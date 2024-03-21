Highlights Tyrese Haliburton's recent shooting slump has hampered team success right before the playoffs.

The Indiana Pacers excel offensively but struggle defensively, which does not inspire playoff success.

Playoffs seeding remains uncertain, and they may face tough competition

The Indiana Pacers are in an interesting position leading to the postseason. With an outstanding offense and an extremely underwhelming defense, the future of their season seems to be hanging in limbo.

Teetering on making the NBA Playoffs and falling into the Play-In, the way in which the Pacers enter the postseason (if at all) is also still very uncertain. Taking into account their ability and their competition, here’s a look at the ceiling for the 2023–24 Pacers.

Struggling Haliburton Limits the Pacers' Success

Haliburton has been in a slump from behind the arc

Currently tied for the second-best offense in the league with an offensive rating of 120.3, the Pacers are an offensive unit. Leading the league in both points per game and assists, the Pacers will cause trouble for any potential postseason matchups.

The biggest concern on the offensive end of the floor is the current slump of Pacers’ star Tyrese Haliburton. Though starting the season strong, Haliburton has been struggling more and more month by month, particularly from deep.

Haliburton's 2023-24 Shooting Percentages by Month Month FG% 3P% October 45.8% 33.3% November 53.2% 46.7% December 47.5% 36.9% January 44.0% 30.4% February 48.3% 38.0% March 39.8% 16.9%

However, as his deep-range game is struggling, his midrange game is quietly flourishing. Although he’s most well known for being one of the best natural playmakers in the league (currently leading the league with 11.3 assists per game), his ability to sink multiple shots from deep with ease has been a major part of his game.

Haliburton 2023-24 Shot Attempts by Distance Distance FGA FGM <8 ft 256 158 8-16 ft 114 65 16-24 ft 64 34 24+ ft 430 156

Even with the increased midrange bag from Haliburton this season, and his deep shot struggling, the majority of his shot attempts come from behind the arc.

And although this Pacers team has scoring talent up and down the roster, and his knack for getting his teammates open looks, Halliburton’s offensive output is seemingly indicative of the team's overall performance.

Haliburton Shooting Percentages in Wins vs Losses Outcome FG% 3P% Wins 50.5% 39.8% Losses 43.9% 30.3%

With the splits reaching almost double-digit differences in each of his shooting percentages, it’s clear that when Haliburton struggles, the Pacers tend to lose.

And struggling indeed is Haliburton. When looking at his shooting percentages before and after the All-Star break, it’s like looking at the stats of two entirely different kinds of players.

Haliburton Percentages Before/After All-Star Break Time Period FG% 3P% Pre-All-Star Break 49.2% 40.0% Post All-Star Break 41.7% 21.3%

If Haliburton can correct the three-point shooting ship, this Pacers team should see a dramatic jump offensively. A bold statement considering they’re still a league-leading offense, but the numbers indicate that they could still get better.

Weak Defense Could Be Indiana's Downfall

Although they have a lead-leading offense, the Pacers are one of the worst defensive teams

Along with possessing one of the highest offensive ratings this season, the Pacers also have one of the highest defensive ratings this season (118.4). In fact, they’re the only team to be in the top six highest in both offensive and defensive ratings respectively.

Not to say that this is a season-breaking quality, as both the Milwaukee Bucks and the Dallas Mavericks are the top ten highest in both offensive and defensive ratings and remain in the contender conversation, but they are at the most extreme in terms of the difference between offensive and defensive quality.

2023-24 Top Offensive Teams and Their Defensive Ratings Team ORTG DRTG Celtics 123.0 111.2 Thunder 120.3 112.7 Pacers 120.3 118.4 Bucks 119.5 116.2 Clippers 119.5 115.6 Mavericks 118.4 117.0

On the bright side, the addition of Pascal Siakam has made the Pacers a better defensive team, if only slightly, with their defensive rating improving across the board since his arrival.

2023-24 Pacers Defensive Rating With and Without Siakam Player(s) DRTG without Siakam DRTG with Siakam Haliburton 121.1 117.5 Turner 117.2 113.7 Pacers Team 120.8 117.0

They’ve also improved in rebounds (on both ends of the floor) while reducing their fouls since the all-star break. Sure, some of this could be attributed to the midseason change in officiating regarding fouling, but with their defensive numbers steadily improving since the acquisition of Siakam, they should only get more comfortable in their play throughout the rest of the season.

Where the Pacers Stand in the East

The Pacers postseason seeding is in their own hands with current standings

Currently clutching the seventh spot in the east, the Pacers could realistically go either up or down in the standings before the start of the postseason. One game ahead of the Miami Heat and one game behind the Philadelphia 76ers, their position will likely change multiple times with how tight the seeding is getting.

A couple of wins could mean the difference between making the playoffs and possibly getting bounced before they even start.

If the Pacers do end up falling into the Play-In, they’ll unfortunately have some stiff competition.

Though the 76ers have been steadily dropping in the standings since the loss of MVP candidate Joel Embiid, it’s believed that Embiid could return by the start of the playoffs. When Embiid was on the court, the 76ers were one of the best teams in the entire league.

Similarly, in difficulty for the Pacers, but not the teams' circumstances, is the Miami Heat. Though the Heat currently sit at eighth in the east, they play like a different team in the postseason. Evidenced by their entrance into last year's postseason through the play-in, and exit through the finals.

The Pacers could certainly beat either of these teams in a single game if they play to their full potential, but it’s far from a guaranteed or even more-than-likely outcome.

If they can make the postseason while avoiding the Play-In, they’d likely play either the Orlando Magic or the New York Knicks. Again, the Pacers could beat these teams in a series if things fall their way, but it’s not likely with how each of these teams has been playing this season.

And even if they did, when they enter the second round against teams with both more talent and postseason experience, almost every metric would suggest that they will not be able to win (barring injuries). Thus, this Pacers team, while extremely talented, seemingly has a ceiling of the second round in the playoffs.

They are a team to watch going forward with the emergence of Haliburton over the last couple of seasons, the addition of Siakam, and the young talent of guys like Bennedict Mathurin, Obi Toppin, and Jalen Smith. While this season may not be it, their chance at real success is just over the horizon.