Highlights Indiana is the favorite despite Phoenix having the better record.

Phoenix dominated in its previous outing against the Chicago Sky.

WNBA betting trends lean towards the Phoenix Mercury covering the spread.

The second half of the 2023-24 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on today's slate features the Indiana Fever (11-15 SU, 14-12 ATS) hosting the Phoenix Mercury (14-12 SU, 16-10 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury Game Info When Fri. Aug 16 Where Gainbridge Fieldhouse Time 7:30 PM EST Location Indianapolis, IN TV ION

Fever vs. Mercury – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Indiana is the favorite vs. Phoenix

The Fever produced eight wins across their first 21 outings. While they have won three of their previous five contests, the Fever saw their two-game winning streak snapped with a 101-93 loss to the Dallas Wings on July 17. In that contest, four of Indiana's starting five reached double figures. Aliyah Boston scored a game-high 28 points, eight rebounds, and three assists.

She shot 11-of-14 from the floor and 5-of-7 from the charity stripe. Caitlin Clark added 24 points, a record-setting 19 assists, and six rebounds. Unfortunately, these brilliant performances were not enough to prevent a Dallas squad tied for the second-worst record in the association from coming away with a six-point victory.

On the side of the narrative, the Mercury posted victories in three of their final five games before the Olympic break. Their first game following the month-long hiatus pitted them against the Chicago Sky . Kahleah Copper paced the team's offense with 29 points, three assists, and two rebounds. She connected on 12 of her 19 attempts, including a 3-for-5 effort from deep. Brittney Griner also had a solid game, finishing with 23 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and five blocked shots.

The Mercury came racing out the gates in this one. They led by 18 points after the first quarter and held a 26-point advantage (50-24) at halftime. Phoenix led by a double-digit margin the entire second half en route to a dominant 85-65 victory. The Mercury will look to increase their three-game lead over the Fever in the league's playoff race when these teams clash on Friday night.

Now that we have set the stage for this East vs. West matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Fever vs. Mercury Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks and analysis

Spread

The Fever opened as a 2.5-point favorite. However, the line has moved to four points for the home team at the time of this writing (via OddsShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Fever are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 games.

In its last seven home games, Indiana is an impressive 6-1 against the spread.

The Fever are 1-5-1 ATS when playing on three days or more of rest.

The Mercury are 5-2 ATS in their last seven outings.

Phoenix is 18-7 ATS in its last 25 matchups against Indiana.

In their last 13 road games against the Fever, the Mercury are 10-3 against the spread.

Prediction: Phoenix Mercury (+4)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 173.5 points (per BleacherNation.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER 17 times in the Fever's last 24 games.

17 times in the Fever's last 24 games. The OVER total is 5-1 in Indiana's last six home games.

total is 5-1 in Indiana's last six home games. In the Fever's last 11 games against teams with a winning record, the OVER total holds an 8-3 record.

total holds an 8-3 record. The total has gone OVER 15 times in the Mercury's last 22 matchups against Indiana.

15 times in the Mercury's last 22 matchups against Indiana. The OVER total has prevailed 10 times in Phoenix's last 12 road games against the Fever.

total has prevailed 10 times in Phoenix's last 12 road games against the Fever. Prediction: OVER 173.5 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of Bet365.com)

Fresh off her 29-point effort against Chicago, Kahleah Copper is the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 24.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 24.5 points.

Do Copper's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Copper is putting up 23.4 points per contest.

points per contest. In two previous meetings against the Fever this season, Copper has averaged 21.5 points on 35 percent shooting from the field and 23.5 percent from 3-point range.

points on 35 percent shooting from the field and 23.5 percent from 3-point range. Copper has played against Eastern Conference teams 11 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 21.3 points per outing.

points per outing. In 14 road contests, the Phoenix Mercury guard averages 23.1 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Copper has averaged 26.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: Kahleah Copper OVER 24.5 points

Following her 28-8-3 performance against Dallas, Aliyah Boston is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -130 odds of scoring more than 16.5 points and +100 odds of finishing with less than 16.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Boston has been putting up 14 .2 points per game.

points per game. In the two previous matchups against the Mercury this season, Boston has averaged 19 points and 10.5 rebounds on shooting splits of .615/.500/.558.

points and rebounds on shooting splits of .615/.500/.558. Boston has suited up against Western Conference teams 11 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 15.7 points per game.

points per game. In 11 home contests, the Indiana Fever forward averages 15.7 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Boston has averaged 18.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

Prediction: Aliyah Boston OVER 16.5 points

Fever vs. Mercury Final Picks

The Spread: Phoenix Mercury (+4) OddShark

Phoenix Mercury (+4) OddShark Over/Under: OVER 173.5 points (BleacherNation.com)

OVER 173.5 points (BleacherNation.com) Player Prop Bet #1: Kahleah Copper OVER 25.5 points

Kahleah Copper OVER 25.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Aliyah Boston OVER 17.5 points