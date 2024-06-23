Highlights Chicago Sky are slight favorites, but Indiana Fever has been on a winning streak.

NaLyssa Smith and Angel Reese are key players to watch in this matchup.

Betting trends favor Indiana Fever to cover the spread and for the game to go OVER 169 points.

The 2023-24 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on tap from today's slate features the Chicago Sky (5-9 SU, 6-8 ATS) hosting the Indiana Fever (7-10 SU, 9-8 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Sky vs. Fever Game Info When Sun. June 23 Where Wintrust Arena Time 4:00 PM EST Location Chicago, IL TV ESPN

Sky vs Fever – Season Stats & Betting Trends

The Sky are a slight favorite vs. Indiana

The Sky kicked off their 2024 campaign with a 3-3 record across their first six outings. Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse as they followed their .500 start with a stretch in which they posted six losses over their next seven games, including two losses to the Fever.

Fortunately, the Sky ended their season-high four-game losing skid with a much-needed 83-72 win over the Dallas Wings. In that contest, Chennedy Carter and Marina Mabrey paced the team's offense with 19 points each on a combined 16-for-24 shooting from the field.

Angel Reese — who the Sky selected with the No. 7 overall pick in this year's WNBA Draft — scored 16 points and pulled down a season-high 18 boards, including eight on the offensive glass. It was Reese's seventh straight game in which she posted a double-double, setting a WNBA record for most consecutive double-doubles by a rookie.

Chicago led by a comfortable 59-39 margin through the first 36 minutes of action. Despite giving up 33 points in the final frame, the Sky still cruised to an easy double-digit victory.

On the other side of this matchup, the Fever have found their groove after dropping 10 of their first 13 contests. Following that atrocious start, Indiana has reeled off four straight victories, including a 91-79 win over the Atlanta Dream on Friday night.

Indiana shot 70 percent from the field in the first quarter, helping the team jump out to a 10-point lead after the first 12 minutes of action. The dominance continued as the road team led 79-62 going into the fourth quarter. While Indiana scored just 12 points in the final frame, the outcome of the game was never in doubt.

NaLyssa Smith led Indiana's scoring barrage with 21 points to go along with nine rebounds, two assists, and two blocked shots.

Kelsey Mitchell finished with 18 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Caitlin Clark added 16 points, seven assists and four rebounds. She shot 6-for-12 overall and 4-for-8 from three-point range.

Indiana won the first two meetings between these two ball clubs. Will that trend continue, or will Chicago finally break into the win column?

Now that we have set the stage for this Eastern Conference matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Sky vs. Fever Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Spread

Despite dropping the first two meetings against Indiana, the Sky enter this matchup as a 1.5-point favorite (via OddShark.com. Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Sky are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

Chicago is 2-7-2 ATS in its last 11 matchups against Indiana.

In its last five home contests against Indiana, Chicago is 1-3-1 against the spread.

The Fever are 4-1 ATS in their last five outings.

Indiana is 1-4 ATS in its last five road games.

In their last 13 matchups against the Sky, the Fever are 9-3-1 against the spread.

Prediction: Indiana Fever (+1.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 169 points (per BleacherNation.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER four times in the Sky's last five games.

four times in the Sky's last five games. In Chicago's last 13 outings against Indiana, the OVER total is a remarkable 12-1.

total is a remarkable 12-1. The OVER total has emerged victorious in each of the Fever's last five games.

total has emerged victorious in each of the Fever's last five games. In the Fever's last five "road" matchups against Chicago, the OVER total is 5-0.

total is 5-0. Prediction: OVER 169 points

Player Prop Bets

Following her 21-point, nine-rebound performance in the Fever's recent win over the Dream, NaLyssa Smith is the key player to watch for Indiana. She currently has -201 odds of scoring more than 11.5 points and -178 odds of finishing with less than 11.5 points (via 365Scores.com)

Do Smith's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Smith is averaging 11.8 points per contest.

points per contest. In two matchups against the Sky this season, Smith has averaged 16.0 points per contest on 59.1 percent shooting.

points per contest on 59.1 percent shooting. Smith has suited up against Eastern Conference teams 12 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 12.1 points per outing.

points per outing. In nine road contests, the Indiana Fever forward is averaging 11.4 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Smith has averaged 12.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup five times during that stretch.

Prediction: NaLyssa Smith OVER 11.5 points

Coming off one of the best performances of her young NBA career in which she recorded her seventh straight double-double, Angel Reese is the key player to watch for Chicago. She currently has +100 odds of scoring more than 13.5 points and -130 odds of finishing with less than 13.5 points (via DraftKings).

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Reese is averaging 12.4 points per contest.

points per contest. Reese has not fared too well in two regular-season matchups against the Sky this season. In those contests, she averaged 9.0 points per contest on just 27.3 percent shooting from the field.

points per contest on just 27.3 percent shooting from the field. Reese has played against Eastern Conference teams nine times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 13.0 points per game.

points per game. In seven home contests, the Chicago Sky rookie forward is averaging 13.1 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Reese has averaged 12.4 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup five times during that stretch.

Prediction: Angel Reese OVER 12.5 points

Sky vs. Fever Final Picks

The Spread: Indiana Fever (+1.5) OddShark

Indiana Fever (+1.5) OddShark Over/Under: OVER 169 points (Bleacher Nation)

OVER 169 points (Bleacher Nation) Player Prop Bet #1: NaLyssa Smith OVER 11.5 points

NaLyssa Smith OVER 11.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Angel Reese OVER 12.5 points