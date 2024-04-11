Highlights Tyrese Haliburton's performance declined post-injury, impacting the Indiana Pacers' success potential.

The Indiana Pacers have been searching for a core of players to begin building around since Paul George was traded to Oklahoma City in 2017, and they finally may have found them. After five straight first-round exits from 2016-2020 and a Play-In loss in 2021, the franchise flipped and decided to rebuild around young players.

One of those young players was point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who was acquired in a trade from Sacramento for Domantas Sabonis. Haliburton immediately transformed the direction of the franchise and was an All-Star in his first full season in Indiana, and the Pacers have steadily brought in young talent to surround him with.

Indiana's young core of Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Obi Toppin, and Jalen Smith have combined with veterans like Pascal Siakam, T.J. McConnell and Myles Turner to form a very competitive team. However, despite their solid 46-34 record and sixth-seed in the East, the Pacers don't check all the boxes a team needs to in order to win a championship or even make a deep playoff run.

Tyrese Haliburton Hasn't Been the Same Since His Injury

Indiana's driving force has struggled after his hamstring strain

Before suffering a Grade One hamstring strain against the Boston Celtics on January 8th, Haliburton was playing at an incredible level that earned him his first All-Star starting nod. The team was 21-15 and boasted one of the league's best offenses, and Haliburton was the leader that created everything for his teammates. Indiana's point guard was elevated into a different conversation of NBA players before he went down.

He missed the next five games before being rushed back 11 days later, only to sit for five more outings. After playing several contests on a minutes restriction, Haliburton has been in the lineup on normal minutes, but his effectiveness has been severely limited. For much of the last two months, he hasn't been his usual self both from a scoring and facilitating standpoint, and Indiana has suffered the consequences.

Tyrese Haliburton's Different Versions Date Range 10/25-1/8 1/19-2/8 2/9-4/10 PPG 23.6 14.7 17.6 APG 12.5 7.9 9.7 TO/G 2.5 1.9 2.0 TS% 63.3% 58.9% 56.6% Team Record 20-13 2-5 17-10

Clearly, Haliburton hasn't been the same guy for the past three months, and Indiana's one elite strength revolves almost solely around his skill set. The Pacers' ability to run a fast-paced offense with the league's most dynamic floor general is their superpower and their only path to beating a superior team. Without Haliburton at his best, this squad is drawing dead to win a playoff series.

This Roster is Too Small and Weak Defensively to Make a Run

NBA History tells us that you simply cannot win with Indiana's playstyle

With a roster that is built around speed, athleticism, and perimeter skill, the Pacers' ideal formula to win basketball games is to push the pace and outrun the opponent down the floor. Indiana is always trying to outscore the other team, which works well in the regular season when you have a rotation of quick guards who can shoot, dribble, and pass.

However, when the playoffs roll around, successful teams typically have a strong defensive foundation built on size, length, and consistent habits that are honed throughout the regular season. Indiana does possess some of these tools, as Turner and Siakam are a stout frontcourt that can contest shots at the rim, and Nesmith, Toppin, and Smith bring length to the table.

Indiana's defensive problems stem from poor habits as well as the sobering reality that Haliburton is one of the worst defenders in the league, and there just isn't enough defensive talent to cover up for their weaknesses.

The Pacers are also one of the worst rebounding teams in the league, as neither Turner nor Siakam are capable of carrying the rebounding load on such a small roster. Teams like the New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Philadelphia 76ers will dominate the glass against Indiana, and that alone could get them beat. The Pacers are arguably the ideal first-round matchup for several Eastern teams.

Pacers' NBA Rankings Category Stat NBA Rank ORTG 120.2 2nd DRTG 117.6 24th NRTG 2.6 12th REB% 49.1% 24th

The numbers tell us that Indiana has been unable to get a stop or secure a rebound all season, and NBA history says that is a death sentence for a potential playoff run.

Indiana Just Doesn't Match Up Well With Playoff Teams

Several Eastern squads would invite a series against the Pacers

Despite a regular season in which Indiana fared well against the Eastern Conference playoff field, seemingly every team in the bracket is hoping to match up against the Pacers in the first round or otherwise.

The Knicks, Cavaliers, Magic, and 76ers should all want to play the Pacers in the first round of the postseason because all four teams can shred them on the glass and in the paint, and New York, Cleveland, and Philadelphia have an elite scoring guard who can hunt Haliburton on switches and break down Indiana's defense.

Boston would prefer Indiana to the Heat Miami or 76ers out of the Play-In, while Miami would love to see the Pacers at some point in their playoff run. The only team who should want to avoid Indiana is the Milwaukee Bucks because Haliburton and their other guards can destroy their weak point-of-attack defense and cause the Bucks real problems. This concept was proven over five regular season games, where Indiana won four and Milwaukee had no answer for their offense.

Whether it is Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey, Donovan Mitchell, Mitchell Robinson, Joel Embiid, or Jarrett Allen, the Pacers will struggle to keep opposing guards out of the paint while also getting crushed on the boards. There is no precedent for a team simply outscoring their defensive and rebounding weaknesses on the way to a deep playoff run.

Star Guards vs. Indiana Player Brunson Maxey Mitchell PPG 35.7 33.0 38.0 APG 3.7 4.0 9.0

However, Indiana has built a great core of young players and veterans and is set up well for the future. After upgrading the wing position and getting Mathurin back in the fold, Haliburton should be equipped with the tools to contend in the Eastern Conference for years to come.