Aston Villa boss Unai Emery's attempts at raiding his former club Sevilla may just have got much easier - with Loic Bade reportedly giving the Premier League outfit his approval for a potential deal, after reports suggested that the west Midlands side were poised to make a move for his signature.

Bade has been a key part of Sevilla's squad for the past two years, making 62 La Liga appearances at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan - but his time in southern Spain could be coming to an end with Villa ramping up their efforts to sign him. And that could be furthered, with the 'incredible' Bade giving the green light to a potential move to the Midlands club, who have already signed Donyell Malen this winter.

Report: Bade Gives Villa 'Approval' to January Transfer

The Frenchman could be on his way back to the Premier League

The report from Vamos Mi Sevilla states that the Spanish outfit are waiting for Villa to present their first offer for Bade, with their former director of football Monchi presenting his intentions to sign the Frenchman in the January transfer window. Crucially, though, Bade has given Villa his approval for a potential move.

Loic Bade's La Liga statistics - Aston Villa squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 15 =6th Assists 1 =6th Clearances Per Game 3.9 2nd Tackles Per Game 2 4th Interceptions Per Game 1 =6th Match rating 6.80 5th

However, any agreement between the two clubs hasn't been reached yet. Sevilla are likely to ask for a fee in the region of €25million (£21million) to €30million (£25.2million) to let their star depart in the winter transfer window, and with Villa thought to have made a bid for Bade alongside former Barcelona star Oscar Mingueza, there could be scope for the duo to move in the coming weeks.

Bade is thought to be favouring a new adventure in the Premier League with Villa, but the player won't force a move away from Sevilla and won't pressure the club into reaching an agreement. Villa are trying to get former Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos to leave the club, having offered the Brazilian to Turkish side Galatasaray - though Sevilla are also waiting in the background and await developments.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bade has made 14 appearances combined for France's under-21 and Olympics teams.

The Andalusian outfit have suffered a downturn in fortunes in recent years with 12th and 14th-placed finishes in the past two seasons, after a run of 21 years when they didn't finish in the bottom half of the La Liga table - and that could be enough to see the former Nottingham Forest loanee on his way out of the club.

