the most surprising yet impressive developments in a player in recent NBA history. Originally a role player, once traded to the Thunder as the main piece in the Paul George deal to the Los Angeles Clippers, each season the young guard has elevated his game tremendously.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 30.1 REB 5.5 AST 6.2 NET RATING +10.1 EXP W +21

At just 25 years old, Gilgeous-Alexander helped improve the Thunder from a 40-42 record in the 2022-23 season to a 57-25 record in the 2023-24 season.

Gilgeous-Alexander's snub for the award is a sentiment that is circulating in NBA internet discussions but is shared by NBA greats. Hall-of-fame center, Shaquille O'Neal, was vocal regarding his feelings following Gilgeous-Alexander not being named MVP.

"I don't like to rain on people's parade, but I'm not happy with this one... I felt Shai deserved it." - Shaquille O'Neal

Gilgeous-Alexander hasn't engaged in the discourse surrounding the MVP award, instead, has been vocal about his determination to win. Despite being so young, he's displayed the poise of a veteran, which has trickled down onto the rest of the roster to carry the same composure. However, his teammates were outspoken on Gilgeous-Alexander's case for the prestige award.

Following the Thunder's 124-92 Game 2 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round, Chet Holmgren took the mic in a postgame interview and advocated for his teammate's MVP case.

“He’s too humble to say it, but this is the MVP right here." - Chet Holmgren

Although Gilgeous-Alexander isn't the MVP of the league, it doesn't change the fact that he is the MVP of the Thunder. Oklahoma City (5-0) is joined by just the Minnesota Timberwolves (6-0) as the only teams that remain undefeated in the postseason.

The Thunder have positioned themselves as a legitimate title contender out of the eight teams that left in the NBA Playoffs. Gilgeous-Alexander will look to keep that goal alive as Oklahoma City will have the opportunity to stay undefeated in Game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, May 9 at 9:30 PM ET.