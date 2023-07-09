There are big question marks over Kylian Mbappe’s future at Paris Saint-Germain.

The 24-year-old has become one of the big talking points of this summer’s transfer window, after telling his club last month that he would not be extending his contract.

With his deal set to expire next summer, his time at PSG will definitely come to an end in 2024, but he might even leave in the current transfer window.

The club’s president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has stated that Mbappe has two weeks to decide if he wants to extend his deal, otherwise, he will be sold.

“It’s for him to decide for himself next week, or at most in the next two weeks,” he said, per Eurosport.

“And if he does not want to sign a new contract, the door is open. It’s like that for him and everyone else. Nobody is bigger than the club, no player, not even me. It’s very clear."

As things stand though, Mbappe will be a free agent within a year.

And that got us thinking about some of the other high-profile players who might also be without a team in the summer of 2024.

So, with some help from Transfermarkt, we have put together a team of players who could be playing their final seasons of football at their current clubs.

Some of the players in this 4-4-2 formation are reportedly close to signing contract extensions, but we are looking at the present, not the future. Until their new contracts are confirmed by their respective clubs, there is still a chance they could be on the move in 2024…

Incredible XI of players who could be free agents in 2024

GK – David Raya

Brentford’s shot-stopper helped his side keep 12 clean sheets in the Premier League last season as they finished ninth in the division.

And Raya’s performances have led to multiple clubs registering an interest in him as the Spaniard enters the final year of his deal at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Bees are reportedly demanding £40 million to let him go, but they might yet drop their asking price so that they don’t lose him for nothing in a year.

RB – Kyle Walker

Multiple right-backs could be free agents in 2024, but the most notable name on the list was certainly Walker.

Manchester City’s defender has been one of the most successful right-backs in modern times, winning numerous league titles, domestic cups, and a Champions League too.

Walker has been linked with a move away from the Etihad this summer, with Bayern Munich reportedly interested in him as a replacement for Benjamin Pavard.

CB – Presnel Kimpembe

PSG’s central defender only made 11 Ligue 1 appearances last season, with multiple injuries keeping him out of the team.

According to reports from French outlet L’Equipe though, he wants to extend his stay in Paris beyond next summer.

CB – Eric Dier

The Tottenham Hotspur defender divides the opinion of fans at times but was a regular starter for Spurs last year.

Dier made 33 league appearances for Spurs, and Football Insider wrote in April that the north London club were keen to agree a new three-year deal with the 29-year-old.

LB – Alejandro Balde

Barcelona’s young prodigy has established himself as the heir to Jordi Alba at left-back, with Balde making 33 appearances for the Blaugrana in La Liga last year.

Sport reported in May that he had signed a new contract until 2027, but it has not yet been confirmed.

RM – Ousmane Dembele

Back-to-back Barcelona picks, and another player who will most likely stay put next summer.

Despite picking up multiple injuries during his time in Spain, French winger Dembele played an important role in Barcelona’s La Liga triumph last season, with five goals and seven assists from 27 appearances.

Barcelona are keen to keep him at the Camp Nou, with Dembele telling Spanish outlet MARCA last month that the club wanted him to extend his contract until 2027.

CM – Sergej Milinković-Savić

We could have gone for Declan Rice here, but with West Ham’s captain set to join Arsenal, we’re heading to the Stadio Olimpico instead.

Lazio's Milinković-Savić has attracted interest from both Juventus and Inter Milan, but neither team are reportedly interested in spending €40 million on a player with one year left on his deal.

CM – Adrien Rabiot

The Juventus midfielder renewed his contract with the club until 2024 after impressing last season with 11 goals and six assists in all competitions.

However, Bianconeri fans will have to wait and see if he extends his stay at the Allianz Stadium beyond next summer.

LM – Marcus Rashford

It seems unlikely that Manchester United’s star player will be leaving for free next summer, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that talks are advancing over a new deal for Rashford at Old Trafford.

Having scored 30 goals across all competitions last season, United will be desperate for the 25-year-old to renew his deal as soon as possible. If he does depart for nothing next summer, then something must have gone seriously wrong.

ST – Harry Kane

Kane seems to be linked with a move away from Tottenham every summer, and that is no different this year as he approaches the final year of his current deal.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Premier League’s second-highest goalscorer of all time, while the Daily Mail write that Bayern Munich remain interested in the forward too.

But Daniel Levy will reportedly reject any bids for his star player, which means that unless Kane extends his stay in the next 12 months, he will leave for nothing next summer.

ST – Kylian Mabppe

The biggest name in this list, and the one who looks most likely to move clubs at some point in the next year.

PSG’s renew or be sold stance means that Mbappe might leave the Parc des Princes sooner rather than later. But according to the Independent, his most likely suitors, Real Madrid, are prepared to wait a year and sign him on a free.

A report from Sky Sports even stated that PSG believe Los Blancos already have an agreement in place to sign the attacker.

Be it this year or next summer, Mbappe’s eventual transfer will be one of the biggest stories in world football.