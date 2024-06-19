Highlights The Fever are favorites against the Mystics, with recent back-to-back wins.

The Mystics are looking to bounce back after a tough start, with Ariel Atkins showing strong performances.

Betting trends lean towards Fever covering the spread and the game being under the projected total points.

The 2023-24 WNBA season is in full swing, with a quarter of the season in the books. One of the games on tap from today's slate features the Indiana Fever (5-10 SU, 7-8 ATS) hosting the Washington Mystics (2-12 SU, 8-5-1 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Fever vs. Mystics Game Info When Wed. June 19 Where Gainbridge Fieldhouse Time 7:00 PM EST Location Indianapolis, IN TV NBA TV, BSIN, and MNMTS

Fever vs. Mystics – Season Stats & Betting Trends

The Fever are the favorite vs. Washington

The Fever entered the 2024 campaign hoping to snap a seven-year playoff drought. Unfortunately, reality hit really quickly, with the team dropping its first five games while producing just three wins across its first 13 outings. Fortunately, things have gone a little bit better lately.

Indiana comes into this matchup with back-to-back wins over the Atlanta Dream (91-84) and the Chicago Sky (91-83). In the team's win over the Sky on Sunday, Caitlin Clark endured another physical battle against Chicago en route to scoring a team-high 23 points on an efficient 7-for-11 effort from the field. Clark also went 3-for-7 from deep and tallied nine assists and eight rebounds.

“I think we're moving the ball, and I think once we gave it up, people were getting it back in the half-court. I thought we were really good out of the ball-screen action. I thought we made some really good reads.” – Caitlin Clark

Aliyah Boston added 19 points and 14 rebounds (including six on the offensive glass), marking her second double-double in as many nights. NaLyssa Smith finished with 15 points and seven rebounds, while Kelsey Mitchell contributed 17 points, four rebounds, and two assists for a Fever squad that posted consecutive victories for the first time this season.

On the other side of this matchup, the Mystics have had their fair share of struggles, to say the least. They kicked off their season with 12 straight losses. Nope. That is not a misprint. But they have two things in common with Indiana. First, they have posted wins in each of their last two contests. Second, their most recent win was also over the Chicago Sky by a narrow 83-81 margin.

In that contest, Ariel Atkins led Washington with 29 points, on 9-for-13 shooting from the floor and was 2-for-5 from beyond the arc. She also had three rebounds and three assists. Rookie forward Aliyah Edwards added 16 points and nine boards, while Kate Samuelson finished with 12 points and two assists.

Washington led by as many as 15 points before the Sky rallied to trim the deficit to 83-81 in the closing seconds. But Marina Mabrey missed a pair of free throws, enabling the Mystics to hold on for their second win of the season.

Now that we have set the stage for this Eastern Conference matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Fever vs. Mystics Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Spread

Thanks in part to their recent back-to-back victories, the Indiana Fever enter this matchup as a 4.5-point favorite (via OddShark.com. Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Fever are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games.

In its last eight contests, Indiana is 6-2 against the spread.

The Mystics are 4-1 ATS in their last five outings.

Washington is 4-2 ATS in its last six road games.

In their last eight "road" matchups against Indiana, the Mystics are 2-6 against the spread.

Prediction: Indiana Fever (-4.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 166 points (per BleacherNation.com). Here is why going with the “under” is the smart choice.

The total has gone UNDER four times in the Fever's last five home games against Washington.

four times in the Fever's last five home games against Washington. The UNDER total is 3-2 in the previous five head-to-head matchups between these teams.

total is 3-2 in the previous five head-to-head matchups between these teams. Indiana and Washington average a combined 155.4 points per game, which is 10.6 points lower than the over/under for this matchup.

points per game, which is 10.6 points lower than the over/under for this matchup. Prediction: UNDER 166 points

Player Prop Bets

Following her game-high 29 points in the team's last outing, combined with the fact that she leads her team in scoring and steals, Ariel Atkins is the key player to watch for the Mystics. She currently has -110 odds of scoring more than 15.5 points and -120 odds of finishing with less than 15.5 points (via DraftKings)

Do Atkins' numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Atkins is averaging 14.6 points per contest.

points per contest. In her lone matchup against the Fever this season, Atkins scored 16 points on 7-for-21 shooting from the field.

Atkins has suited up against Eastern Conference teams 10 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 15.9 points per outing.

points per outing. In eight road contests, the Mystics guard is averaging 11.3 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Atkins has averaged 17.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: Ariel Atkins OVER 15.5 points

Caitlin Clark is coming off one of the best performances of her young NBA career. Furthermore, she leads the Fever in scoring, assists, and steals, thus making her the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -120 odds of scoring more than 17.5 points and -110 odds of finishing with less than 17.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Clark is averaging 16.1 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous matchup between these teams on June 7, Clark finished with 30 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and four steals.

Clark has played against Eastern Conference teams 10 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 15.2 points per game.

points per game. In seven home contests, the Indiana Fever guard is averaging 16.7 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Clark has averaged 14.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

Prediction: Caitlin Clark OVER 17.5 points

Fever vs. Mystics Final Picks

The Spread: Indiana Fever (-4.5) OddShark

Indiana Fever (-4.5) OddShark Over/Under: UNDER 166 points (Bleacher Nation)

UNDER 166 points (Bleacher Nation) Player Prop Bet #1: Ariel Atkins OVER 15.5 points

Ariel Atkins OVER 15.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Caitlin Clark OVER 17.5 points