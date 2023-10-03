Highlights Buddy Hield's contract extension talks with the Indiana Pacers have stalled, sparking trade rumors about his future with the team.

Many teams may be interested in acquiring Hield due to his shooting abilities, but it's uncertain how much they would be willing to give up in a trade.

Hield is known for his scoring prowess, especially from deep, but he has yet to earn All-Star honors and may be seeking a larger role on another team.

Indiana Pacers guard/forward Buddy Hield is entering the final season of his contract, and with extension talks between the two parties reportedly at a halt, trade rumors are beginning to brew leaving his future with the blue and gold in doubt. Amid these reports, NBA writer Mark Medina believes that many teams around the league would be interested in acquiring his services, but how much teams would be willing to give up in order to get him, though, is uncertain.

NBA news – Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers surpassed the, albeit low, expectations of many around the NBA last season after they remained largely in contention for a play-off spot before falling off toward the back end of the season, finishing with a 35-47 record which saw them miss out on a play-in tournament spot.

The Pacers haven’t made too many off-season moves except by adding Bruce Brown, who arrived off the back of a championship-winning season with the Denver Nuggets, on a two-year, $45 million deal as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

With deep marksman Buddy Hield occupying the small forward position in a starting role for much of his time in Indiana, there is now speculation over whether Brown’s addition to the roster will see the 30-year-old lose his starting spot, instead becoming a leader of the Pacers’ second-unit, per Fansided’s Nicholas Chiarito. That is, if Hield is even on the roster at all, amid trade rumors hotting up despite the Pacers’ front-office and coaching staff insisting they want him to remain in Indiana, something with which the veteran shooter has verbally reciprocated, per Sports Illustrated’s Tony East. Hield has one year left on his four-year, $94 million contract, per Spotrac.

Led by ascending star, 23-year-old Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana appears to be moving in the direction of favoring a younger starting line-up for next season, with them now expected to insert the up-and-coming Bennedict Mathurin into a starting role after a compelling rookie season where he averaged almost 17 points-per-game off the bench, alongside Bruce Brown on the wing. Whether Buddy Hield will be willing to accept a reduced role with the team has cast his future in doubt, and the uncertainty of his situation has put many NBA teams on notice should he become available via trade.

Where could Buddy Hield end up?

Due to his shooting capabilities, particularly from deep, Medina argues that a lot of teams may be interested in bringing Hield on-board, but indicated that interested parties aren’t likely to be willing to give up too many assets to get him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“Really flip a coin, because he's [Buddy Hield] one of those players that draws a lot of interest around the NBA. He's an amazing shooter, and a great competitor. When you need instant offense, Buddy Hield is your guy. But he's not a generational star or an all-star player just yet. He can be an all-star player though. So, I think with that, there are certainly going to be a lot of teams in the mix, but how much they give up for him, I don't think it's going to be seismic changes.”

How did Hield perform last season?

Hield - whose contract is worth $94m in its entirety - has made his name in the league by being a prolific shooter from range, and last season was no different.

Buddy Hield - NBA Career Statistics (2017 - Present) Minutes Played 29.5 Points 16.1 Assists 2.6 Rebounds 4.4 Steals 0.9 Blocks 0.3 Field-Goal Percentage (%) .434 Free-Throw Percentage (%) .402 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

As per Statmuse, the 6’4” SG/SF posted 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists in his 80 games, of which he started 73 of them. Averaging 31.0 minutes per game, he shot 45.8 percent from the field, his highest conversion rate since he matched that number in 2018-19, while converting 42.5 percent of his three-point attempts, up from his 36.6 percent last season, which again, is his most efficient year since the 2018-19 season.

Read more: NBA: 5 players primed to make All-Star team for the first time in 2023-24

There is no doubt that the Bahamian native is an elite-level scorer, but one thing he has failed to achieve in his seven seasons in the league is to earn All-Star honors. He has largely been the second scoring option throughout his career, behind DeAaron Fox during his stint with the Sacramento Kings, and ascending star, Tyrese Haliburton, in Indiana. However, with the arrival of Bruce Brown, he is now projected to lose his starting role entirely, which may prompt the 30-year-old to seek greener pastures elsewhere.

Nevertheless, Buddy Hield has been a good source of offense, particularly from the perimeter, throughout his NBA career and so should he find himself being made available on the market, there will likely be many suitors who would relish the chance to add such a prolific shooter to their rotation. Where his future lies long-term in the league, though, is still unknown.