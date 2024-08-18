Highlights Indiana Fever are underdogs against Seattle Storm.

Past performances show Indiana could cover the spread.

Expect a high-scoring game; bet on Caitlin Clark OVER 20.5 points.

The second half of the 2024 WNBA season is in full swing and one of the games on Sunday's slate features the Indiana Fever (12-15 SU, 15-12 ATS) hosting the Seattle Storm (17-9 SU, 15-11 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm Game Info When Sun. Aug 18 Where Gainbridge Fieldhouse Time 3:30 PM EST Location Indianapolis, IN TV ABC

Fever vs. Storm – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Indiana is the underdog vs. Seattle

Credit: Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Fever entered the mid-season Olympic break with three wins in a five-game stretch, including a 101-93 loss to the lowly Dallas Wings. However, on Friday night, they bounced back with a 98-89 victory over the Phoenix Mercury . Caitlin Clark paced the team's offense in that contest with 29 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds. She shot 8-of-16 overall and made four of her 11 attempts from beyond the arc.

Kelsey Mitchell finished with 28 points, five rebounds, and three assists while hitting six 3-pointers. Aliyah Boston and Natasha Smith contributed 14 and 13 points, respectively.

The Fever raced out to a 48-20 advantage before settling for a 54-37 lead at the break. Despite playing its second road game in as many nights, though, Phoenix battled back to take a 62-61 lead in the third quarter. But thanks to a 12-3 run, Indiana headed into the final frame with a 73-65 lead and never trailed again.

On the other side of the spectrum, the Storm have the fourth-best record in the WNBA, and they finished the first half of the season with three straight victories. Unfortunately, they saw that streak end with an 83-81 loss to the Atlanta Dream on Friday night.

Skylar Diggins-Smith scored a team-high 29 points, along with five assists and three steals on 11-of-21 shooting from the floor and a 6-of-7 effort from the charity stripe. Although Jewell Loyd did not shoot the ball at an efficient clip (7-of-19 FG and 2-of-8 3PT), she contributed 21 points and five rebounds.

The Storm led by a seemingly comfortable 41-29 margin at the break before Atlanta mounted its comeback. Fast-forward to the fourth quarter, Loyd hit a desperation three-pointer to tie the game at 81-81 apiece. But on the game's final possession, Tina Charles hit the game-winning bucket from the left block to help the Dream snap their eight-game losing streak.

Can the Storm bounce back from a disappointing loss, or will the Fever get their first win against Seattle this season?

Now that we have set the stage for this East vs. West matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Fever vs. Storm Odds and Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks and analysis

Spread

The Fever opened as a 2.5-point underdog. However, the line has moved to 3.5 points at the time of this writing (via OddsShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Fever are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games.

In its last eight home games, Indiana is an impressive 7-1 against the spread.

The Fever are 5-1 ATS in their last six games on one day of rest.

The Storm are 1-5 ATS in their last five games.

Seattle is 6-2-1 ATS in its last nine matchups against the Fever.

Additionally, in their last 10 road games against Indiana, the Storm are 7-2-1 against the spread.

Prediction: Seattle Storm (-3.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 169.5 points (per OddsShark.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER four times in the Fever's last five games.

four times in the Fever's last five games. The OVER total is 6-1 in Indiana's last seven home games.

total is 6-1 in Indiana's last seven home games. The total has gone OVER four times in the Storm's last five road contests.

four times in the Storm's last five road contests. The OVER total has prevailed six times in Seattle's last nine road games against Indiana.

total has prevailed six times in Seattle's last nine road games against Indiana. Prediction: OVER 169.5 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of DraftKings.com)

Credit: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Fresh off her 29-point, five-assist effort against the Dream, Skylar Diggins-Smith is the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 13.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 13.5 points.

Do Diggins-Smith's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Diggins-Smith is putting up 13.7 points per game.

points per game. In the three previous meetings against the Fever this season, Diggins-Smith has averaged just 9.3 points on 35.3 percent shooting from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range.

points on 35.3 percent shooting from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range. Diggins-Smith has played against Eastern Conference teams 12 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 13.6 points per outing.

points per outing. In 12 road contests, the Seattle Storm guard averages 16.4 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Diggins-Smith has averaged 13.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

Prediction: Skylar Diggins-Smith OVER 13.5 points

Following her 29-point,10-assist performance against Phoenix, Caitlin Clark is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 20.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 20.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Clark has been putting up 17.6 points per game.

points per game. In the three previous matchups against the Storm this season, Clark has averaged 18.7 points and 7.7 assists on shooting splits of .381/.348/.842.

points and assists on shooting splits of .381/.348/.842. Clark has suited up against Western Conference teams 12 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 18.6 points per game.

points per game. In 12 home contests, the Indiana Fever guard averages 19.3 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Clark has averaged 23.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 12.2 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: Caitlin Clark OVER 20.5 points

Fever vs. Storm Final Picks

The Spread: Seattle Storm (-3.5) OddsShark

Seattle Storm (-3.5) OddsShark Over/Under: OVER 169.5 points (OddsShark.com)

OVER 169.5 points (OddsShark.com) Player Prop Bet #1: Sklyar Diggins-Smith OVER 13.5 points

Sklyar Diggins-Smith OVER 13.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Caitlin Clark OVER 20.5 points