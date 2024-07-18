Highlights The Indiana Pacers need to upgrade their starting lineup to compete for titles in the near future.

Aaron Nesmith would be a valuable trade asset to land a star wing.

Myles Turner's future with the Pacers is uncertain due to his contract situation.

The Indiana Pacers just had their most successful season in a decade, when a young Paul George led his ascending squad to consecutive Eastern Conference Finals battles against the Miami Heat superteam in 2013 and 2014. The 2023-24 Pacers beat the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks on their way to the Conference Finals, where they were competitive but swept by the Boston Celtics .

Now it is time to turn the page to 2024-25, and Indiana is attempting to reach the next level. Although they reached the NBA's Final Four, there were huge injury implications in both of their series victories, and they aren't considered to be one of the league's elite right now.

However, the Pacers have a very young, blossoming superstar in Tyrese Haliburton , an excellent co-star in his prime with Pascal Siakam , and an improving core of supporting players to build around. Indiana has twelve players who could feasibly have a big role this season and needs to reduce that number by this year's playoffs to craft their ideal rotation.

Their front office has a simple, but difficult job: packaging the right role players for upgrades at several spots in the lineup to create a championship-level eight-man rotation.

1 Aaron Nesmith

Nesmith has developed into a solid starting wing, but Indiana may upgrade his spot

As it stands currently, the Pacers have a very good starting lineup, but it is nowhere near good enough to truly compete for titles in today's NBA. They were able to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals mainly because of outlier injuries to many of the other East teams, but they need much improvement to earn the eight additional wins it would take to hoist the trophy. Indiana also has an excellent group of six or seven bench players who could rival any other group of backups in the league.

To join the next tier of teams, Indiana must consolidate their top 12 into a better top eight. Their starters are currently Haliburton, Siakam, Andrew Nembhard , Aaron Nesmith , and Myles Turner . Haliburton and Siakam are locks for the future at the point guard and power forward spots, while Turner is likely a long-term Pacer at the center position, but could be used in a blockbuster trade if one becomes available.

The two spots the Pacers must upgrade are the two and the three, and Nesmith would be the first to go for a couple of reasons: Nembhard is still on his rookie deal for two more seasons and also flashed a level of shot creation in the playoffs that Nesmith has yet to showcase.

Nonetheless, Nesmith has proven to be a lights-out three-point shooter and an excellent, physical defender, giving him a ton of value league-wide on his $11M contract through 2026-27. Knicks fans will remember that he was the only guy in the entire playoffs that had any success guarding Jalen Brunson during his historic scoring tear, and Nesmith could bring that championship-level defense to a contender.

Nesmith vs. Nembhard (2023-24) Player PPG APG 3P% TS% Nesmith 12.2 1.5 41.9% 63.1% Nembhard 9.2 4.1 35.7% 57.3% Nesmith Playoffs 10.5 2.2 27.8% 56.0% Nembhard Playoffs 14.9 5.5 48.3% 65.4%

If Indiana wanted to package the Vanderbilt product with two of their role players and some draft compensation, it would be more than enough to land a star wing when one becomes available. It may not happen in the near future, as Nesmith has done nothing to force the Pacers to deal with him, but it could be the franchise's next logical step to legitimate contention.

2 Isaiah Jackson

Jackson has shown flashes of excellence but would be more valuable on another team

Isaiah Jackson is another player who hasn't necessarily done anything wrong in his time in Indiana but could be on the trading block purely because he is a redundant asset that could be better used on a different squad. The former Kentucky Wildcat has continued improving each of his three years in Indiana, and has been a very solid backup big who flashed some serious athletic potential at 6'10".

Anytime Jackson got on the floor in the playoffs, his presence was immediately felt as he provided a spark to the youthful Pacers with his relentless energy on the glass and defensively. Those traits could be used on several playoff teams, such as the Oklahoma City Thunder , Dallas Mavericks , Phoenix Suns , Bucks, and others. He was limited to just 10.5 minutes per outing in the playoffs but could earn a much better bench role with any of these squads.

Too Many Bench Players Player Position 2023-24 PPG 2023-24 MPG Mathurin SG 14.5 26.1 Toppin PF 10.3 21.1 McConnell PG 10.2 18.2 Jackson PF 6.5 13.1 Wiseman C 7.1 17.3 Walker C 3.6 10.3 McDermott SF 5.5 14.1

Jackson's limited usage will be even more problematic this season with the rise of Jarace Walker and the increased role Indiana seems to want to give the 20-year-old, who is brimming with potential. It is simply an inefficient use of resources to have both of these guys still on the roster when one could be used in a trade package to upgrade the more important starting lineup.

3 Myles Turner

Nine-year veteran solidified his spot in 2024 after years of trade rumors, but could still be at risk

In 2023-24, Myles Turner finally got the opportunity to remind the world that he is a special two-way player. In his excellent playoff run, where he was arguably Indiana's second-best guy, he provided elite rim protection, stretched the floor, and threw down some of the best dunks in recent memory, showcasing the talent that had been hidden behind bad Pacers teams and constant trade rumors.

Elite, Versatile Two-Way Center Season PPG RPG 3P% BPG 2023-24 17.1 6.9 35.8% 1.9 2024 Playoffs 17.0 6.6 45.3% 1.5 Career 13.9 6.8 35.4% 2.2 Career Playoffs (43 GP) 13.8 6.7 40.0% 1.9

With his awesome performance and Indiana's deep run, Turner seems to be locked in for a future with the Pacers, but his $19.9M contract is expiring after this season, putting pressure on the front office to make a decision. The easiest and most likely decision is to ink him to a long-term extension, as Indiana cannot afford to lose him for nothing, but he is also an extremely attractive trade asset.

Any contending squad that needs more size would absolutely love to have Turner on board for his help defense, switchability, elite range and closeout attacking for a seven-footer. He is yet another center who would've fit perfectly with the Thunder had they not signed Isaiah Hartenstein (and OKC would still want him).

Another reason Turner could be traded before or after signing a new contract is that he could be a main piece in a superstar trade that could take Indiana to the top tier of the league. It would hurt to lose him, but the Pacers may have to to make that final leap.