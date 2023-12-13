Highlights The Indiana Pacers have surpassed expectations and gained attention by performing well in the In-Season Tournament.

Tyrese Haliburton has emerged as a star player for the Pacers, making a significant impact on both ends of the court.

While the Pacers have excelled offensively, their weak defense remains a concern and may require roster adjustments to build a more balanced team.

The Indiana Pacers are ahead of schedule. Following a decent 11-8 start to the regular season, including a 4-0 sweep against their In-Season Tournament group rivals, they started to gain attention from NBA fans who hadn't taken notice before.

In the single-elimination bracket, though, the Pacers, led by new franchise cornerstone, Tyrese Haliburton, commanded the eyes of a national audience.

Through the IST, Indiana went from a fun upstart team to a serious playoff threat. First, they knocked off the Boston Celtics, the first seed in the Eastern Conference and a popular pick to make it to the Finals. That victory could be dismissed, though, as the Celtics current core is notorious for falling short in big moments.

Then, they took down the Milwaukee Bucks, a team led by two members of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. The Bucks haven't been convincing with their new All-NBA duo thus far, but toppling a squad with that much star power was an undeniably commendable feat.

The Pacers may have fallen short of the inaugural IST title against the Los Angeles Lakers, but they accomplished a secondary goal in garnering the respect and attention of NBA fans and analysts across the nation.

Now that the eyes are on them, though, will Indiana grow to become the serious contender that they appeared to be in the IST? Or will they wilt under the newfound pressure?

Haliburton is ready to lead the Pacers to contention

Tyrese Halburton 2023-24 Statistics: 26.9 PPG, 12.1 APG, 52.5 FG%, 44.1 3PT%

The Pacers are ahead of schedule to most fans and analysts, but they're right on track on president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard's itinerary.

Indiana in the last two years have made a number of moves that have shown that they planned to return to relevancy this season, including signing Myles Turner to an extension, holding onto Buddy Hield, and adding 2023 NBA Champion Bruce Brown in free agency.

The reason that Pritchard and the Pacers brass were comfortable accelerating their rebuild came earlier, though. Ahead of the 2021-22 trade deadline, Indiana traded Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings in return for Tyrese Haliburton.

In a year and a half, across 82 total games, Haliburton has shown that he wasn't just a safe bet to be a future superstar, he was a star already.

Tyrese Haliburton - 2022-23 Statistics Games 56 Points 20.7 Assists 10.4 Rebounds 3.7 Field-goal % 49.0 3-point field-goal % 40.0

His 2022-23 campaign was shortened due to injury, but it was obvious that Haliburton had an All-Star level impact on the game when he was on the floor. That season, the Pacers had an offensive rating of 112.1 when he was on the bench.

That number would have made them the 26th most efficient offense in the league. When he was leading the charge, though, Indiana was scoring 118.4 points per 100 possessions, which would have been the second-best mark in the NBA.

This season, the Pacers and head coach Rick Carlisle have leaned fully into Haliburton's fast-paced, offensively dominant style of play. They're currently leading the league in pace, offensive rating, and points per game, and they're winning basketball games while doing it.

Pacers have tough roster decisions ahead

Lowest salary cap total in NBA

Currently seated in fifth in the Eastern Conference, the Pacers have shown that they can win games playing their breakneck firefight style of basketball. However, their defense has done them no favors in these victories.

Indiana might be the cream of the crop when it comes to putting the ball in the basket, but they're nearly as awful on defense as they are dominant on offense. They're currently 28th in defensive rating and 29th in opponent's points per game.

Surprisingly, the Pacers do have some talented defenders on their roster. Myles Turner has long been one of the most effective rim protectors in the league. Bruce Brown earned his money and a ring on the back of his versatile defense. T.J. McConnell is a spunky perimeter pest.

Unfortunately, Indiana's mode of operation on both ends of the court negates any positive traits those defenders might have. McConnell has seen spotty minutes, with much of his available playing time going towards more offensively equipped options like Andrew Nembhard.

Brown has become a more offensively coded player, averaging a career-high in field-goal attempts per game this season. His perimeter defense has also been mostly negated by the defense-averse teammates around him, although his length and activity in the passing and driving lanes has led to a large chunk of the stops that the Pacers are able to generate.

Myles Turner - Defensive Statistics 2020-21 (blocks leader) 2023-24 Blocks 3.4 2.1 Overall field-goals defended 17.9 16.3 Overall FG% on defended shots 45.2 49.1 Overall difference vs average -4.1 -1.1 Field-goals defended < 6-ft 9.0 8.8 FG% on defended shots < 6-ft 50.0 55.7 Difference vs average < 6-ft -12.4 -8.7

Turner is the player whose abilities have been most mitigated by Indiana's up-and-down play style. Due to their weak defensive personnel, coach Carlisle has opted for a switch and trap-heavy scheme to try to generate chaos on defense and discombobulate opponents to prevent them from dissecting the Pacers weaker individual defenders.

While Turner still has flashes of defensive dominance, Carlisle's scheme has made it easy for opposing teams to draw the former Texas Longhorn away from the basket and negate his rim protection. No longer playing a drop scheme in which he thrives, coupled with his larger offensive workload, has kept Turner from being the highly impactful anchor that he's proven to be in the past.

Where does Indiana go from here?

Go all-in or stay patient

In January 2023, Myles Turner signed a two-year extension that secured his short-term future with Indiana and removed him from the trading block that he spent a majority of his career sitting upon. Now, it might be wise for the Pacers to test his market out once again.

Coming off of a career year on offense last season, and a quarter-way through another effective campaign for the Pacers, Turner's trade value might be higher now than ever, especially since most analysts can recognize that his defensive impact hasn't been well represented this season, and he could easily return to Defensive Player of the Year discussions given that he can go back to a drop scheme.

With Tyrese Haliburton showing that he's ready to lead a contender now, the Pacers have to start thinking about how to field the best possible roster around him. I

ndiana is obviously not a free agent destination. While they do retain all of their own future picks, plus another conditional first-rounder owed to them in this upcoming draft, Haliburton is too talented for Indiana to truly tank and maximize their draft lottery odds.

That leaves the trade wire as their most effective avenue to upgrade their roster. The Pacers are proving this season that they can outgun teams en route to a winning record. It may be time for them to lean even further into their offensive identity.

Indiana Pacers - 2023-24 Offensive Metrics Statistics Rank Points per game 128.5 1st Assists per game 30.3 1st Offensive rating 123.5 1st Field goal % 51.0 1st 3-point field goal % 38.2 7th

After all, having a few defensive stalwarts like Turner, Brown, and McConnell has proven fairly useless with their current play style and personnel.

Moving forward, the Pacers could either try to shift their team identity around Haliburton and hope that he can continue to lead a winning team with less effective weapons, but more defensively-minded players around him, or they can use some of their defensive-minded veterans like Turner, Brown, and McConnell as trade chips to try to build the NBA's greatest offense.

There's no saying for sure which path will lead them to a championship, but one way certainly seems simpler to accomplish. Either way, the Indiana Pacers are approaching a crossroads, and they'll have to make a decision soon, lest they continue to tread water as a borderline playoff team.