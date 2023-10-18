Highlights After trading away Domantas Sabonis, the Pacers have found a true star player in Tyrese Haliburton, who has the potential to lead them back to the playoffs.

The Pacers made notable roster changes, adding young talents like Obi Toppin and Bruce Brown Jr. and showing a desire to compete sooner rather than later.

To have a successful season, the Pacers need to continue developing Myles Turner, make a trade involving Buddy Hield, and prioritize the development and utilization of Tyrese Haliburton.

After a few seasons in limbo, in which the Indiana Pacers were too good to take advantage of the NBA Draft lottery, but not good enough to truly compete for a title, it appears that the franchise has finally found a direction they're comfortable building around. This new path for the organization came after they traded away All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings, taking advantage of the Kings playoff mandate in order to steal away Tyrese Haliburton in the deal.

While Sabonis has been a force for the Kings, helping to lead them back to the playoffs for the first time in nearly two decades, it's becoming pretty apparent that the Pacers got the best player in the deal by acquiring Haliburton. Since they traded away Paul George in 2017, Indiana has had a number of different young players they've tried to build around, including Sabonis, Victor Oladipo, and T.J. Warren.

The Pacers were able to build winning teams around Sabonis, Oladipo, and others, having made the playoffs three years in a row even after trading away Paul George. In that time, though, none of Indiana's young talents were able to establish themselves as true future franchise cornerstones.

One of the most storied franchises, residing in perhaps the most basketball-loving state in the country — where basketball can have seismic effects on the betting industry — being without a true star talent didn't feel right. Thankfully for the great state of Indiana, hope was renewed for the Pacers when they seized an opportunity to acquire one in Haliburton.

Now, heading into his second full season with Indiana, can he lead them in a return to the postseason as early as this upcoming campaign?

Notable roster changes

In:

Bruce Brown Jr.

Obi Toppin

Jarace Walker (Rookie)

Ben Sheppard (Rookie)

Out:

Chris Duarte,

Oshae Brissett

George Hill

In head coach Rick Carlisle's second season with the team, the Pacers appeared to be more competitive than many fans and analysts had thought they would be heading into the year. That was even accounting for Haliburton's addition, who many were extremely high on to begin with. Even with Haliburton missing 26 games, Indiana still outplayed expectations, garnering 35 wins in a season where they were expected to lose as many games as possible.

That level of competence had them virtually dropping out of the Victor Wembenyama sweepstakes in this past draft lottery, and they wound up drawing the seventh overall pick. Enamored with Jarace Walker's potential, the Pacers elected to trade down with the Washington Wizards, who offered them two second-round picks in order to move up one slot and draft Bilal Coulibaly.

After adding to their young core using the draft, Indiana acquired another growing talent when they traded with the New York Knicks and brought in Obi Toppin. Toppin was the eighth-overall selection just four drafts ago and has shown plenty of flashes on the offensive end of the court. His elite athleticism and size project him to be a strong two-way contributor, but his lack of defensive development in New York had him frequently frozen out of head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation. In the end, the Pacers were able to acquire him for the low price of two future second-round picks.

Even more surprising than the Toppin acquisition was when Indiana ended up winning the Bruce Brown Jr. sweepstakes in free agency. The NBA world expected there to be a bidding war for Brown Jr.'s services after he proved to be one of the best role players in the league while helping the Denver Nuggets capture the 2023 NBA title. They didn't anticipate a rebuilding team like the Pacers to obtain a veteran supporting cast member like Brown Jr., though, and they certainly didn't expect Indiana to offer him a two-year, $45 million contract.

Brown Jr.'s signing and, to a lesser degree, the Ben Sheppard pick gave the indication that the Pacers would like to compete sooner rather than later. They nearly stumbled into a Play-In Tournament spot last season despite Haliburton's absence for a quarter of the year. They should have more than enough talent to give it an honest try next year with their new additions.

Keys to the 2023-24 NBA season

Keep developing Myles Turner

One of the most feared shot blockers in the league who can also hit open threes the other way, Myles Turner has long been an intriguing center. For years, the Pacers seemingly waited for Turner to either break out and reach his full potential, or for another team to blow them away with a trade offer for his services. That had the former Texas Longhorn included in trade rumors year in and year out.

Finally, the Pacers showed their trust in Turner by offering him a two-year contract extension ahead of the trade deadline in 2022. That decision has already paid off handsomely, as he had the best season of his career in the first year of his new deal.

Myles Turner 2022-23 Stats Points 18.0 Rebounds 7.5 Blocks 2.3 Field goal % 54.8 3-point field goal % 37.3

Still only 27 years old, Turner has just entered his physical prime, and his offensive production could boom with a little more refinement. Indiana needs to continue to show him that he's a major part of their future plans by taking the time to develop his game further.

Hit on the inevitable Buddy Hield trade

For nearly his whole career now, Buddy Hield has been a ready-made sniper that would be a valuable addition to any team wanting to bring more shooting into their playoff roster, wasting away on squads that haven't been in contention. Due to his situation, Hield has been a perennial member of the NBA trade machine.

He found himself back in trade talks this past summer, but nothing has materialized yet. It's a pretty safe bet to assume that he won't finish the season with the Pacers, though, as he's entering the last year of his contract. If Indiana wants to get something in return for his services, the time to strike is now, lest they risk him walking away in free agency.

Let Tyrese Haliburton loose

Others, like Andrew Nembhard and Obi Toppin, appear to be future 10-year veterans but still aren't sure things. Bennedict Mathurin has shown flashes of future stardom but could certainly top out as a Sixth Man of the Year candidate. For all the young talent on the roster, the only surefire star the Pacers currently have is Tyrese Haliburton.

Through a season and a half with Indiana, Haliburton has proven himself to be one of the brightest young stars in the league, capable of leading an entire offense by himself. In 82 games with the Pacers, he's averaged 19.7 points and 10.2 assists per game while shooting 49% from the field and over 40% from deep. It's rare to see that level of production and efficiency from even established NBA stars. Finding it within a player who's yet to see his 24th birthday is astounding.

His spectacular play earned him a spot among the league's best when he was sent to Germany to represent the United States in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Even among some of the most exciting young players in the country, Haliburton shined brighter than nearly any other prospect for Team USA. The Pacers clearly have a capital 'S' superstar on their hands. Nothing should supersede his development for Indiana.

Read more: 5 NBA milestones that could be reached next season