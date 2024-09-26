Oliver Glasner has surely called time on the Crystal Palace career of defender Rob Holding after he was left out of the first-team squad's official team photo for the 2024/25 season.

The Eagles have started the season slowly this season as they have gone winless in their opening five games, with three draws and two defeats following big changes to the squad during the summer transfer window.

The club were able to keep hold of captain Marc Guehi in central defence and brought in Maxence Lacroix and Trevoh Chalobah to strengthen, having lost Joachim Andersen to Fulham late on in the window, but another option who hasn't had a look in this season is former Arsenal star Holding.

Rob Holding Out in the Cold

Defender hasn't played just once for Palace

Holding, who was described as "incredible" by Mikel Arteta during his time at the Emirates Stadium, joined Palace in a deal worth £4million back in the summer of 2023 on a three-year deal but he appeared just once in that campaign and made zero appearances in the Premier League.

Glasner has now made it clear however that there is no plan for the 29-year-old to make any appearances under him at Selhurst Park after it emerged that he was left out of the first-team photograph for the club for the upcoming season.

According to journalist Bobby Manzi, Holding has been training with the Under-21's squad all summer after being told he has no future at the club, and even played for the team in their EFL Trophy win over Gillingham. There had been a suggestion that he may be able to work his way back into the squad after a transfer away didn't materialise, but that door has now surely been shut and locked by the manager.

Speaking last month, Glasner confirmed Holding isn't part of his plans.

"He knows the reason. But it is something that stays between Rob and me. Nothing public."

Ismaila Sarr Tipped to Start vs Everton

Senegal star has impressed since joining from Marseille

After another impressive substitute appearance during the 0-0 draw with Manchester United last weekend, summer signing Ismaila Sarr has been tipped to make his first start for the Eagles against Everton this weekend.

The Senegal star has yet to start a Premier League game since joining from Marseille in the summer, with Eddie Nketiah and Jean-Philippe Mateta preferred as a partnership with Eberechi Eze in attack. But he has featured as a substitute regularly and looked dangerous, despite the team failing to pick up a win so far.

Ismaila Sarr Marseille Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Ligue 1 23 3 4 Europa League 10 2 1 Champions League Qualifiers 2 0 1

Now he could get a start against the Toffees at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon, with a slight switch in formation mooted by one journalist in order to fit him into the side.

"Sarr in particular was a bright note for Palace after coming on, and in this his fifth straight league appearance off the bench, his impressive cameo should arguably earn him a start at Everton on Saturday – a game where his width can prove a problem. "That would come at the expense of either Nketiah or Jean-Philippe Mateta, who offer something different but may not be the best match when playing together."

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 26/9/2024.