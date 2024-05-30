Highlights Pacers exceeded expectations in 2024 playoffs despite being swept in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Indiana's priority this summer is to find players who excel on both offense and defense.

Pacers GM open to making aggressive moves for improvement, balancing running it back with exploring trade options.

The Indiana Pacers unexpected run to the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals ended unceremoniously. Indiana was back in the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2014 but were swept by the first-seeded Boston Celtics.

While the Pacers could have prevented a sweep had they been healthier, the franchise is ahead of schedule on its path to becoming a legitimate title contender. The run is even more impressive considering rising star Bennedict Mathurin missed the entire postseason. All-NBA guard Tyrese Haliburton had his season also cut short due to a nagging left hamstring in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The biggest challenge for the Pacers this summer won’t be to just get healthier and find more talent. It will be to fill those holes with players who can also contribute at the other end of the floor. With Indiana's young core showing major promise this season, the franchise can leverage it into a needle-moving deal.

Indiana is Open to Making Aggressive Moves

Pacers have assets to work with

Indiana’s cap sheet is fairly clean and should easily allow for a new deal for star forward Pascal Siakam . The key will be to find common ground on a contract that isn’t expensive or too long, given that Siakam is now 30 years of age with a minor injury history. The Pacers could potentially regret having to pay him a max deal over four years.

After being swept by the Boston Celtics in the conference finals, Pacers GM Chad Buchanan spoke to the media and addressed avenues for the team to get better, as NBA reporter Evan Sidery detailed.

“Pacers GM Chad Buchanan said today they’re comfortable running it back with their roster, but if the right opportunity presents itself on the trade market, they will get aggressive."

While Indiana's best bet may be to run things back after re-signing Siakam and Obi Toppin and watching the development of their youngsters, if the opportunity presents itself, the Pacers could benefit hugely by listening to offers.

2023-24 Was a Major Building Block

Indiana had a slew of questions entering the season, but most are now addressed

The Pacers played 100 games this year. They were projected to win 37 in the regular season and maybe compete for a play-in spot. They blew past expectations and were one of four teams left standing.

No matter how they got there or how it ended, one thing's for sure: The Indiana Pacers are back on the map. For a team led by a young superstar -- the future is bright.

Head Coach Rick Carlisle said the team's goal was to reach the conference finals within the next three years. They did it in one year. As the leader of his team, Tyrese Haliburton says Indiana has only scratched the surface of their great potential.

“I think just continuing to play with that chip on our shoulder. We haven’t arrived by any means. We had a great year. We did something I don’t think anybody thought we were capable of doing. Now it’s a whole new thing. We’ve got to prove this year wasn’t a fluke and that we’re capable of doing this. We’re going to continue proving people wrong.” - Rick Carlisle

It was an exciting year for the Indiana Pacers. The future also looks bright, and they will have the opportunity to be a perennial contender in the East moving forward.