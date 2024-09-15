Key Takeaways The Indiana Fever are the favorite against the Dallas Wings.

The Fever are looking to snap a recent two-game losing skid.

Arike Ogunbowale is a crucial player for Dallas. Recent performance and statistics show the potential to exceed the expected points total.

The 2024 WNBA regular season is just about to wind down. One of the games on today's slate features the Indiana Fever (19-19 SU, 20-17-1 ATS) hosting the Dallas Wings (9-29 SU, 12-26 ATS) as these teams face each other for the third and final time this season.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this WNBA matchup and why.

Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings Game Info When Sun. Sept 15 Where Gainbridge Fieldhouse Time 3:00 PM EST Location Indianapolis, IN TV MeTV Indianapolis, BSSWX, and NBA TV

Fever vs. Wings – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Indiana is the favorite vs. Dallas

Following a five-game winning streak, the Fever have cooled off a bit, dropping three of their last four contests, including back-to-back losses against the Las Vegas Aces . In the four-point loss to Las Vegas on Friday night, Kelsey Mitchell led a trio of starters that reached double figures. She finished with 20 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field. Caitlin Clark did not have an efficient shooting night, going 7-of-18 overall and 2-of-8 from beyond the arc.

However, the Rookie of the Year frontrunner broke the WNBA's single-season record for assists with 321. The previous record was held by Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas, who tallied 316 last season. Here is what she had to say about her recent accomplishment via CBS Sports.

"I think it definitely speaks to the whole entire year and how historic it has been for this league, and how great basketball has been for the league, and we're not even to the playoffs yet. I think that's what is so fun about it, is (that) you're going to continue to see records be taken down, but I also think (it's) really good basketball, and that's why it's been so fun to watch." - Alyssa Thomas

On the other hand, the Wings have the second-worst record in the association. They are also amid a seven-game losing skid, including an 83-81 loss against the Seattle Storm on Friday night. Teaira McCowan paced the offense with 23 points and 15 boards.

Satou Sabally added 18 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Meanwhile, Arike Ogunbowale contributed 15 points and five assists but made just six of her 20 shot attempts. Dallas, which ranks fifth in shooting percentage (44.1), shot 38.5 percent from the field and converted just four of its 18 attempts from distance.

Now that we have set the stage for this pivotal East vs. West matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Fever vs. Wings Odds and Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks and analysis

Spread

Despite their recent two-game losing streak, the Fever enter this contest as an 8.5-point favorite (via OddsShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Fever are 0-4-1 ATS in their last five games overall.

Indiana has failed to cover the spread in its last five home outings (0-4-1)

However, in their last six matchups against Dallas, the Fever are 4-2 against the spread.

Meanwhile, the Wings are 1-6 ATS in their last seven contests.

Dallas is a woeful 1-10 ATS in its previous 11 road games.

The Wings are 4-16-1 ATS in their last 21 Sunday outings.

Prediction: Indiana Fever (-8.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 185.5 points (per OddsShark.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER five times in the Fever's last seven games.

five times in the Fever's last seven games. The OVER total is 12-6 in Indiana's last 18 outings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

total is 12-6 in Indiana's last 18 outings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. In the Fever's last 17 "home" contests, the OVER total is 12-5.

total is 12-5. The total has gone OVER 16 times in the Wings' last 24 outings.

16 times in the Wings' last 24 outings. In Dallas's last seven matchups against Indiana, the OVER total prevailed six times.

total prevailed six times. The OVER total holds a perfect 4-0 record the last four times these teams clashed in Indiana.

total holds a perfect 4-0 record the last four times these teams clashed in Indiana. Prediction: OVER 185.5 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of Bet365.com)

Because she leads the Wings in scoring, assists, and steals, Ogunbowale is the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -125 odds of scoring more than 20.5 points and -105 odds of finishing with less than 20.5 points.

Do Ogunbowale's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Ogunbowale puts up 22.1 points per game.

points per game. In her two previous outings against the Fever this season, Ogunbowale has averaged 29.0 points and 7.5 rebounds on 43.5 percent shooting overall and 52.4 percent from 3-point range.

points and rebounds on 43.5 percent shooting overall and 52.4 percent from 3-point range. Ogunbowale has played against Eastern Conference teams 19 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 21.6 points per outing.

points per outing. In 17 road contests, the Dallas Wings guard averages 21.2 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Ogunbowale has averaged 18.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: Arike Ogunbowale OVER 20.5 points

On the heels of another record-breaking performance, Clark is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 22.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 22.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this WNBA matchup.

During the season, Clark has been putting up 19.1 points per game.

points per game. In her previous two matchups against the Wings this season, Clark has averaged 26.0 points and 15.5 assists on slash lines of .526/.350/.714.

points and assists on slash lines of .526/.350/.714. Clark has suited up against Western Conference teams 19 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 20.0 points per game.

points per game. In 19 home contests, the Indiana Fever guard averages 20.2 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Clark has averaged 21.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: Caitlin Clark OVER 22.5 points

Fever vs. Wings Final Picks

The Spread: Indiana Fever (-8.5) (Odds Shark)

Indiana Fever (-8.5) (Odds Shark) Over/Under: OVER 185.5 points (Odds Shark)

OVER 185.5 points (Odds Shark) Player Prop Bet #1: Arike Ogunbowale OVER 20.5 points

Arike Ogunbowale OVER 20.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Caitlin Clark OVER 22.5 points