Highlights Indiana Fever are slight favorites over the Chicago Sky after a shaky start.

Top player prop bets include Marina Mabrey & Aliyah Boston to exceed projected points.

We're targeting the over 164.5 for the over/under in this matchup.

The 2023-24 WNBA season is in full swing, with a quarter of the season is in the books. One of the games on tap from today's slate features the Indiana Fever hosting the Chicago Sky.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Fever vs. Sky Game Info When Sun. June 15 Where Gainbridge Fieldhouse Time 12:00 PM EST Location Indianapolis, IN TV CBS

Fever vs. Sky – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Fever are a slight favorite

The Fever began their season with five consecutive losses, which was not the start the team had hoped for coming into the 2024 campaign. Since that poor start, Indiana has produced four wins across its last five outings, including a 91-84 victory against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday night.

In that contest, reigning Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston scored a team-high 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. She shot 12-for-21 from the field and also had two assists.

Kelsey Mitchell added 24 points and two rebounds on 7-for-14 shooting overall and 3-for-7 from 3-point range. NaLyssa Smith rounded out the last of the starters who finished in double figures. She contributed 10 points and five rebounds in 17 minutes of action.

The Fever led 59-44 at the break and by a 73-62 margin heading into the final frame. Despite not scoring until halfway through the fourth quarter, Indiana closed the game with a 10-0 run to pick up their fourth victory of the season.

Meanwhile, the Sky has had a rough time lately. After splitting their first games of the season, they have gone just 1-5 in their last outings. They also enter this matchup on a three-game losing skid, including an 83-81 loss against the Washington Mystics on Friday night. In that game, Chennedy Carter was the Sky's leading scorer, finishing with 16 points and six rebounds off the bench.

Dana Evans added 14, connecting on five of her 11 attempts. Kamilla Cardoso added 12 points and four rebounds. Angel Reese finished with a double-double that included 10 points and 14 rebounds, although she shot just 3-for-10 from the field. Chicago trailed by as many as 15 points and managed to trim the deficit to two points.

But with a chance to send the game into overtime, Mabrey missed a pair of free throws, which allowed the Mystics to notch their second win of the season. Will the Fever post back-to-back wins for the time this season, or will the Sky snap their current three-game losing streak?

Now that we have set the stage for this Eastern Conference matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Fever vs. Sky Picks

Spread

The Fever opened as a 1.5-point favorite. However, the line has recently moved to two points for the home team (via OddShark.com. Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Fever are 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games.

Indiana is 2-2-2 ATS in its last six matchups against Chicago.

In its last 13 home games against the Sky, Indiana is 3-8-2 against the spread.

The Sky are 1-5 ATS in their last six outings.

Chicago is 2-6-2 ATS in their last 10 matchups against Indiana.

In their last six road games against Indiana, the Sky are 2-3-1 against the spread.

Prediction: Indiana Fever (-2)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 164.5 points (per BleacherNation.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER seven times in the Fever's last eight games.

seven times in the Fever's last eight games. The OVER total is 4-1 in Indiana's last five home games.

total is 4-1 in Indiana's last five home games. The OVER total has prevailed 11 times in the Fever's last 12 contests against Chicago.

total has prevailed 11 times in the Fever's last 12 contests against Chicago. In Indiana's last seven home games against the Sky, the OVER total cashed in six times.

total cashed in six times. The total has gone OVER 11 times in the Sky's last 12 matchups against Indiana.

11 times in the Sky's last 12 matchups against Indiana. In Chicago's last seven road games against Indiana, the OVER total holds a 6-1 record.

total holds a 6-1 record. Prediction: OVER 164.5 points

Player Prop Bets

Marina Mabrey is Sky's leading scorer, thus making her the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -120 odds of scoring more than 14.5 points and -110 odds of finishing with less than 14.5 points (via DraftKings)

Do Mabrey’s numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Mabrey is averaging 14.3 points per contest.

points per contest. When these two teams faced off on June 1, Mabrey scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Mabrey has suited up against Eastern Conference teams eight times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 13.9 points per outing.

points per outing. In six road contests, the Chicago Sky guard is averaging 14.0 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Mabrey has averaged 10.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup only once during that stretch.

Prediction: Marina Mabrey OVER 14.5 points

Following her 27-point, 13-rebound effort against the Atlanta Dream, Aliyah Boston is the key player to watch for the Fever. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 13.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 13.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Boston is averaging 11.8 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous meeting between these teams, Boston scored 10 points.

Boston has suited up against Eastern Conference teams nine times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 11.6 points per outing.

points per outing. In eight road contests, the Fever forward is averaging 9.8 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Boston has averaged 13.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup only once during that stretch.

Prediction: Aliyah Boston OVER 13.5 points

