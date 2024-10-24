Wolverhampton Wanderers star Mario Lemina has been touted as one of the most underrated players in Europe despite his side's slow start to the season - with one part of his game being 'comfortably' the highest in the Premier League.

Taking the captain's armband this season, the former Juventus star has not missed a minute of action under Gary O'Neil in the current campaign, and it's no surprise that he has been lauded as one of the most underrated stars in the Premier League. The former Southampton star, 31, has turned into an 'incredible' player at Molineux with 136 appearances at Premier League level throughout his career - which makes him a vital part of Wolves' combative midfield that also includes the likes of Andre and Joao Gomes.

Lemina 'Comfortably' Wolves' Best Player Despite Drop Zone Fears

The former Juventus star has been in fine form since his move almost two years ago

Writing in The Athletic, journalist Anantaajith Raghuraman stated that Lemina has been 'comfortably' the best player at Molineux this season.

Mario Lemina's Premier League statistics - Wolves squad ranking, 24/25 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 35 =3rd Goals 4 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 0.6 =7th Shots Per Game 1.4 5th Interceptions Per Game 0.7 =9th Match rating 6.85 3rd

And in a glowing review, he even went as far as including him in a list of the most underrated players in Europe. He wrote:

"Lemina has comfortably been the best player in statistically the worst team in the Premier League. Wolves are bottom of the table with a solitary point from eight games and the worst goal difference (-13), having shipped the most goals (23). "Lemina, however, has been combative in midfield as the examples below show. The Gabon international’s 3.0 tackles attempted per 90 places him in the top 31 per cent of midfielders and his 80 per cent success rate while tackling dribblers is comfortably the highest in the league. "Lemina, who was appointed Wolves’ captain in the summer after Maximilian Kilman’s departure to West Ham United, has contributed offensively, scoring and assisting once apiece. He will hope his next goal contribution brings a Wolves win."

Lemina joined Wolves in January 2023 under Julen Lopetegui, and has been a mainstay in their side since. He featured in all but three games in the Premier League last season down only to suspensions and national team duties, whilst the season prior saw him miss out on just one game from a possible 20 after a second yellow card against former club Southampton.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mario Lemina has eight goals and five assists at Premier League level, in 131 games.

He will be hoping that Wolves' tough start on paper to the Premier League season can subside in the coming weeks, having faced six of last season's top seven in their opening eight games - and with an easier set of fixtures on the horizon, he could begin to strut his stuff properly at Molineux with a run of games under his belt.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-10-24.