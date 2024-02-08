Highlights The Indiana Pacers are acquiring Doug McDermott from the San Antonio Spurs to help bolster their wing situation.

McDermott has been shooting at an impressive 43.9% from deep, which will compensate for the loss of Buddy Hield.

Marcus Morris, who is being traded to the Spurs, is expected to be bought out and will likely find a roster spot on a team in need of forward depth.

The Indiana Pacers are acquiring Doug McDermott from the San Antonio Spurs, Adrian Wojnarowski reports. In exchange, the Spurs are receiving Marcus Morris, who's expected to be bought out shortly after the trade is finalized, along with a second-round pick and cash.

McDermott, a six-foot-six forward, is 32 years old and will help round out the wing situation in Indiana. In 46 games so far, he's averaged 6.0 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. What's most notable about his stats is his 43.9 shooting percentage from deep, which should make up for the loss of Buddy Hield, who was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers earlier today.

The forward is in his last year of a three-year, $41.3 million deal, and if he fits well with the Pacers, he could return on a potentially team-friendly deal.

Morris, on the other hand, is averaging 6.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game, but after bounced around between the Los Angeles Clippers and the 76ers, he will likely find a roster spot on a contending team that needs forward depth. He's shooting 40.0 percent from deep and, although he's 34 years old, could still be of use as a spot-up shooter.