Key Takeaways The Indiana Fever are the underdogs vs. the Aces.

The Aces have dominated recent matchups against Indiana in the WNBA.

Betting trends favor Aces (-4.5), UNDER 176.5 points, Wilson to score over 27.5 points, and Mitchell over 21.5 points.

The second half of the 2024 WNBA season is in full swing. One of the games on today's slate features the Indiana Fever (19-18 SU, 20-17 ATS) hosting the Las Vegas Aces (23-13 SU, 16-20 ATS) as these teams face each other for the fourth time this season.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this WNBA matchup and why.

Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces Game Info When Fri. Sept 13 Where Gainbridge Fieldhouse Time 7:30 PM EST Location Indianapolis, IN TV ION

Fever vs. Aces – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Indiana is the underdog vs. Las Vegas

The Fever raced out of the gates following the midseason Olympic break. They posted seven wins during an eight-game stretch from Aug. 16 to Sep. 4. Since then, Indiana has dropped two of its last three contests. This included an 86-75 setback against the same Aces team they will face tonight for the second time in four days.

In that double-digit loss, Kelsey Mitchell paced the offense with 24 points. Caitlin Clark added 16 points but did not shoot the ball particularly well. She was 6-of-22 from the field overall and just 1-of-10 from beyond the arc. As a team, Indiana shot 39.7 percent from the floor and just 26.9 percent from 3-point range. With that in mind, they will need a much better effort to get a win against the defending champions.

On the other hand, the Aces have won five of their previous six contests. In the double-digit victory over the Fever on Wednesday night, A'ja Wilson scored 27 points and grabbed 12 boards on 11-of-28 shooting from the field. The MVP favorite also broke the single-season scoring record in the process. Although she appreciates the accomplishment, she is also ready to move forward. Here is what she told CBS Sports.

"It feels great because now people will stop talking about it. Felt like it was just like lingering, lingering, lingering, so I'm glad that we got it done." - A'ja Wilson

Las Vegas got key performances from its bench as Alysha Clark finished with 14 points and four rebounds, while Tiffany Hayes contributed 12 points and five rebounds. The Aces are the only team that Indiana has not beaten this season. Will that trend change tonight, or will the Aces sweep the season series?

Now that we have set the stage for this pivotal East vs. West matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Fever vs. Aces Odds and Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks and analysis

Spread

The Fever were a 1.5-point underdog when these teams clashed on Wednesday. They enter this matchup as a 4.5-point underdog (via OddsShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Fever are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

Indiana has failed to cover the spread four times in its last five home contests.

In their last five matchups against Western Conference opponents, the Fever are 1-4 against the spread.

Meanwhile, the Aces are undefeated against the spread in their last five outings.

Las Vegas is 4-1 ATS in its last five road games.

The Aces are a staggering 17-8 ATS in their last 25 matchups against Indiana.

Prediction: Las Vegas Aces (-4.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 176.5 points (per OddsShark.com). Here is why going with the “under” is the smart choice.

The total has gone UNDER eight times in the Fever's last 10 games against teams with a winning record.

eight times in the Fever's last 10 games against teams with a winning record. The UNDER total is 8-2 in Indiana's last 10 outings against the Aces.

total is 8-2 in Indiana's last 10 outings against the Aces. In the Fever's last five "home" contests against Las Vegas, the UNDER total is 5-0

total is 5-0 The total has gone UNDER 20 times in the Aces' last 27 matchups against Eastern Conference opponents.

20 times in the Aces' last 27 matchups against Eastern Conference opponents. The UNDER has a 13-5 record in Las Vegas's last 18 contests against teams with a winning record.

has a 13-5 record in Las Vegas's last 18 contests against teams with a winning record. The UNDER total holds a 5-0 mark the last five times these teams have played in Indiana.

total holds a 5-0 mark the last five times these teams have played in Indiana. Prediction: UNDER 176.5 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of Bet365.com)

In addition to her 27-point, 12-rebound effort on Wednesday, Wilson is the player to watch for the road team. She currently has -120 odds of scoring more than 27.5 points and -110 odds of finishing with less than 27.5 points.

Do Wilson's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Wilson puts up 27.3 points per game.

points per game. In her three previous outings against the Fever this season, Wilson has averaged 28.0 points and 12.0 rebounds on 52.9 percent shooting from the field.

points and rebounds on 52.9 percent shooting from the field. Wilson has played against Eastern Conference teams 17 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 25.2 points per outing.

points per outing. In 17 road contests, the Las Vegas Aces center averages 28.9 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Wilson has averaged 28.8 points, 13.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

Prediction: A'ja Wilson OVER 27.5 points

Following her 24-point outing in the previous matchup between these teams, Mitchell is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 21.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 21.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Mitchell has been putting up 19.3 points per game.

points per game. In her three previous matchups against the Aces this season, Mitchell has averaged 21.0 points per outing on shooting splits of .453.444/.600.

points per outing on shooting splits of .453.444/.600. Mitchell has suited up against Western Conference teams 18 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 20.7 points per game.

points per game. In 18 home contests, the Indiana Fever guard averages 19.6 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Mitchell has averaged 24.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: Kelsey Mitchell OVER 21.5 points

Fever vs. Aces Final Picks

The Spread: Las Vegas Aces (-4.5) (Odds Shark)

Las Vegas Aces (-4.5) (Odds Shark) Over/Under: UNDER 176.5 points (Odds Shark)

UNDER 176.5 points (Odds Shark) Player Prop Bet #1: A'ja Wilson OVER 27.5 points

A'ja Wilson OVER 27.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Kelsey Mitchell OVER 21.5 points