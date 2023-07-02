The Austrian Grand Prix finished with a very familiar feeling of Max Verstappen standing on the top step, as his dominant march towards a third world title shows no signs of abating.

The Sprint weekend at the Red Bull Ring carried plenty of potential trepidation for the double world champion but ultimately, as he so often does, he rose above any obstacles to dominate another event.

After winning the Sprint on Saturday ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez, Verstappen needed to see off the two Ferrari cars of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz at the beginning of the Grand Prix on Sunday, something he managed to do.

Indeed, by the end of the race he had enough time to pit for fresh tyres and set the fastest lap without losing the lead to second place man Leclerc, underlining the dominance and extra pace he had all afternoon long.

Further attestation to how in control he is of the championship now, though, is the picture in the Drivers' and Constructors' tables.

Red Bull are on 377 points, 199 clear of Mercedes, with 229 of those belonging to Verstappen.

That means, then, that on his own he is 51 points clear of the second-placed constructors in the form of the Silver Arrows, whilst he is 81 clear of Sergio Perez who is the second-placed driver in the standings.

Indeed, if you combined Mercedes and Aston Martin's totals, Red Bull would be 27 points clear of their tally, and ultimately all of these figures paint an abundantly clear picture about the level of dominance Max and his team are enjoying.

In fairness, Sergio Perez perhaps showed that best on Sunday as he rose from 15th on the grid to clinch third place and a return to the podium - something that he has been craving for the past few weeks, weeks that have really cost him in the championship fight.

In a year where the Red Bull is so far ahead of everything else out on track, Perez had a great, if still obviously very difficult, opportunity to win the championship, but that looks pretty far-fetched to be happening now.

The charge to championship number three motors on for Max, then, and come the end of the year this could be one of the most crushing displays of dominance we've seen from driver and team in the history of F1.