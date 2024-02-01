Highlights The Indiana Pacers have shown impressive offense but lack defense, ranking 26th in the league with a 119.6 defensive rating.

The addition of Pascal Siakam gives the Pacers a secondary scorer behind Haliburton, cementing them as legitimate contenders in the East.

The Pacers need to improve their team defense, though, if they are to go on a deep post-season run.

The Indiana Pacers have a new All-Star duo with Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam as they look to build upon their already stellar season. With the Pacers’ impressive performances on the season so far, though, NBA insider Mark Medina believes that they have demonstrated that they have enough to make an unexpected run at the NBA Finals.

Offensive firepower galore

Added Siakam to the league’s No. 1 overall offense

The Pacers came out of the blocks to start the 2023-24 regular season firing on all offensive fronts, and have maintained their position as the NBA’s best offensive outfit through their first 48 games of the season, as measured by their number-one ranked 121.3 offensive rating.

Pascal Siakam - 2023-24 Offensive Statistics Category Toronto Raptors Indiana Pacers ORTG 115.8 126.4 PPG 22.2 21.6 FG% 52.2 57.4 3PT FG% 31.7 42.9 AST% 20.9 21.4 USG% 24.8 23.7

Despite having the best offense in the league, the Pacers decided to take full advantage of their stellar season campaign so far and put all their chips in to acquire another offensive powerhouse in Pascal Siakam, finalizing a deal with the Toronto Raptors to land the two-time All-Star in exchange for Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and three first-round picks.

Siakam joins point-guard, Tyrese Haliburton, who earned his first All-Star starting nod last week, and second selection overall, and center Myles Turner, who, per a report from The Athletic’s Sam Amick, the Cameroonian forward had ranked as second in a list of NBA players he would love to play with in the future, behind Kevin Durant.

Now it has become a reality.

With Siakam’s addition to the roster, there is optimism that Indiana now have a go-to secondary scorer behind Haliburton, one of the few assets they have lacked in their historical offense this season, and is thought to put them in greater stead alongside their main Eastern Conference rivals, such as the Boston Celtics with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and the formidable pairing of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard at the Milwaukee Bucks.

Eastern Conference has ‘four legitimate title contenders’

Medina’s expectations of who would be the main contenders in the Eastern Conference coming into the 2023-24 campaign has been altered by the success of the Pacers at just overthe halfway mark of the season.

Initially believing it would be a two-horse race between the Celtics and Bucks, due to their recent play, led by Haliburton, and their recent roster moves, the journalist now believes that the Pacers could outlast the East’s favorites and make a run all the way to the NBA Finals.

“Going into the season, it seemed like it was just going to be the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and everyone else. But now, you have to expand it to four teams. The Philadelphia 76ers have shown that they're fine without James Harden, and are even better, and Indiana have shown that they have a star in their hands with Tyrese Haliburton. They have one of the best offensive teams in the league, and so they very much have a legitimate shot to make it to the NBA Finals.”

Polar opposite defense

119.6 team defensive rating, 26th in the NBA

While on the offensive side of the ball, the Pacers have been unstoppable, largely due to the elite playmaking of Haliburton, who leads the NBA in assists with 12.9 per game, Indiana’s defense has been underwhelming, to say the least.

Ranking 26th overall in defensive efficiency with a 119.6 defensive rating, the Pacers have mainly relied on Turner to box out and grab defensive boards, where he is averaging a team-high 28.6 percent of Indiana's overall defensive rebounds.

Indiana Pacers - 2023-24 Defensive Impact Category Stat STL 7.7 BLK 5.9 DREB 30.7 DFGM 21.4 DFGA 33.5 DFG% 64.0

Furthermore, Turner is the Pacers' leading shot blocker, the only member of the team to average over a block a game, 1.9 blocks, accounting for 52.4 percent of the team's overall blocked shots.

Despite having played only seven games for his new team, Siakam has already established himself as the Pacers' second-leading rebounder, with his 5.3 defensive reounds per game matching that of Turner's, and accounting for 22.4 percent of Indiana's total rebounds.

As it pertains to rim protection though, power forward Jalen Smith is statistically the Pacers' best rim protector, holding his opponents to a field goal percentage 10.6 lower than their season average, for only 53.0 percent within less than six feet of the basket.

That is closely followed by Isaiah Jackson and Aaron Nesmith, who restrict their opponents to 9.9 percent and 9.5 percent less than their field goal average, respectively, while Myles Turner ranks fourth on the team, with his defensive presence seeing his opponents shoot the ball less than six feet away from the rim at 5.4 percent fewer shot efficiency than they are used to.

However, it should be noted that Turner and Nesmith play an average of approximately 10 minutes more per game than Smith and Jackson.

As a team, though, the Pacers only restrict their opponents to 62.6 percent from the field when less than six feet away from the basket, only marginally down from their 63.2 average, ranking 14th overall in the league, while defensively as a whole, they rank last, with their opponents scoring at a rate of 3.1 percent greater than against any other team.

It is clear that if the Pacers are serious about mounting a title charge, then they need to improve their team defense, or they may run into issues the further they progress through the post-season.

There is still time to change things though, and with Siakam's presence on the court, there may be further improvements yet.

Nonetheless, their offense has been that outstanding, they can't be ruled out of title contention on their defense, alone.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.