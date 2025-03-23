The bad news continues to rain over Southampton as their Premier League season edges perilously closer to relegation - with star defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis returning to St. Mary's after picking up an injury for England's under-21 side against France on Friday evening.

The former Manchester City star, who was called incredible by Pep Guardiola earlier this season, has been one of the shining lights in Southampton's season - and even earned his England debut in November, scoring against the Republic of Ireland to boost his reputation in the top-flight game. But according to journalist Jack Rosser, the centre-back has returned to the south coast due to his injury after he was pictured on crutches.

With Harwood-Bellis now likely to miss Southampton's next few games, Ivan Juric will have to navigate a positive result even with a weakened defence - and having been spotted in protective wear, Rosser has stated that the one-time Championship winner has returned to the club.

The Sun journalist wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Taylor Harwood-Bellis has returned to Southampton after picking up a thigh injury in Friday night's game against Lorient. #SaintsFC"

Southampton will be relegated if Wolverhampton Wanderers win their next two games, and Southampton fail to take at least two points from their next two.

With the Molineux outfit facing West Ham United at home and relegation-threatened Ipswich Town away from home, there is a very realistic chance that they could take maximum points from their next two - whilst Southampton, who have struggled for points all season, will face Crystal Palace at home and Tottenham Hotspur in the capital.

Harwood-Bellis' absence will make that a much tougher ask. Southampton have already conceded 70 goals this season and haven't taken a single point from their previous five outings, but their main centre-back being out of action means that the club will be up against it at a free-scoring Palace outfit.

Harwood-Bellis has featured in all but three games this season, picking up seven yellow cards and one goal in the process - even captaining Southampton in the League Cup against Everton in the earlier stretches of the season.