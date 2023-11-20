Highlights Tyrese Haliburton's breakout season has elevated the Indiana Pacers, making them contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Haliburton's pace of play and unselfishness have created a team-oriented culture and improved the overall roster.

Haliburton's exceptional offensive performance and ability to make his teammates better have been key to the Pacers' success.

Indiana Pacers deserve all the credit that they are receiving from around the league right now, having looked like one of the standout teams in the Eastern Conference to begin the season, largely due to the breakout season of fourth-year guard, Tyrese Haliburton. With his exquisite play on the court and his unselfishness in finding his teammates with great efficiency, this has prompted NBA writer Mark Medina to ‘seriously look’ at the Pacers as a team that could perhaps contend during the post-season.

Assembling today’s current roster

Point-guard Tyrese Haliburton has got off to an excellent 2023-24 NBA regular season campaign, but it is easy to forget that very early on in his young career, the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft was traded away by his former team, the Sacramento Kings, at the 2022 February trade deadline in exchange for big man Domantas Sabonis, due to their surplus of guards led by De’Aaron Fox. Upon reflection of the transaction between the Pacers and the Kings, it has largely been considered as a win-win situation for both parties, with the 23-year-old thriving as the primary playmaker under head coach Rick Carlisle, while with a full season of having Sabonis on their roster, the Kings made the playoffs last year for the first time since 2006.

On the other hand, the Pacers missed out on making the playoffs in last year’s campaign after finishing with a 35-47 losing record, which saw them sit outside the play-in tournament spots, finishing 11th overall in their conference. As a result, they used the off-season to bring in some additional recruits, signing Bruce Brown to a two-year, $45 million deal in free agency, with his arrival also bringing in championship-proven experience after being a key piece of Denver Nuggets’ title-run last year. Furthermore, the Pacers brought in the explosive Obi Toppin, after a trade with the New York Knicks, where he was immediately inserted into the starting line-up. So far these moves appear to have paid dividends for this young Indiana squad, where they currently occupy the seventh seed with a 7-5 record. However, they are only .5 games back from the fourth seed due to the close competitiveness in the East.

Indiana Pacers record through the first 12 games - 2023-24 campaign Win% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Net Rating .583 120.7 118.4 +2.3 League Ranking 12th 1st 27th 10th All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Medina – Haliburton ‘makes everyone better’ which has resulted in ‘very good, team-oriented culture’

Medina believes that the Pacers, albeit somewhat surprisingly, have earned the right to have their name in the conversation for teams that could possibly come out of the Eastern Conference during the post-season. His reasoning largely stems around Tyrese Haliburton’s pace of play, which, in turn, has contributed to the whole roster looking better and a great overall team environment.

“I think that we have to seriously look at the Indiana Pacers as a team that could contend in the Eastern Conference. I would still put the favorites with Milwaukee [Bucks] and Boston [Celtics] because of their heavy talent, but the Indiana Pacers have a lot of great chemistry, and it starts with Tyrese Halliburton, with just how fast a pace that he plays. He has helped the Pacers lead the league in pace per points and all that, and points per possession because of how fast he plays. He just makes everyone better and that has resulted in a very good, team-oriented culture.”

Emergence of a star

Without a doubt, Haliburton is the engine that gets the Pacers’ machine working, and everything on the offensive side of the ball appears to run through him. In his eleven games this season, the 23-year-old is averaging 23.5 points, a league-high 11.6 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game, shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 43.2 percent from behind the three-point line. Both shooting conversion rates are a career-high for the fourth-year guard. He also leads the league in offensive rating with a 124.5 score, ahead of Philadelphia 76ers breakout star, Tyrese Maxey (123.9), while also contributing to 47.6 percent of the Pacers’ total assists. Furthermore, in an impressive shooting display against the Charlotte Hornets, Haliburton tied his career high when he scored 43 points to go with 12 assists, the only Pacer in franchise history to achieve such a feat.

Finding his teammates has been a key factor to the team’s overall success, with the Iowa State alumni’s unselfishness helping elevate the play of those around him, including Obi Toppin, who is averaging 11.1 points on 61.7 percent shooting from the field, both of which are career-highs. In regard to his incredible assists numbers to start the year, Haliburton also set the record for most assists without conceding a turnover in a two-game span in NBA regular season history when he collected 32 assists against the 76ers (back-to-back games), surpassing the record Jason Williams (Memphis Grizzlies) set back in 2003. He continues to average an incredible assist-to-turnover ratio with a score of 5.1, which is currently eighth-best in the NBA.

Led by the fourth-year guard who earned his first NBA All-Star selection last season, the Indiana Pacers look to be every part of a contending team in the Eastern Conference with a plethora of offensive firepower that has proved successful so far in winning basketball games. Still a relatively young team, though, it remains to be seen whether Indy can compete with the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and 76ers in the East, but it wouldn’t be surprising at all if they were to go deep into the playoffs, as their team chemistry and cohesion is so far proving to be one of the best in the league.

