Key Takeaways The Indiana Fever are the underdogs vs. the Connecticut Sun.

Indiana holds a 2.5 game lead for the No. 7 spot in the playoff race.

Player prop bets: Dewanna Bonner and Kelsey Mitchell are projected to exceed their estimated points totals.

The second half of the 2024 WNBA season is in full swing and one of the games on today's slate features the Indiana Fever (14-16 SU, 17-13 ATS) hosting the Connecticut Sun (22-7 SU, 12-17 ATS) as these teams face each other for the fourth and final time this season.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun Game Info When Wed. Aug 28 Where Gainbridge Fieldhouse Time 7:30 PM EST Location Indianapolis, IN TV NBA TV, WTHR-13, Peachtree TV

Fever vs. Sun – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Indiana is the underdog vs. Connecticut

Credit: Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Following an 11-15 start, the Fever have captured three victories in their last four games. Even more important, they have a 2.5-game lead over the Chicago Sky for the No. 7 spot in the league playoff race. In the team's recent outing — an 84-79 win over the Atlanta Dream — Kelsey Mitchell led a trio of starters who reached double figures. She scored 29 points, including the game-winning free throws, and grabbed seven rebounds.

Caitlin Clark added 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Aliyah Boston contributed 14 points, 11 boards, and four assists. Indiana led by a seemingly comfortable 14-point cushion at the break before Atlanta managed to rally in the second half. The Dream cut the deficit to three points in the waiting moments, but missed a pair of three-point attempts before Mitchell iced the game from the charity stripe.

On the other side of the spectrum, the Sun have the second-best record in the WNBA. After an 82-70 setback against the Dream on Aug. 18, the Sun have posted wins in each of their last three outings, including a 72-64 win over the New York Liberty on Saturday. Newcomer, Marina Mabrey, led the way with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists off the bench.

Meanwhile, Connecticut's leading scorer, Dewanna Bonner, was held to just 10 points, but she did pull down 12 rebounds. Additionally, the Sun — who are ranked first in scoring defense and have the second-best defensive rating in the "W" — held New York to 36.9 percent shooting from the floor and 21.9 percent from three-point range. Not only did the Sun get their first win against the Liberty in four tries, they also snapped New York's eight-game winning streak.

Now that we have set the stage for this pivotal Eastern Conference matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Fever vs. Sun Odds and Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks and analysis

Spread

The Fever opened as a 2.5-point underdog. However, the line has moved to 3.5 points at the time of this writing (via OddsShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Fever are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games overall.

Indiana is 8-1 ATS in its last nine games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Sun are 5-11 ATS in their last 16 contests.

In its last seven matchups against Eastern Conference opponents, Connecticut is 1-7 against the spread.

Prediction: Indiana Fever (+3.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 165 points (per OddsShark.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER 16 times in the Fever's last 24 outings.

16 times in the Fever's last 24 outings. The OVER total is 8-1 in Indiana's last nine home games.

total is 8-1 in Indiana's last nine home games. The total has gone OVER six times in the Sun's last nine road contests against the Fever.

six times in the Sun's last nine road contests against the Fever. The OVER total holds a 6-2 record in Connecticut's last eight matchups against Eastern Conference opponents.

total holds a 6-2 record in Connecticut's last eight matchups against Eastern Conference opponents. Prediction: OVER 165 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of Bet365.com)

DeWanna Bonner leads the Sun in scoring and blocked shots, thus making her the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has +100 odds of scoring more than 15.5 points and -130 odds of finishing with less than 15.5 points.

Do Bonner's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Bonner is putting up 16.2 points per game.

points per game. In the three previous meetings against the Fever this season, Bonner has averaged 19.7 points on 48.9 percent shooting from the floor.

points on 48.9 percent shooting from the floor. Bonner has played against Eastern Conference teams 17 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 17.5 points per outing.

points per outing. In 14 road contests, the Connecticut Sun forward averages 14.9 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Bonner has averaged 14.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup just once during that stretch.

Prediction: DeWanna Bonner OVER 15.5 points

Following her 29-point, seven-rebound performance against Atlanta, Kelsey Mitchell is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has +110 odds of scoring more than 18.5 points and -140 odds of finishing with less than 18.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Mitchell has been putting up 18.2 points per game.

points per game. In the three previous matchups against the Sun this season, Mitchell has averaged 11.3 points per outing on slash lines of .429/.273/.778.

per outing on slash lines of .429/.273/.778. Mitchell has suited up against Eastern Conference teams 16 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 17.1 points per game.

points per game. In 13 home contests, the Indiana Fever guard averages 18.8 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Mitchell has averaged 23.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: Kelsey Mitchell OVER 18.5 points

Fever vs. Sun Final Picks

The Spread: Indiana Fever (+3.5) OddsShark

Indiana Fever (+3.5) OddsShark Over/Under: OVER 165 points (OddsShark)

OVER 165 points (OddsShark) Player Prop Bet #1: DeWanna Bonner OVER 15.5 points

DeWanna Bonner OVER 15.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Kelsey Mitchell OVER 18.5 points