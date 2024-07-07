Highlights Indian and Pakistani cricket fans united at Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham, to support the England football team.

India and Pakistan have a heated rivalry, especially when it comes to cricket, but they put that aside to watch Trent Alexander-Arnold smash England through to the Euro 2024 semi-finals.

Gareth Southgate's men will now face Netherlands in the semi-final.

With a clip of Formula One drivers, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, uniting with a packed Silverstone crowd to enjoy the football going viral online, cricket fans have taken it one step further, with Indian and Pakistani fans uniting in their love for the England football team in a viral clip.

Edgbaston Stadium, located in Birmingham, England, was playing host to a sold out 23,000 crowd this past Saturday, in the World Championships of Legends, as a highly-anticipated match-up between India and Pakistan's cricket teams was happening.

The event is a T20-styled tournament, in which retired international cricketers reunite to represent their country. With the event ongoing, both India and Pakistan were unbeaten before their meeting, with India having dispatched of England and West Indies Champions, and Pakistan defeating Australia and Windies Champions.

India & Pakistan's Rivalry

In a rivalry that is renowned for its ferocity, it is birthed from real life conflict, as despite the litany of similarities India and Pakistan have, the countries have fought three wars since the latter's creation in 1947. With cricket being embedded in the culture of these two countries, the rivalry that began in the real world, has spread into cricket, resulting in one of the fiercest rivalries in the history of sport.

Despite both sides' unbeaten start to the World Championship of Legends, one of their unbeaten records had to come to an end sooner or later, and that fate fell sadly to India Champions, who lost by 68 runs to their fierce rivals. It puts Pakistan top of the table, being the only team to boast a hat-trick of wins.

With an ongoing tournament in which they are facing each other, and the aforementioned rivalry steeped in years of conflict, it appears there is something that can unite both fans of India and Pakistan cricket teams, and that is the England national football team.

England Beat Switzerland at Euro 2024

With the match between India and Pakistan taking place in Birmingham, chances are a lot of the fans in attendance are British natives with family ties to both India and Pakistan, and because of this, it resulted in an incredibly wholesome and incredible clip in which both sets of fans can be seen coexisting, as they watched nervously at the England national team's penalty shootout.

In a clip that boasts nearly six million views in 14 hours, and over 40,000 likes, a packed out concourse of Pakistan and India shirts can be seen staring up at the screen as Trent Alexander-Arnold stepped up to take the decisive penalty kick. Thankfully for them, Trent managed to swoop the ball home, and it was greeted by a joyous reception with fans of both cricket teams embracing one another over their common interest, as for a split second, any cricketing rivalry fell to the back burner.

It is incredibly wholesome viewing, and shows the power that the England national team have in uniting people. However, any love for England from Pakistan cricket fans will fall by the wayside for the day, as their side faces England Champions in the World Championship of Legends next.