The Indiana Pacers are turning the corner as a franchise. After a few seasons in NBA purgatory, seemingly on the precipice of playoff contention but equally close to collapse, the Pacers have identified the right player to lead them to their salvation. Now a two-time All-Star, the young Tyrese Haliburton has emerged as one of the top point guards in the NBA, even securing back-to-back Team USA berths to cement his status. With another two-time All-Star joining the Pacers' core in Pascal Siakam, Indiana has every opportunity to make deep playoff runs for the foreseeable future.

However, there are a couple of moves that Indiana can make to make those dreams a reality ahead of the 2024-25 season and one that they must.

Draft the Best Player Available

Consolidating their draft picks could help them get a higher-caliber prospect

The Pacers will have several second-round picks in the upcoming NBA Draft. But, instead of utilizing them all, they should send the No. 36, No. 49, and No. 50 picks to the Toronto Raptors for the No. 31 pick.

For the Raptors, it’s an opportunity to replenish the end of their bench with cheap talent. It may also provide Raptors president Masai Ujiri with the incentive to draft Bronny James. In light of Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul’s recent comments, he may just make that move if he has three second-round picks instead of one.

For the Pacers, it’s about adding the best possible player that they can. A playoff contender without a spot open in the rotation, the No. 31 pick will be utilized for the purpose of drafting an insurance policy. More specifically, in light of the Pacers’ obstacles during their last playoff run, they need to have a scorer that they can throw into the mix if one of their top players goes down.

Due to their roster construction, the best player they could draft is an on-ball scorer at the wing. This is the area where their depth is the thinnest. As a result, the team drafts Illinois wing Terrence Shannon Jr. with the 31st overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The lefty is an exceptional scorer who has no qualms about scoring off the dribble. Averaging 20.2 points per game since transferring to Illinois, the Chicago native may not be a mainstay in Indiana’s rotation from day one. However, he can stay in rhythm by honing his skills with G League runs. Then, whether the door opens due to injury or trade, he’ll be ready when his time comes.

Re-Sign a Familair Face in Free Agency

After reeling in the big fish, there's another big man to attend to

In free agency, the Pacers’ first, second, and third priority was re-signing Siakam. Fortunately for Indiana, they didn’t give up a lot to get him, so it’s not necessarily about the return on investment. Siakam simply fits the team well. Indeed, after the Raptors traded him in mid-January, his transition to Indiana’s scheme was all but seamless.

In 41 games, the offensive-minded forward averaged 21.3 points and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 54.9 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from three. Notably, he made 39.4 percent of his 3s when Haliburton dished out the assist. As Haliburton’s the team’s lead guard and a true floor general, their on-court chemistry is particularly important. That being said, Siakam has clearly taken to Haliburton as a teammate.

Pascal Siakam, BANG! Category 3P% 2023-24 34.6 After Pacers Trade 38.6 Off of Tyrese Haliburton's Passes 39.4

Recently, Siakam and the Pacers engaged in contract negotiations that resulted in him landing a $189.5 million deal. Under contract for the next four seasons, Siakam may have the best years of his career besides Haliburton, especially if he manages to win another championship. That being said, the Pacers’ chances of winning their first championship since 1973 are significantly higher with Siakam’s on board. It’s a classic win-win.

With that out of the way, the Pacers can focus on re-signing Obi Toppin. Toppin will be a restricted free agent and Indiana has his Bird Rights.

Therefore, money is not a problem in this equation, at least so far as whether they can offer to while over the cap. This bodes well for Indiana, as Toppin's skillset helps them play their preferred style offensively (which would be fast) and blends well with that of Haliburton and Siakam. A high-flying forward who can space the floor, he averaged 10.3 points per game while shooting a career-high 40.3 percent from distance in 2023-24.

Though he still needs to improve his defense, he earned Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle's trust with the effort he played with after being moved to a bench role. As a second unit spark plug, Toppin thrives, recording a -1.0 plus-minus as a starter but a +7.0 plus-minus as a reserve.

Trade For a Starter

Miles Bridges would improve the team

The trade that the Pacers should make is the one that sees them package three second-round picks for one in the 2024 NBA Draft. The trade Indiana could make, especially if they draft Shannon, is moving Bennedict Mathurin. To that point, Shannon and Mathurin’s strengths are astonishingly similar. While they have flashed as two-way playmakers, both thrive as and are more focused on being scorers. The difference is that Mathurin is younger and has proven he can excel at the NBA level.

Nonetheless, if the Pacers were to trade any member of their rotation, it would likely be Mathurin or Isaiah Jackson. Of the two, Mathurin has a much higher trade value. However, as both are on their rookie contracts, it would be hard for either to fetch an All-Star.

As the frontcourt defense is still an issue though, perhaps a sign-and-trade for Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges would benefit the team. Due to Bridges’s off-court struggles, he likely won’t command much if any more than the salary he just received. But, to simplify the scenario, let’s say he receives a $15 million salary. Though the salaries don’t match on the surface, Bridges’ outgoing salary will be reflected as a $7.9 million cap hit, allowing the Pacers to make the swap.

While Mathurin will likely be missed in the locker room, Bridges complements Siakam better. This is primarily because, while Siakam’s combination of size and mobility helps him to be solid at that end, his defensive energy is limited by his responsibilities on offense.

Meanwhile, Bridges is an inconsistent but impactful defender, particularly on-ball. He’s also capable of scoring at a relatively high clip and efficiently. In his past two seasons, he’s averaged 20.6 points per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. This could take some pressure off of Siakam.

To be frank, Bridges is the better player in general when compared to Mathurin. He has the edge as a scorer, defender, rebounder, and facilitator. He even has a physical advantage, possessing greater size and athleticism. If he didn’t have such a problematic off-court history, the Pacers would see this as a steal.