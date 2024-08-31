Key Takeaways Rookie Caitlin Clark, a key player, leads the potential playoff-bound Indiana Fever with impressive stats.

All-star Aliyah Boston and veteran Kelsey Mitchell are crucial in improving the Fever's record and team effort.

Despite offensive improvement, the young Fever face a challenging playoff path against experienced teams.

Forgotten in the debate about whom the WNBA Rookie of the Year or MVP should be, is also the playoff push some young teams are making as the regular season comes to a close.

Certain players have logged historic seasons, such as Las Vegas Aces A’ja Wilson. Some teams have asserted themselves as the dominant force, such as the New York Liberty , who sit at the top with the best record in the league. Some rookies have entrenched themselves as generational talent, such as Chicago Sky ’s Angel Reese and probable Rookie of the Year, Indiana Fever 's Caitlin Clark.

But as successful as Clark has been from an individual standpoint, there is one feat she is likely to accomplish that few have discussed until this point: a playoff berth. But she isn’t the sole reason for the Fever’s potential postseason appearance. For if a team is successful, it must be, well, a team effort.

A New "Big Three" in Indiana

Caitlin Clark isn't the only reason the Fever are playoff-bound

Not much needs to be said about Clark’s dominance as a rookie. A threat to score and to create shots for her teammates, Clark broke the single-game record for assists with 19 and the season record for made threes. She is a complete offensive weapon, capable of impacting the game in multiple areas, such as points, rebounds, and assists.

With nine games remaining in the regular season, the Fever’s 16 wins already surpass the 13 games won a season ago. And while a significant amount of praise is deserved for Clark, it is the efforts of two other All-Stars who also deserve recognition.

Last year’s first overall selection and rookie of the year, Aliyah Boston, has proven why she was considered the best player in her draft class. The 6-5 former South Carolina Gamecock made her impact from day one. Finishing in the top ten in both rebounds per game and total blocks as a rookie showed Boston was a piece the organization could build around for years to come. Like Clark, Boston is young and, more importantly, has shown the ability to be a leader, even reaching out to Clark to help her during her early-season issues.

It took time, but the Fever have brushed off early-season struggles to find their stride. In their last eleven games, the Fever has a record of 8-3. And out of those eleven games, the Fever has scored less than 80 only once while holding teams under 80 four different times.

But as dominant as the two young stars for the Fever have been this season, another player is just as responsible for the Fever’s playoff push. Drafted second overall in the 2018 WNBA Draft, guard Kelsey Mitchell has been a steady contributor over the years. Averaging just over thirteen points a game over her first two years, Kelsey would only start about half of the Fevers games over that span.

2024 Indiana Fever All-Stars Player PPG RPG APG Caitlin Clark 18.4 5.7 8.3 Aliyah Boston 13.6 9.0 3.1 Kelsey Mitchell 18.5 2.5 1.9

However, things changed during the 2020 season. Now a full-time starter, Mitchell would average 18 points per game over her next five seasons. The last two, 2023-2024, would earn her All-Star selections in each season.

Boston does the dirty work down low, Mitchell scores from the perimeter and Clark conducts the offense at a lethal pace. These three together form an improving offense that has scored more than their season average of 83.3 points per game eight times in their last ten games.

Danger Ahead In the Postseason

A tough, experienced road awaits the young Fever in the playoffs

Although the Fever have a lot to look forward to, the road once they reach the playoffs will be a difficult one. Yes, the Fever have improved offensively. But their scoring output still pales in comparison to the other teams in the playoff hunt.

Not only does the Fever’s offense sit in the middle of the pack, but their defense is still one of the worst in the league, allowing an average of 86.5 points per game, the second-worst mark on the season.

Other teams are more experienced. Out of the eight teams projected to make the playoffs this season, five made the postseason a season ago. `Other teams have more experienced coaching. Head coach Christie Sides is only in her second season with the team.

Playoff Bound Teams' Scoring Stats Team PPG Opp. PPG Las Vegas Aces 86.9 82.8 New York Liberty 85.9 76.4 Minnesota Lynx 82.7 76.2 Conneticut Sun 79.9 73.7 Indiana Fever 83.3 86.3

A matchup with the starting power of teams like the Aces and the New York Liberty could quickly result in the young Fever trio being overwhelmed. Such teams boast some of the more explosive offenses in the league while pairing them with some of the stingiest defenses in the league.

But the Fever are growing and gaining experience. Their most recent outing saw them score their most points of the season. After a 100-point outing against the Sky on August 30, 2024, Clark and company are reaching their peak at the most important time. They may not make a deep playoff run due to the quality of teams in their way, but the foundation has been set for a strong future.