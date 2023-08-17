Highlights Chelsea's academy continues to produce talented players, but some end up leaving the club for successful careers elsewhere.

Newcastle is reportedly looking to sign Chelsea's highly-rated youngster, Lewis Hall, for around £28 million.

Several notable players who started their careers at Chelsea's academy have gone on to achieve success at other clubs, such as Andreas Christensen at Barcelona and Tammy Abraham at Roma.

It’s well known by now that Chelsea have one of the finest club academies in the Premier League. Cobham churns out quality players at an incredible rate, with some going on to be big hits in the senior team.

And while some might not make the grade at Stamford Bridge, they do go on to have successful careers elsewhere. Some will stay in English football, playing regularly in the first or second tier, while others move abroad and experience success in European football.

Another academy boy is seemingly on the way out of west London though, with reports revealing that Newcastle are looking to sign highly-rated youngster, Lewis Hall. The Telegraph write that although the club recently offered the 18-year-old a six-year contract, he is now expected to move to the northeast for £28 million.

Although Chelsea endured a disappointing campaign last year, Hall was one of the bright sparks for the Blues, breaking into the team and impressing in his nine Premier League appearances. There will certainly be some supporters who are concerned about the five-time Premier League champions selling such a promising asset.

He becomes the latest academy starlet to leave west London for pastures new. But who are some of the best players to come through Cheslea’s youth ranks and ultimately leave the club?

Well, the team at GIVEMESPORT thought we would assemble a team of stars who began their careers at Cobham, before going on to join other teams. And it is absolutely stacked with talent.

GK: Neil Etheridge

This isn’t the start we were hoping to make. But in our defence, Chelsea’s academy hasn’t produced outstanding goalkeepers who went on to flourish elsewhere.

Etheridge spent three years in the Blues’ academy before then switching to local rivals Fulham. He went on to play Premier League football with Cardiff City but has spent most of his career playing in the Championship. He signed for Birmingham City in 2020, where he remains to this day.

RB: Valentino Livramento

There were a couple of choices at right back here, including Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey, but we have opted for Newcastle's new boy, Livramento. At least Hall will have a familiar face at St James’ Park.

Having joined the Chelsea setup in 2009, the flying full-back would spend 12 years at Cobham, even managing to win the Academy Player of the Year award during the 2020/21 season. Despite that, he would never play a game for the senior side.

He moved to Southampton in search of more regular minutes, impressing during his first year before picking up an ACL injury against Brighton. He returned from injury against the Seagulls over a year later but has now left St Mary's following the club's relegation.

CB: Andreas Christensen

Christensen joined the Blues from Bronby in 2012 and would develop into a fine young centre-back in Chelsea’s developmental teams. He made his senior debut for the club at just 18 years old in the EFL Cup against Shrewsbury Town.

In the years that followed, the Dane would become an important player under several managers, including Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri, and Thomas Tuchel. Although he would lift multiple trophies, including the Champions League, he was allowed to leave the club for free last summer when his contract expired.

Now 27, he is impressing in Spain for Barcelona. Silverware continues to follow him there, with Christensen hoping to help his club defend their La Liga crown.

CB: Fikayo Tomori

Chelsea fans will never forget that wonder goal Tomori scored against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Having joined the club at the under-8 level, fans thought he would be a key player for years to come, along with two other stars who feature in this list.

Ultimately, that wasn’t the case. The defender found himself out of the team, leaving permanently for AC Milan in 2021 after an initial loan move. He has proven to be a hit at the San Siro, lifting a Scudetto in 2022 and helping his team advance to the Champions League semi-finals last season. There could be even more success in store for the 25-year-old moving forward.

LB: Nathan Ake

Ake joined Chelsea’s youth setup from Feyenoord in 2011 and would become one to watch in the years that followed. He made his Premier League debut at just 17 against Norwich, with 16 more outings coming his way after that.

