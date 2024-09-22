Key Takeaways The Connecticut Sun are favored against the Indiana Fever after finishing the regular season strong.

The Sun have dominated Indiana in previous meetings with an average victory margin of 14 points.

Player prop bets favor Caitlin Clark and DeWanna Bonner to exceed their projected point totals.

With the regular season in the rearview mirror, the WNBA playoffs are here. One of the games on tap from today's slate features the Connecticut Sun (28-12 SU, 18-22 ATS) hosting Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever (20-20 SU, 21-18-1 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever Game Info When Sun. Sept 22 Where Mohegan Sun Arena Time 3:00 PM EST Location Uncasville, CT TV ABC

Sun vs. Fever – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Connecticut is favorite vs. Indiana

Following back-to-back losses to the Seattle Storm and Las Vegas Aces , the Sun concluded the regular season with four wins across their final six outings. This includes an easy 87-54 victory over the Chicago Sky in the season finale on Sep. 19.

Connecticut had a balanced attack in that contest as four of its starters reached double figures. Tyasha Harris finished with 15 points and four assists, making six of her nine shot attempts. Alyssa Thomas added 13 points, seven assists, and five rebounds on 5-of-6 shooting from the field.

DiJonai Carrington's final stat line included 12 points and 12 boards, while DeWanna Bonner contributed 11 points and four rebounds. Connecticut held an 11-point advantage at intermission and added to that lead by outscoring Chicago 23-6 in the third quarter. The Sun's defense held the Sky to 33.9 percent shooting overall and 6-of-21 from beyond the arc (28.6 percent).

On the other side of the equation, the Fever have been trending in the other direction as of late. After a five-game winning streak, Indiana has dropped four of its last six contests, including a 92-91 defeat at the hands of the Washington Mystics on Thursday night.

Kristy Wallace paced the team's offense with 17 points and four rebounds off the bench in 25 minutes of action. NaLyssa Smith added 16 points and five rebounds, while Aliyah Boston and Kate Samuelson scored 10 points apiece.

Indiana jumped out to a 20-2 lead, but the Mystics led by 16 points heading into the final frame. During the fourth quarter, Indiana outscored Washington 25-10 as the home team shot just 3-for-15 from the floor, including three missed shots in the final minute. However, thanks to multiple misses by the Fever in the closing seconds, the Mystics held on for a one-point win in front of a record crowd of 20,711, the largest in WNBA history.

Now that we have set the stage for this matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Sun vs. Fever Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks and analysis

Spread

Having taken three of the four meetings between these teams during the regular season, the Sun come into this contest as a five-point favorite (via OddsShark.com). Also, keep in mind the spread goes as high as (-5.5) for the Sun depending on which sportsbook you use. Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

In their wins against the Fever this season, the Sun's average margin of victory was 14 points per contest.

Connecticut has an against the spread record of 13-12 when it has been a favorite to win by 5.5 points or more.

Meanwhile, the Fever covered the spread twice in the four meetings between these teams during the regular season.

Indiana has posted eight wins in the last 32 times it has been listed as the underdog.

The Fever are 6-8 ATS when installed as a 5.5-point underdog or more.

Prediction: Connecticut Sun (-5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 163.5 points (via OddsShark.com). Here is a glance at the O/U trends for both sides.

The point total has gone over 18 times in the Sun's 40 regular-season games.

Connecticut's combined point total was 157.6 this season, 5.9 points fewer than this matchup's total.

The point total has gone over 26 times during the Fever's 2024 campaign.

During the season, Indiana's combined point total was 169.9 points, 6.4 points higher than the projected over/under for this matchup.

Connecticut and Indiana averaged a combined 165.1 points per contest, which is 1.6 points more than this matchup's total.

Prediction: OVER 163.5 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of Bet365)

Not only did the rookie Clark tie Kelsey Mitchell as the team's scoring leader, but she also led Indiana in assists and steals, thus making her the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has +100 odds of scoring more than 20.5 points and -130 odds of finishing with less than 20.5 points.

Do Clark's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Clark averaged 19.2 points per contest.

points per contest. In four regular-season matchups against Connecticut, Clark put up 16.5 points per contest on 39.2 percent shooting overall and 34.3 percent from 3-point range.

points per contest on 39.2 percent shooting overall and 34.3 percent from 3-point range. Clark has played against Eastern Conference teams 20 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 17.7 points per outing.

points per outing. In 20 road contests, the Indiana Fever guard averages 17.6 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Clark has averaged 23.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup six times during that stretch.

Prediction: Caitlin Clark OVER 20.5 points

Although DeWanna Bonner has had some subpar performances over the past week, she leads the Sun's scoring attack, thus making her the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 14.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 14.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this WNBA matchup.

During the season, Bonner averaged 15.0 points per game.

points per game. In the previous four matchups between these two teams this season, Bonner's averages included 18.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per outing on slash lines of .448/.263/.882.

points and rebounds per outing on slash lines of .448/.263/.882. Bonner suited up against Eastern Conference teams 20 times during the regular season. In those contests, she averaged 16.9 points per game.

points per game. In 20 home contests, the Connecticut Sun forward averaged 16.2 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Bonner has averaged 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup just twice during that stretch.

Prediction: DeWanna Bonner OVER 14.5 points

Sun vs. Fever Final Picks

The Spread: Connecticut Sun (-5) OddsShark.com

Connecticut Sun (-5) OddsShark.com Over/Under: OVER 163.5 points (OddsShark.com)

OVER 163.5 points (OddsShark.com) Player Prop Bet #1: Caitlin Clark OVER 20.5 points

Caitlin Clark OVER 20.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: DeWanna Bonner OVER 14.5 points