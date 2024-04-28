Highlights Along with Giannis Antetokounmpo being out of the lineup, Damian Lillard has also been ruled out.

After producing a win in Game 3, the Pacers are a whopping 9.5-point favorites heading into this contest.

The betting trends suggest the Pacers "may" cover the spread, and the game is likely to go over the expected points.

The 2023-24 NBA playoffs action continues this week. One of the games on tap from today’s slate features the Indiana Pacers (49-37 SU, 45-38-3 ATS) hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (50-35 SU, 37-48 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in Game 4 of this first-round playoff series and why.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game 4 Info When Sunday, April 28, 2024 Time 7:00 PM ET Where Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, IN TV TNT

Pacers vs. Bucks – How We Got Here & Betting Trends

Indiana is the heavy favorite heading into Game 4

The Pacers posted their second straight win in this series, coming away with a 121-118 overtime win in Game 3. Myles Turner led the charge with 29 points and nine boards on 40 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Tyrese Haliburton did not have a great shooting night, and that is phrasing it nicely. He shot 8-for-22 overall, including a woeful 1-for-12 from 3-point range. However, the All-Star guard finished with a triple-double that included 18 points, 16 assists, and 10 rebounds, allowing the Pacers to take their first lead in a playoff series since 2018.

Meanwhile, the Bucks' narrative gets murkier. Sure, Khris Middleton turned in a solid performance with a career-high 42 points, including a three-point basket that sent the game into overtime.

However, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been sidelined with a calf injury and probably won't play in Game 4. Damian Lillard scored 28 points, but he hurt his knee in the opening quarter and then re-aggravated an Achilles injury in the final frame. Although Lillard had advised that he plans to suit up in Game 4, he's been ruled out for the game instead.

The Pacers have taken six of the eight meetings between these teams this season. Will that trend continue in Game 4, or can the Bucks even the series at 2-2?

Now that we have set the stage for this Game 4 showdown, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Picks for Pacers vs. Bucks Game 4

GIVEMESPORT presents our Game 4 picks with analysis

The Spread

Indiana opened as a 5.5-point favorite. At the time of this writing, the line has climbed to nine points for the home team (per OddShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Bucks are 4-2 ATS in their last six games against Eastern Conference opponents.

In its last six matchups against Central Division teams, Milwaukee is 4-2 against the spread.

The Bucks are 6-13 ATS in their last 19 games against Central Division opponents.

In its last 13 April games, Milwaukee is 3-10 against the spread.

The Pacers are 1-4 ATS in their last five contests against teams in the Central Division.

Indiana is 2-4 against the spread in its last six Sunday games.

Indiana has an 8-2 record against the spread in the 10 games it has been favored to win by 9.5 points or more, while Milwaukee is 1-1 ATS as an underdog by 9.5 points or more. Additionally, the Pacers have accumulated 26 wins in the 43 games they have been installed as the favorite, while the Bucks have amassed only three wins in the 14 contests in which they have been the underdog.

Although it is a large spread, given the trends and the fact that Lillard will be less than 100 percent if he does play, look for the Bucks to cover here.

Prediction: Indiana Pacers (-9)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup opened at 223 points (per Pre-Game.com). However, according to DraftKings, the line has moved to 216.5 points. Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER four times in the Bucks' last six outings.

four times in the Bucks' last six outings. In Milwaukee's last six road games against Indiana, the OVER total prevailed all six times.

total prevailed all six times. The total has gone OVER seven times in the Pacers' last eight games.

seven times in the Pacers' last eight games. The OVER total is 10-3 in Indiana's last 13 contests against Milwaukee.

total is 10-3 in Indiana's last 13 contests against Milwaukee. The OVER total is a perfect 5-0 in the Pacers' last five home games.

total is a perfect 5-0 in the Pacers' last five home games. In each of the Pacers' last six home games, the OVER total won out each time.

total won out each time. Indiana and Milwaukee have averaged a combined 242.3 points per contest, which is 25.8 points higher than the projected points total for this game (216.5).

The opponents of these two teams have averaged 236.6 points per contest, which is 20.1 points higher than the projected total for this matchup.

Prediction: OVER 216.5 points

Player Prop Bets

Following his 42-point performance in Game 3, Middleton is the key player to watch for the road team. He currently has -110 odds of scoring more than 26.5 points and -110 odds of finishing with less than 26.5 points.

Here is a look at how his numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

Middleton has been averaging 15.7 points per game during the regular season and playoffs across 58 outings.

In eight games against the Pacers this season, he has averaged 25.0 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, the Bucks forward is averaging 26.7 points per game.

points per game. Middleton has played against Eastern Conference teams 43 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 15.8 points per outing.

points per outing. In 17 matchups against Central Division opponents, Middleton is averaging 17.9 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Middleton has averaged 23.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup only once during that stretch.

points and rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup only once during that stretch. Prediction: Khris Middleton OVER 26.5 points

Pacers forward Myles Turner has played well against Milwaukee in this series and has scored more than 20 points in Games 2 and 3. Based on these numbers, he is the key player to watch for the home team. He currently has -112 odds of scoring more than 20.5 points and -108 odds of finishing with less than 20.5 points.

Do Turner's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the regular season and playoffs, Turner has been averaging 17.3 points per game across 80 appearances.

points per game across 80 appearances. In eight games against the Bucks this season, he has averaged 20.6 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, Indiana's big man is averaging 22.7 points per game.

points per game. Turner has played against Eastern Conference teams 53 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 17.5 points per outing.

points per outing. In 20 matchups against Central Division opponents, he is averaging 19.5 points per game.

points per game. Over his last five outings, Turner has averaged 23.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

points and rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch. Prediction: Myles Turner OVER 20.5 points

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Final Picks

The Spread: Indiana Pacers (-9) OddShark

Indiana Pacers (-9) OddShark Over/Under: OVER 216.5 points (DraftKings)

OVER 216.5 points (DraftKings) Player Prop Bet #1: Khris Middleton OVER 26.5 points

Khris Middleton OVER 26.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Myles Turner OVER 20.5 points