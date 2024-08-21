Highlights Manchester City and Arsenal dominated the PFA Premier League Team of the Year with four players and five players respectively.

Several top performers were unlucky to miss out, with Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer's seasons standing out.

Other players who were unlucky to miss out on a spot in the team include Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Tottenham's Destiny Udogie.

The Premier League Team of the Year for the 2023/24 season was announced last night at the PFA Awards, sparking the inevitable discourse about who ought to have made it and who ought to have not. The likes of Arsenal talisman Bukayo Saka and PFA Young Player of the Year winner Cole Palmer will feel hard done by, as the top two sides for last term dominated the all-star eleven.

Champions Manchester City had four representatives, as Kyle Walker secured his place in the prestigious team for the fourth time, while Rodri and Erling Haaland cemented their positions for the second successive year. Few could argue with the latter two, although Walker's presence has caused some debate. PFA Player of the Year Phil Foden was also named in the side for the first time.

Meanwhile, Arsenal built on last season's performance by garnering an extra member in the eleven. William Saliba and Martin Odegaard retained their places from the previous campaign, while Declan Rice, Gabriel Magalhaes and David Raya were rewarded for their impressive seasons with a spot. Liverpool's Virjil van Dijk and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins were the other successful nominees.

With the embarrassment of riches at the Premier League's disposal, there were, of course, several players who missed out who enjoyed hugely impressive seasons. Some who significantly exceeded expectations and some who merely met their incredibly high existing expectations. That said, below is a team which was unlucky not to be included in some capacity, or were at least in the conversation to make the side.

Selection Factors

The following factors have been considered as to who makes the eleven:

Attacking output (Goals, Assists)

Defensive output (Clean Sheets)

Importance to their team's success

Premier League PFA Team of the Year that Missed out Position Player Club GK Alisson Becker Liverpool RB Ben White Arsenal CB Ezri Konsa Aston Villa CB Ruben Dias Manchester City LB Destiny Udogie Tottenham MF Douglas Luiz Aston Villa MF Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool AM Cole Palmer Chelsea FW Bukayo Saka Arsenal FW Alexander Isak Newcastle FW Mohamed Salah Liverpool

Goalkeeper and Defence

Alisson, White, Konsa, Dias, Udogie

While Raya earned his place in the team by winning the Golden Glove, Alisson still maintained his usual extraordinary level with an array of excellent displays. Arguably the best goalkeeper in the world, the Brazilian was a major contributing factor in Liverpool remaining in the title race until the late stages of the season, keeping eight clean sheets and managing the fourth highest save percentage in the league.

The Reds conceded the third least number of expected goals, but significantly more than the top two, with Alisson's heroic performances in his 28 appearances helping Jurgen Klopp's side to defy their defensive metrics for so long.

At right-back, Ben White was not only an ever-present figure in the Premier League's most robust defence, starting 35 games for the Gunners, he also found himself as an attacking outlet in this campaign. The 26-year-old was a constant overlapping presence for Saka ahead of him, managing four goals and four assists from the back-line.

Similar to his North London counterpart, Destiny Udogie was also one of the league's most productive attacking full-backs. Contributing to five goals, the Italian's debut campaign saw him establish himself in Ange Postecoglou's side, filling various roles, operating as both a traditional and an inverted full-back at high levels.

At centre-back, Ezri Konsa was Unai Emery's most entrusted defender, excelling at the heart of Aston Villa's defence, which massively exceeded expectations. Meanwhile, Ruben Dias produced another hugely impressive campaign, leading City's high defensive line to another title. For that alone, he had to make it in.

Midfield and Forwards

Mac Allister, Douglas Luiz, Palmer, Saka, Salah, Isak

Question marks arose when Liverpool's sole defensive midfield signing was Wataru Endo last summer, yet Alexis Mac Allister managed to successfully fill this role at times, despite it being against his natural tendencies. The Argentine's metronomic passing and athleticism were key in the Merseysiders' engine room.

Douglas Luiz had a similar effect on Villa's midfield, providing the base for the more offensive players to flourish, while also contributing to 14 goals himself, an exceptional return for a number six. Chelsea's talismanic figure completes this team's midfield three, with Cole Palmer deployed as one of the eights. The England international was mostly used on the right-wing, but was ostensibly a number ten, with his incredibly fruitful record speaking for itself - he netted 22 goals and registered 11 assists.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No player in the Premier League had more goal contributions than Cole Palmer (33) during the 2023/24 season.

In the forward line, Premier League stalwart wingers Bukayo Saka and Mohamed Salah had to feature. The former was the poster boy of Arsenal's 89-point season, leading Mikel Arteta's attack with his technical quality and ability to constantly impact games. The Londoner contributed to 16 goals and nine assists, featuring in 35 games.

As for Salah, after initially flirting with the prospect of handing the most productive right-winger in the league torch over to Saka, the Egyptian enjoyed an exceptional second half of the season, adding another 28 goal contributions to his tally.

Down the middle, Alexander Isak was unfortunate to be competing with Erling Haaland's machine-like productivity. The Swede lead Newcastle's front-line, with his frightening pace and expert finishing seeing him end the season with 21 goals in just 27 starts, making him one of the league's most promising strikers.

Other Honourable Mentions

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bruno Fernandes unlucky to miss out

A number of players will feel hard done by, but with just 11 spots up for grabs, there were always going to be even more notable omissions from our team. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Josko Gvardiol both had stellar seasons for Liverpool and Man City, but the midfield is where there was substantial competition. Bruno Guimaraes and John McGinn both performed admirably in 2023/24, and while Manchester United had a league campaign to forget, Bruno Fernandes was his typically excellent self, contributing 10 goals and eight assists in 35 games, a tally which saw the club captain rewarded with a new contract.

In attack, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze can both feel hard done by after excellent seasons with Crystal Palace, while Anthony Gordon and Jarrod Bowen also performed to a phenomenal level with Newcastle and West Ham. Although Olise has now joined Bayern Munich, the remaining trio will be hoping to maintain their levels in 2024/25 and get into the Team of the Year 12 months from now.