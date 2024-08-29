Leeds United are closing in on a deal for Dusseldorf midfielder Ao Tanaka ahead of the transfer deadline with the Japan international jetting in for a medical today, Dharmesh Sheth has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites have seen a host of first-team stars leave the club during the summer transfer window after they failed to earn promotion back to the Premier League, leaving Daniel Farke with limited options to lead another promotion charge.

But the 49ers are active in the transfer market in the final 48 hours of the window and have now agreed a deal to sign Bundesliga 2 star Tanaka to bolster the squad.

Tanaka Set for Leeds United Medical

£3.3m deal agreed for Japan star

The midfield has seen big changes this summer after Archie Gray left for Tottenham in a deal worth around £40million, while Glen Kamara departed from Rennes in Ligue 1 just one year after arriving from Rangers in a deal worth £8.6million.

Joe Rothwell was brought in on loan from Bournemouth before the Championship season began, while Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev have remained at Elland Road, but Farke wants more and the club chiefs have delivered with 25-year-old Tanaka.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on Thursday morning, Dharmesh Sheth revealed the details of the deal and shared that he is flying into the UK for a medical today.

"It certainly looks that way. Ao Tanaka, Japan International. He's going to be flying over today for a medical with Leeds. So, you know, time running out. But I think Leeds are pretty confident that this one will go through. He's a player from Fortuna Dusseldorf, and it looks like that fee is going to be in the region of around 4 million euros, including performance related add ons.

Tanaka has got 28 caps for the Japan national team, scoring eight goals in the process and has previously been described as "incredible" leaving Leeds fans excited about his imminent arrival at Elland Road.

Ao Tanaka Fortuna Dusseldorf Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Bundesliga 30 7 4 Bundesliga Playoffs 2 0 0 DFB-Pokal 4 1 0

Leeds United Dealt Philip Billing Blow

Midfielder doesn't want to drop to Championship

As well as Tanaka, Daniel Farke was keen to bring in Bournemouth outcast Philip Billing before the deadline in a cut-price deal.

They faced competition from a host of Championship clubs, including Sheffield United and Burnley mainly, however it seems as though none of them will be successful after the Denmark international made his stance on a move clear.

According to The Mirror journalist David Anderson, Billing has told interested clubs that he is not interested in dropping down to the Championship as he seeks regular first-team football away from the Vitality Stadium for the 2024/25 season.

Leeds have already signed Joe Rodon, Alex Cairns, Jayden Bogle and Largie Ramazani on permanent deals, while Manor Solomon and Rothwell have arrived on loan. They have replaced a host of outgoing players including Crysencio Summerville Georginio Rutter and Charlie Cresswell for fees.

All stats courtesy of FBRef.