Highlights The Indiana Pacers are eyeing more help for their stars amid a loaded Eastern Conference.

Indiana has valuable assets for potential impactful additions.

Unclear if the Pacers aim for star acquisition or complementary pieces, but they are active in the trade market.

The Eastern Conference just got more loaded and teams are taking note.

Coming off of an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the Indiana Pacers have their eyes set on staying at the top of the East and are reportedly determined to get more help around their stars.

On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN's Brian Windhorst joined the Pat McAfee Show and revealed the insight that he had received regarding the Pacers' intentions this offseason.

“They’re trying to get Tyrese [Haliburton] some help. They’re not done working. They’re on the prowl.”

The timing of this news isn't coincidental, as just a night prior, the New York Knicks , who the Pacers defeated in the second round of the postseason, made a major trade to acquire Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets . Although Indiana defeated the Knicks in the playoffs, New York was without OG Anunoby and All-NBA forward Julius Randle .

Even looking at the first-round matchup between the Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks , Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the entire series due to a calf injury, while Damian Lillard missed Game 4 and 5 of that six-game series.

Taking that into consideration along with the fact Indiana got swept by the eventual NBA champion Boston Celtics , the Pacers team currently constructed, there is still a distance from reaching title contention.

The Pacers want to do what they can to not end up like the 2021 Atlanta Hawks team, that made the Eastern Conference Finals on a great postseason run, but electing to stay still afterward led to the team being no greater than a Play-In team in the future seasons.

Indiana Has The Assets to Bring Another Key Piece

Pacers could make a big splash to cement themselves as contenders

It's unclear whether the Pacers are trying to swing for the fences for a star, or flesh out their roster with complimentary pieces. The Pascal Siakam trade turned out to work wonders for the team, as he was their best player throughout their 2024 postseason run, and the team was able to retain him with a contract extension. However, Indiana still has two very valuable assets that are viewed as attractive in the trade market.

Pacers general manager, Chad Buchanan, did an amazing job at being able to keep the team's young pieces in the Siakam trade with the Toronto Raptors . That allowed the team to keep Bennedict Mathurin and the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Jarace Walker. Mathurin was a key figure in the Pacers' success but was sidelined due to a season-ending shoulder injury. Although he missed the entire postseason run, the Pacers were still able to make the Conference Finals.

Bennedict Mathurin 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 14.5 REB 4.0 AST 2.0 PLUS/MINUS -9.8 EXP WINS -23

Mathurin had a down year compared to his rookie season. His decrease in productivity could lead to the Pacers' viewing him as expendable in potential trades this offseason. Paired with Walker, who didn't crack the Pacers' rotation at all this season, appearing in just 33 games in 10.3 minutes of action, Indiana can put together a compelling package.

There aren't any players in particular that the Pacers are linked to, but they are a team to keep an eye on as the arms race in the Eastern Conference has already begun.