Key Takeaways Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell could become the WNBA's version of the Warriors' Splash Brothers.

Clark and Mitchell became the first duo in league history to make 100+ three-pointers each in a season.

The Fever may be following the same blueprint as the Warriors' dynasty with Clark and Mitchell leading the way.

Even with the addition of the most highly-anticipated prospect in women's basketball history, there weren't lofty expectations for the Indiana Fever heading into the 2024 WNBA season. But lo and behold, the Fever have locked up a spot in the postseason.

Caitlin Clark has deservedly received the majority of the spotlight for the Fever thanks to her historic season. But her backcourt partner Kelsey Mitchell deserves as much praise for Indiana's ascension as much as the Fever rookie does.

In their first season together, Clark and Mitchell have already established themselves as arguably the best backcourt in the WNBA. Earlier this week, they made history by becoming the first duo in WNBA history to make at least 100 three-pointers each in a season.

With this feat, isn't the budding backcourt of Clark and Mitchell reminiscent of the Golden State Warriors tandem that terrorized the NBA with their shooting over a decade ago?

Greatest Backcourt in NBA History: Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson

The Splash Brothers are an iconic NBA duo

Close

Even though their time together is over, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are undoubtedly the greatest shooting backcourt in NBA history. In their early years together, however, not many believed that a jumpshooting team could be a formidable formula to win at the highest level.

Four titles later, Curry and Thompson changed the game of basketball forever with their outside shooting being the main ingredient to their success.

With four championships together, they have secured their place in history as arguably the best backcourt of all time.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson - Career Stats and Accolades Category Stephen Curry Klay Thompson PPG 24.8 19.6 FG% 47.3% 45.3% 3P% 42.6% 41.3% 3PM 3,747 2,481 All-Star Selections 10 5 All-NBA 10 2

The Splash Brothers may have just come to an end this offseason when Thompson decided to leave the Warriors. But it seems like the WNBA is slowly witnessing the ascension of their version of the Splash Sisters.

Splash Sisters: Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell

Are they the NBA's version of the Splash Bros?