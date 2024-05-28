Highlights The Pacers prepared to offer Pascal Siakam a max contract this summer, projected to be worth approximately $247.1M over 5 years.

Siakam's role and fit with the Pacers, especially alongside Haliburton, were critical to their Eastern Conference Finals run.

Siakam and the Pacers, both with mutual interest, seem destined for a reunion in free agency.

The Indiana Pacers are prepared to offer forward Pascal Siakam a max contract this summer, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

"The heavy-lifting on the Pascal Siakam front has been done on both sides... They just didn't trade those picks to potentially just have a crack at keeping him. They understand it's a maximum-level contract commitment that you're going to have with Pascal Siakam. That's what they are preparing to offer him this summer, and he wants to be there. There's mutual interest in getting a deal done."

In January, the Pacers acquired Siakam from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, and three first-round picks. In 41 games with the Pacers, Siakam averaged 21.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, while shooting a career-high 38.6 percent from three.

The forward's three-level scoring ability was a seamless fit alongside star floor general Tyrese Haliburton. The duo posted a net rating of +3.8 in their minutes together.

Siakam was critical to the team's Eastern Conference Finals run. During the postseason, he led the Pacers in both points (21.6) and rebounds (7.5).

Siakam and the Pacers On Course For Lucrative Reunion

Siakam will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and a reunion makes sense for both sides. From the organization's perspective, he was a great fit for the team and helped launch them into contention. For Siakam, he has the opportunity to remain the go-to scorer on a playoff team and receive a significant payday.

As Charania mentioned, Siakam wants to stay. During his postgame press conference on Monday, he called playing in Indiana a "blessing":

"All I can say is that it's been a blessing. I'm really appreciative of everything. I think coming from where I come from, it means a lot. The support I’ve received here is something that I was kind of missing. Having all that, seeing how the city breathes basketball, and how much support they give to the team, just being here for the home games, it's incredible. How would you not be a part of that? I'm just really blessed and happy how this has been."

A maximum contract for Siakam is projected to be worth $247.1 million over five years, per Forbes. That would immediately make him one of the highest-paid players in the association.

A five-year, $247.1 million deal would be the fourth-highest contract in terms of total value, trailing only Jaylen Brown, Nikola Jokic, and Bradley Beal. His projected average annual salary of $49.42 million would rank 13th among active players.

Other teams in free agency are limited to offering Siakam a four-year max contract, which is projected to be valued at $183.2 million.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, Cleaning the Glass, NBA, and Basketball Reference.