Loans to Reading, Watford and Bournemouth would ultimately result in a permanent switch to the Cherries in 2017. Ake reached even greater heights while on the south coast, leading to Manchester City signing him in 2020. Although he has not always been a regular starter for City, he was a key presence in Pep Guardiola's team last season as they completed the treble. His manager will want more of the same from him in 2023/24.

CDM: Declan Rice

Is this the biggest mistake that Chelsea made? Quite possibly if you consider that the Blues spent years chasing Rice while he was at West Ham United.

After being let go by the club as a 14-year-old, Rice became one of the best midfielders in the league in east London. He captained the Irons to a first major trophy in 43 years and caught the eye of two of English football's biggest teams. The 24-year-old is now playing for another Chelsea rival, Arsenal, hoping to triumph over his boyhood club this season and get his hands on the Premier League trophy.

CM: Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Chelsea fans will be quick to tell you just how good Loftus-Cheek looked under Maurizio Sarri. They were convinced he would be a huge player in the future after scoring 10 goals in all competitions.

Unfortunately, his progress was set back by an achilles injury, which kept him out of the Europa League final and for several months the following season. He never recaptured his best form after that, settling for a squad player role over the next few years. The 27-year-old left Stamford Bridge this summer after 19 years as a Chelsea player as part of the club’s mass clear-out, joining Tomori at AC Milan.

CM: Mason Mount

Mount appeared destined to spend his career at Chelsea. Having joined the youth setup at six years old, the midfielder became a two-time Player of the Year for the senior side following his breakthrough under Frank Lampard, lifting the Champions League and Club World Cup along the way.

But his relationship with the club fell apart last season as both parties failed to agree a new contract. 18 years on from joining the Blues, Mount completed a move to Premier League rivals Manchester United. Erik ten Hag could not hide his delight about the transfer, calling Mount “a quality player.” A massive loss for Chelsea, and a huge gain for the Red Devils.

RW: Michael Olise

Hall’s departure might be topical, but Olise is another former Chelsea man in the news right now. The winger left Cobham at 14, going on to sign for Reading. He made his senior debut for the club against Leeds in March 2019, and his impressive performances in the Championship would lead to Crystal Palace enquiring about the youngster.

The Frenchman joined the Eagles in 2021 and has become a sensation at Selhurst Park, with just three players registering more league assists last season. Having been impressed with his performances, Chelsea aimed to bring Olise back to Stamford Bridge this summer, activating a £35 million release clause to instigate the move. But the attacker has now signed a new four-year contract with Palace instead, ensuring that he will not be training at Cobham this season.

ST: Tammy Abraham

At one point, it seemed like Abraham would be the solution to Chelsea’s long-standing number nine curse. Having come through the ranks since joining the club at seven years old, Abraham netted 15 league goals for the senior side in the 2019/20 campaign.

But Lampard’s departure and Tuchel’s arrival saw the forward drop out of the team. Unfancied by his new manager, Abraham left west London for Roma after lifting the Champions League.

His first season in Italy was excellent. The striker netted 27 times in all competitions and helped his side win the Europa Conference League. But his second year was less glamorous, with his nine goals overshadowed by a serious knee injury which will keep him out of action at the start of this season.

LW: Jamal Musiala

We’re ending this team with the eighth most expensive player in the world right now, and one of Chelsea’s biggest mistakes. Musiala joined the club’s academy in 2011 and made three senior appearances for their U18 side. But when Bayern Munich came calling, the then-16-year-old turned down an offer from the Blues to sign for the Bundesliga giants.

It might have been his choice in the end, but with the benefit of hindsight, Chelsea should have done more to keep the wonderkid. Still only 20, Musiala has become one of the most exciting talents in world football. He is integral to Bayern, scoring the goal which won his team the Bundesliga title last year. And he is a key player for the German national side, with 23 caps to his name already. Chelsea will be kicking themselves for letting him go all those years ago.