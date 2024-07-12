Highlights The Indiana Fever are underdogs vs. the Phoenix following an inconsistent performance.

The Phoenix Mercury has a 3-game winning streak coming into the matchup.

Betting trends favor Phoenix Mercury in spread (-2.5) and hitting the OVER 173.5 points.

The 2023-24 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on tap from today's slate features the Indiana Fever (9-14 SU, 12-11 ATS) hosting the Phoenix Mercury (12-10 SU, 14-8 ATS) as these teams face off for the second time this season.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury Game Info When Fri. July 12 Where Gainbridge Fieldhouse Time 7:30 PM EST Location Indianapolis, IN TV ION

Fever vs. Mercury – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Indiana is a slight underdog vs. Phoenix

Following a four-game winning streak that put them at 7-10, the Fever have been wildly inconsistent, going 2-4 over their last six contests. This includes an 89-84 defeat at the hands of a Washington Mystics team they were heavily favored to beat.

In that five-point loss, only two of Indiana's starters reached double figures. Caitlin Clark had arguably one of the best games of her young WNBA career. She finished with a game-high 29 points, 13 assists, and five rebounds on 7-of-14 shooting from the field and 5-of-9 from beyond the arc.

While Clark is not known for being a great defender, she recorded five steals and three blocks. Again, this performance definitely ranks up there as one of the top games of her rookie campaign.

Kelsey Mitchell added 15 points, three rebounds, and two assists, while NaLyssa Smith contributed 11 points and two blocks off the bench. Indiana trailed 76-55 heading into the final frame. Although the Fever did outscore the Mystics by a 29-13 margin in the fourth quarter, it was not enough to prevent them from dropping their fourth game over the last six outings. Even more important, they lead the Atlanta Dream by just one game for the No. 8 spot in the league playoff race.

On the other side of this matchup, the Mercury produced an 8-8 record in their first 16 games before dropping two of their next three contests. But following a pair of back-to-back losses, Phoenix comes into this matchup riding the wave of a three-game winning streak. This stretch includes a win over the Los Angeles Sparks coupled with a pair of victories against the Dallas Wings .

In the team's recent 100-84 win over the Wings on Wednesday night, Phoenix placed four players in double figures. Kahleah Copper poured in a game-high 32 points, along with five rebounds and four assists. She shot 12-for-19 from the field and seven 7-of-9 from the charity stripe.

Brittney Griner added 23 points, four rebounds, and four assists, while Natasha Cloud finished with 14 points and six rebounds for a Mercury group that shot a blistering 59 percent overall and 42.9 percent from 3-point range. Leading by just a three-point margin at the break (49-46), Phoenix broke the game open with a 31-20 outburst in the third quarter en route to their second win over the Wings in the past week. Phoenix defeated Dallas 104-96 on July 3.

Now that we have set the stage for this matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Fever vs. Mercury Picks

Spread

On the heels of a three-game winning streak, the Mercury enter this matchup as a 2.5-point favorite (via OddShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Fever are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games.

Indiana is 5-1 ATS in its last six home contests.

The Mercury are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 outings.

Phoenix is 6-2 ATS in its last eight matchups against Indiana.

In their last 12 road games against Indiana, the Mercury are an impressive 10-2 against the spread.

Prediction: Phoenix Mercury (-2.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 173.5 points (per BleacherNation.com). This sounds like a generous total, but here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER 15 times in the Fever's last 21 games.

15 times in the Fever's last 21 games. In Indiana's five home games, the OVER total holds a 4-1 record.

total holds a 4-1 record. The OVER total is 14-7 in the Mercury's last 21 matchups against Indiana.

total is 14-7 in the Mercury's last 21 matchups against Indiana. In Phoenix's last 11 road games against Indiana, the OVER total is 9-2.

total is 9-2. Prediction: OVER 173.5 points

Player Prop Bets

(odds courtesy of DraftKings)

Fresh off her seventh 30-point game this season, Kahleah Copper is the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -105 odds of scoring more than 24.5 points and -125 odds of finishing with less than 24.5 points.

Do Copper's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Copper has been averaging 23.0 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous regular-season matchup against Indiana, Copper scored just seven points on 20 percent shooting overall and 16.7 percent from deep.

points on 20 percent shooting overall and 16.7 percent from deep. Copper has suited up against Eastern Conference teams seven times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 18.6 points per outing.

points per outing. In 10 road contests, the Phoenix Mercury guard is averaging 22.0 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Copper has averaged 23.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: Kahleah Copper UNDER 24.5 points

Following her impressive 29-point, 13-assist effort against Washington, Caitlin Clark is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -120 odds of scoring more than 18.5 points and -110 odds of finishing with less than 18.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Clark puts up 16.7 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous matchup against Phoenix this season, Clark scored 15 points on 28.6 percent shooting overall and 20 percent from 3-point range (2-of-10).

points on 28.6 percent shooting overall and 20 percent from 3-point range (2-of-10). Clark has played against Western Conference teams eight times this season, averaging 16.6 points per outing.

points per outing. In 10 home contests, the Indiana Fever guard is averaging 18.3 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Clark has averaged 18.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 11.2 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

Prediction: Caitlin Clark OVER 18.5 points

Fever vs. Mercury Final Picks