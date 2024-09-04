Key Takeaways The Indiana Fever are heavy favorites against the Los Angeles Sparks due to their recent winning streak.

The Sparks are struggling with losses and poor shooting percentages throughout the season.

Betting predictions favor the Fever to cover the spread and the game to go over 174 points

The second half of the 2024 WNBA season is in full swing. The lone game on today's slate features the Indiana Fever (17-16 SU, 20-13 ATS) hosting the Los Angeles Sparks (7-25 SU, 15-16-1 ATS) as these teams face each other for the third and final time this season.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Indiana Fever vs. Los Angeles Sparks Game Info When Wed. Sept 4 Where Gainbridge Fieldhouse Time 7:00 PM EST Location Indianapolis, IN TV CBS Sports Network and MeTV Indianapolis

Fever vs. Sparks – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Indiana is the heavy favorite vs. Los Angeles

Following a 90-80 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Aug. 24, the Fever have reeled off four straight wins, including a 100-93 victory over the Dallas Wings on Sunday. In that contest, Kelsey Mitchell had it going on all levels, finishing with 36 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

She shot 12-of-22 from the field, 5-of-7 from beyond the arc, and she converted seven of her eight attempts from the free-throw line. This game marked the seventh straight outing in which Mitchell has scored at least 20 points.

Caitlin Clark added 28 points and 12 assists, making five of her 11 attempts from three-point range. NaLyssa Smith contributed 14 points and eight rebounds for a Fever squad that shot 50 percent from deep and has won four straight times for the second time this season.

On the other side of the spectrum, the Sparks have struggled all season. They have had multiple stretches in which they have had losing streaks of at least three games. Furthermore, Los Angeles has dropped seven of their previous eight games following the Olympic break, including an 80-62 setback against the Atlanta Dream on Sunday.

In that blowout loss against Atlanta, Li Yueru, who averages just 5.1 points per contest, led the team in scoring with 14 points off the bench. Rickea Jackson added 13 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Meanwhile, Dearica Hamby was held to just five points on seven shot attempts and nine rebounds. Los Angeles shot 37.1 percent overall and just 3-of-21 from distance. Those kinds of numbers will not help you win a ton of games.

Now that we have set the stage for this pivotal East vs. West matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Fever vs. Sparks Odds and Picks

Spread

The Fever opened as a 10-point favorite. However, the line has moved to 12 at the time of this writing (via OddsShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Fever are 7-2 in their last nine contests against teams with a losing record.

Indiana is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games against Western Conference opponents.

The Sparks are 2-5 ATS in their last seven Wednesday night games.

In its last seven matchups against Eastern Conference opponents, Los Angeles is 2-5 against the spread.

Prediction: Indiana Fever (-12)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 174 points (per OddsShark.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER 21 times in the Fever's last 28 contests following a straight-up win.

21 times in the Fever's last 28 contests following a straight-up win. The OVER total is 21-10 in Indiana's last 31 outings.

total is 21-10 in Indiana's last 31 outings. The total has gone OVER four times in the Sparks' last five road matchups against the Fever.

four times in the Sparks' last five road matchups against the Fever. The OVER total holds a 4-0 record in the previous four games between these teams at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

total holds a 4-0 record in the previous four games between these teams at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Prediction: OVER 174 points

Player Prop Bets

Dearica Hamby leads the Sparks in scoring, rebounds, and steals, thus making her the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has +100 odds of scoring more than 16.5 points and -130 odds of finishing with less than 16.5 points.

Do Hamby's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Hamby is putting up 17.5 points per game.

points per game. In the two previous meetings against the Fever this season, Hamby has averaged 17.5 points and 11.0 rebounds on 48 percent shooting from the floor.

points and rebounds on 48 percent shooting from the floor. Hamby has played against Eastern Conference teams 16 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 14.0 points per outing.

points per outing. In 16 road contests, the Sparks forward averages 17.5 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Hamby has averaged 13.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

Prediction: Dearica Hamby OVER 16.5 points

Following her 36-point, six-rebound performance against Dallas, Kelsey Mitchell is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -125 odds of scoring more than 21.5 points and -105 odds of finishing with less than 21.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Mitchell has been putting up 19.0 points per game.

points per game. In the two previous matchups against the Sparks this season, Mitchell has averaged 16.5 points per outing on slash lines of .379/.417/.667.

per outing on slash lines of .379/.417/.667. Mitchell has suited up against Western Conference teams 15 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 20.5 points per game.

points per game. In 14 home contests, the Indiana Fever guard averages 19.1 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Mitchell has averaged 26.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

Prediction: Kelsey Mitchell OVER 21.5 points

Fever vs. Sparks Final Picks

The Spread: Indiana Fever (-12) Odds Shark

Indiana Fever (-12) Odds Shark Over/Under: OVER 174 points (Odds Shark)

OVER 174 points (Odds Shark) Player Prop Bet #1: Dearica Hamby OVER 16.5 points

Dearica Hamby OVER 16.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Kelsey Mitchell OVER 21.5 points