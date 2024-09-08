Key Takeaways The Fever, who clinched their first playoff berth in seven seasons, are the favorites in this matchup.

The Atlanta Dream had a balanced attack in their recent win over the Dallas Wings.

Betting trends favor Indiana to cover the spread and the final score to exceed 169.5 points.

The second half of the 2024 WNBA season is in full swing. One of the games on today's slate features the Indiana Fever (18-17 SU, 20-15 ATS) hosting the Atlanta Dream (12-22 SU, 17-15-2 ATS) as these teams face each other for the third time this season.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this WNBA matchup and why.

Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream Game Info When Sun. Sept 8 Where Gainbridge Fieldhouse Time 4:00 PM EST Location Indianapolis, IN TV ESPN3, WTHR-13, and Peachtree TV

Fever vs. Dream – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Indiana is the favorite vs. Atlanta

The good news is the Fever have clinched their first playoff berth since 2016. The bad news is they recently saw their five-game winning streak end with a 99-88 loss to the Minnesota Lynx .

In that contest, Caitlin Clark led the offense with 25 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists, making five of her 10 attempts from beyond the arc. Kelsey Mitchell finished with 23 points, including four 3-pointers. Aliyah Boston added 20 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field.

Indiana led by a five-point margin at the break. However, Minnesota took control of the game with a 29-12 scoring edge in the third quarter. Indiana trimmed a 12-point deficit to one point (81-80).

Unfortunately, the Lynx responded with an 18-8 run en route to an 11-point victory. It was the second time Minnesota had beaten Indiana within a two-week span.

On the other hand, following a three-game winning streak that improved their record to 10-17, the Dream have dropped five of their last seven games. Fortunately, they got back on track with a 107-96 overtime win against the Dallas Wings on Friday night.

Atlanta produced a balanced attack, with all five starters reaching double figures. Rhyne Howard had a solid outing with 33 points and six assists. Tina Charles dropped 20 points and added 14 boards and four assists. Allisha Gray added 19 points and eight rebounds.

Things didn't look good for Atlanta early on, as the team trailed by 14 points at the break. The Dream turned it around in the second half, outscoring Dallas by a 50-36 margin in the third and fourth quarters, and dominated the overtime period to the tune of 15-4.

With this win, the Dream are now tied with the Chicago Sky for the final playoff spot. Both teams are 12-22.

Now that we have set the stage for this pivotal East Conference matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Fever vs. Dream Odds and Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks and analysis

Spread

Despite their setback against Minnesota, the Fever enter this contest as a 6.5-point favorites (via OddsShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Fever have covered the spread 15 times in their previous 22 outings.

Indiana holds a 9-3 record against the spread in its last 12 outings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Meanwhile, the Dream are 9-3-1 ATS in their last 13 games overall.

Atlanta has covered the spread in eight of its last 11 road contests.

Prediction: Indiana Fever (-6.5)

Over/Under

This matchup's projected over/under total is 169.5 points (per BleacherNation.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER four times in the Fever's last five games overall.

four times in the Fever's last five games overall. The OVER total is 11-4 in Indiana's last 15 home games.

total is 11-4 in Indiana's last 15 home games. In the Fever's last 13 games following an ATS loss, the OVER total has prevailed nine times.

total has prevailed nine times. The total has gone OVER eight times in the Dream's last 12 matchups against Indiana.

eight times in the Dream's last 12 matchups against Indiana. The OVER total holds a 4-1 record in Atlanta's last five "road" contests against the Fever.

total holds a 4-1 record in Atlanta's last five "road" contests against the Fever. The total has gone OVER four times in the previous five meetings between these teams in Indiana.

four times in the previous five meetings between these teams in Indiana. Prediction: OVER 169.5 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of Bet365.com)

In addition to her 33-point, six-assist effort against Dallas, that game also marked the second time that a Dream player posted back-to-back 30-point games since 2013. Taking that into consideration, Rhyne Howard is the player to watch for the road team. She currently has -105 odds of scoring more than 19.5 points and -125 odds of finishing with less than 19.5 points.

Do Howard's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Howard puts up 17.3 points per game.

points per game. In her two previous outings against the Fever this season, Howard has averaged 21.0 points and 4.5 rebounds on 37.5 percent shooting overall and 50 percent from the 3-point line.

points and 4.5 rebounds on 37.5 percent shooting overall and 50 percent from the 3-point line. Howard has played against Eastern Conference teams eight times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 13.4 points per outing.

points per outing. In 11 road contests, the Atlanta Dream guard averages 17.1 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Howard has averaged 21.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

Prediction: Rhyne Howard OVER 20.5 points

Following her 28-8-8 performance against the Lynx, Caitlin Clark is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -120 odds of scoring more than 20.5 points and -110 odds of finishing with less than 20.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Clark has been putting up 19.0 points per game.

points per game. In her three previous matchups against the Dream this season, Clark has averaged 14.0 points and 6.7 assists on shooting splits of .405/.391/.750.

points and assists on shooting splits of .405/.391/.750. Clark has suited up against Eastern Conference teams 18 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 17.8 points per game.

points per game. In 16 home contests, the Indiana Fever guard averages 20.2 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Clark has averaged 25.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

Prediction: Caitlin Clark OVER 20.5 points

Fever vs. Dream Final Picks

The Spread: Indiana Fever (-6.5) Odds Shark

Indiana Fever (-6.5) Odds Shark Over/Under: OVER 169.5 points (Bleacher Nation)

OVER 169.5 points (Bleacher Nation) Player Prop Bet #1: Rhyne Howard OVER 20.5 points

Rhyne Howard OVER 20.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Caitlin Clark OVER 20.5 points