The 2020 NBA Draft could not have gone any better for the Sacramento Kings .

After the NBA was forced to finish the season in unprecedented circumstances due to the COVID- pandemic, the offseason would need to be rushed along as well to get the league calendar back on track. Due to the fear of COVID, the NBA Draft was done remotely.

Coronavirus similarly disrupted the college season, so March Madness was canceled that year. The scouting process suffered as a result.

One of the outcomes of this was the incredible draft slide of Tyrese Haliburton .

Somehow, Haliburton tumbled to the 12th overall pick, where the Kings got the opportunity to steal him.

The pick looks even better when looking at some of the players who went before Haliburton in the draft. Players like James Wiseman , Killian Hayes , Jalen Smith and others found a home before Haliburton.

Quite frankly, the only player selection that aged well, in relation to being chosen above Haliburton, was Anthony Edwards , who was drafted first overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves . The jury is still out on the Charlotte Hornets and LaMelo Ball .

The Kings made out like gangbusters.

However, it would soon become clear that they did not even know the talent they had in the building with Haliburton.

Before the end of his sophomore campaign, the Kings traded Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers in a package centered around star big man Domantas Sabonis .

This turned out to be one of the most significant trades of the 2020s to this point.

Kings Prioritize Building Around De'Aaron Fox

Sacramento returned to the playoffs after the retool

As confusing as it was to some why a bad team like the Kings was trading away promising young talent, the mindset behind the deal was not too difficult to figure out, then or now.

The Kings wanted to build around De'Aaron Fox .

The team did not envision the pairing of Haliburton and Fox working in the long term. Considering both guards needed the ball to maximize their value on the court, the thought process is understandable.

The Kings chose to add a player in Sabonis, whom they presumed would pair well with Fox. In that regard, the Kings were indeed onto something.

De'Aaron Fox & Domantis Sabonis – 2022-23 Stats Category Fox Sabonis PPG 25.0 19.1 RPG 4.2 12.3 APG 6.1 7.3 USG% 30.1 21.3 TS% 59.9 66.8 WS 7.4 12.6 PER 21.8 23.8

Fox had the best season of his career in his first full season paired with Sabonis. He was named an All-Star and All-NBA player for the first time.

He also posted career highs in multiple categories, like true shooting percentage, win shares and player efficiency rating.

Sabonis, much liked Fox, thrived. He was also an All-Star and All-NBA selection. Sabonis likewise posted career highs in assists per game and the three aforementioned categories with Fox.

More importantly, the Kings were winning again. They qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2006, with a record of 48-34.

There were not many fireworks in the 2023 playoffs for the Kings. They also failed to make the playoffs the season after, losing in the NBA Play-In Tournament .

However, it felt as though a winning culture was re-established in Sacramento.

Haliburton Leads the Pacers' Rebuild

Indiana would find itself back in the playoffs quickly, too

Haliburton became an All-Star in his first full season with Indiana. The Pacers missed the playoffs in 2022-23, but it would not take long before that changed.

Tyrese Haliburton – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 20.1 APG 10.9 TOV 2.3 USG% 24.6 AST% 44.9 TS% 60.5 WS 9.0

Despite struggling with some nagging injuries throughout the year, Haliburton led the Pacers back to the playoffs. The franchise even demonstrated its faith in Haliburton and the team when it traded for Pascal Siakam in January.

The Pacers went on to do a surprising amount of damage in the NBA Playoffs . They knocked off the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks to reach their first Eastern Conference Finals since the Paul George era.

Unfortunately for the Pacers, they ran into the juggernaut that was the eventual champion Boston Celtics . Their chances certainly took a hit when Haliburton got injured as well.

However, the Pacers have displayed all the signs of a promising future, and their conference finals appearance may indicate a team ahead of schedule.

The Trade Worked for Both Teams, but One More Than the Other

The Kings and Pacers did well, but one side looks better positioned moving forward

After the Kings' success and Haliburton's leap, the general opinion in the NBA world has been that this trade was a win-win deal. For the most part, that remains true.

However, the more time passes, the more it feels like if anyone will pull away as the clear winner, it will be the Pacers.

De'Aaron Fox and Haliburton – 2023-24 Comparison Category Fox Haliburton PPG 26.6 20.1 APG 5.6 10.9 TS% 56.7 60.5 WS 6.5 9.0 Age 26 24

Whenever the trade is revisited, the big question will be whether the Kings chose to build around the right guard. For as good a player as Fox is, the likely answer is probably not.

The Kings experienced their first semblance of team success in a long time after bringing in Sabonis, but for the most part, they look like they will be stuck in no man's land behind the best teams in the conference for the foreseeable future. Adding DeMar DeRozan this offseason is nice, but itis unlikely to move the needle.

The Pacers are similarly stuck in a tier below the best teams in the Eastern Conference for next season. However, Haliburton is a few years younger, leaving them a large window to put a championship team around him.

The inescapable feeling here is that Haliburton may already be a better player than Fox too. One of the two was chosen for the USA's Olympic Basketball team, and it was not the Kings star.

This may be a win-win to some for now, but the feeling here is that the more time passes, the more this turns into a clear win for the Pacers.

