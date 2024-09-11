Key Takeaways The Indiana Fever will enter this matchup as a slight underdog against the Las Vegas Aces.

Indiana has eight wins in 10 games post-Olympic break. The Aces struggled without their top scorer in a recent loss.

Betting trends: Aces cover the spread against Indiana, expect the total points to be UNDER 177.5.

The second half of the 2024 WNBA season is in full swing. One of the games on Wednesday's slate features the Indiana Fever (19-17 SU, 20-16 ATS) hosting the Las Vegas Aces (22-13 SU, 15-20 ATS) as these teams face each other for the third time this season.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this WNBA matchup and why.

Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces Game Info When Wed. Sept 11 Where Gainbridge Fieldhouse Time 7:00 PM EST Location Indianapolis, IN TV NBA TV, MeTV Indianapolis, FOX5 Vegas, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

Fever vs. Aces – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Indiana is the underdog vs. Las Vegas

Indiana has given its opponents a fever following the month-long Olympic break.

Since league play resumed in mid-August, the Fever have posted eight wins in 10 outings. After seeing their five-game streak snapped with a 99-88 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Sept. 6, Indiana bounced back with a 104-100 overtime win over the Atlanta Dream on Sunday.

In that four-point victory, Aliyah Boston scored a team-high 30 points to go along with 13 rebounds and five assists on 11-of-16 shooting from the floor. Caitlin Clark finished with 26 points, 12 assists and five rebounds, going 7-for-17 from the field.

Kelsey Mitchell added 21 points and four rebounds for an Indiana squad that placed four starters in double figures while shooting 54.4 percent overall and 40 percent from beyond the arc.

On the other hand, the Aces were 2-3 coming out of the mid-season break before reeling off four straight victories from Aug. 30 to Sep. 6. Their momentum ended with a 75-71 loss to the New York Liberty .

Kelsey Plum led the offense with 25 points, knocking down five of her 10 attempts from three-point range. She also tallied six assists and three rebounds.

Jackie Young finished with 12 points and three assists, while Alysha Clark contributed 11 points and six rebounds. Las Vegas struggled without its top scorer (A'ja Wilson), who missed the game due to a lower leg injury.

The Aces shot just 35.9 percent from the field and have dropped all three matchups against the Liberty this season.

Now that we have set the stage for this pivotal East vs. West matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Fever vs. Aces Odds and Picks

Spread

After their four-point win over the Dream, the Fever enter this matchup as a 1.5-point underdog (via OddsShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Fever have covered the spread 15 times in their last 23 games.

Indiana holds a 9-4 record against the spread in its last 13 outings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Fever are 8-17-1 ATS in their last 26 Wednesday night games.

Meanwhile, the Aces are 16-8 ATS in their previous 24 matchups against Indiana.

Las Vegas is 4-1 ATS in its last five "road" contests against the Fever.

The Aces are a perfect 4-0 ATS in their last four matchups against Eastern Conference foes.

Prediction: Las Vegas Aces (-1.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 177.5 points (per OddsShark.com). Here is why going with the “under” is the smart choice.

The total has gone UNDER seven times in the Fever's last nine games against teams with a winning record.

seven times in the Fever's last nine games against teams with a winning record. The UNDER total is 7-2 in Indiana's last nine outings against the Aces.

total is 7-2 in Indiana's last nine outings against the Aces. In the Fever's last seven "home" contests against Las Vegas, the UNDER total is 6-1.

total is 6-1. The total has gone UNDER 19 times in the Aces' last 26 matchups against Eastern Conference opponents.

19 times in the Aces' last 26 matchups against Eastern Conference opponents. The UNDER total holds a 12-5 mark in Las Vegas's last 17 contests against teams with a winning record.

total holds a 12-5 mark in Las Vegas's last 17 contests against teams with a winning record. The total has gone UNDER seven times in the previous nine meetings between these teams.

seven times in the previous nine meetings between these teams. Prediction: UNDER 177.5 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of Bet365.com)

In addition to her 25-point, six-assist effort against New York, Plum is the player to watch for the road team. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 18.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 18.5 points.

Do Plum's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Plum puts up 18.1 points per game.

points per game. In her two previous outings against the Fever this season, Plum has averaged 27.0 points and 6.0 assists on 47.4 percent shooting overall and 42.9 percent from the three-point line.

points and assists on 47.4 percent shooting overall and 42.9 percent from the three-point line. Plum has played against Eastern Conference teams 16 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 19.4 points per outing.

points per outing. In 17 road contests, the Las Vegas Aces guard averages 16.9 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Plum has averaged 18.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

Prediction: Kelsey Plum OVER 18.5 points

Following her 26-5-12 performance against Atlanta, Caitlin Clark is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -135 odds of scoring more than 21.5 points and +105 odds of finishing with less than 21.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Clark has been putting up 19.2 points per game.

points per game. In her two previous matchups against the Aces this season, Clark has averaged 10.5 points and 9.0 assists on shooting splits of .300.250/.100.

points and assists on shooting splits of .300.250/.100. Clark has suited up against Western Conference teams 17 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 20.4 points per game.

points per game. In 17 home contests, the Indiana Fever guard averages 20.5 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Clark has averaged 26.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 10.8 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup all five times during that stretch.

Prediction: Caitlin Clark OVER 21.5 points

Fever vs. Aces Final Picks

The Spread: Las Vegas Aces (-1.5) (Odds Shark)

Las Vegas Aces (-1.5) (Odds Shark) Over/Under: UNDER 177.5 points (Odds Shark)

UNDER 177.5 points (Odds Shark) Player Prop Bet #1: Kelsey Plum OVER 18.5 points

Kelsey Plum OVER 18.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Caitlin Clark OVER 21.5 points