Highlights The Celtics are favored in Game 3 by seven points as they look to extend their lead against the Pacers.

Jaylen Brown led Boston to a dominant Game 2 win with a 40-point performance, pushing the Celtics ahead 2-0.

Siakam's strong 28-point showing in Game 2 positions him as a player to watch for the Pacers in Game 3.

The 2023-24 NBA playoff action continues as we have the middle stage of the conference final round. The lone game on the schedule features the Indiana Pacers hosting the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in Game 3 of this playoff series and why.

Pacers vs. Celtics Game 3 Info When Sat. May 25 Where Gainbridge Fieldhouse Time 8:30 PM EST Location Indianapolis, IN TV ABC

Pacers vs. Celtics – How We Got Here & Betting Trends

Boston continues to be the favorite heading into Game 3

The Celtics needed some late-game blunders by the Pacers to eventually pull out a 133-128 overtime win in the opener. That would not be the case in Game 2, though. Trailing 27-22 at the 1:14 mark in the opening stanza, the Celtics used a 20-0 run over the next several minutes to take a lead they would never relinquish.

Ultimately, the Celtics rolled to a 126-110 win to take a 2-0 lead as the scene shifts to Indianapolis for Games 3 and 4. Jaylen Brown led the home team with a game-high 40 points and five rebounds on 14-for-27 shooting from the field.

Jayson Tatum and Derrick White added 23 points each, while Jrue Holiday contributed 15 points and 10 assists on 6-for-7 from the floor and 3-for-4 from beyond the arc for a Celtics squad that was 53.4 percent from the field overall and 40.5 percent from distance.

Pascal Siakam led the visitors with 28 points, five rebounds, and two assists. He connected on 13 of his 17 attempts and knocked down both of his 3-point attempts.

Andrew Nembhard chipped in with 16 points and five assists. After a 25-point, 10-assist effort in the opener, Pacers’ All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton finished with just 10 points and eight assists, as he exited the game early with a hamstring injury – the same injury that kept him out of the team’s rotation for 10 games back in March.

"I think we have the guys to understand how hard it is to win, and we know that we can bounce back. We've done it all year, and it's time to dig deep and go out there and compete at the highest level in front of our fans." – Pascal Siakam

The good news is that the Pacers have won 11 straight games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, including a 6-0 mark in these playoffs. Additionally, Indiana trailed 2-0 in the previous round before winning that series in seven games. The difference here is that Haliburton’s status is questionable. While the Pacers went 6-4 during his absence in the regular season, they are a much more formidable opponent when he is on the court.

Now that we have set the table for this Game 3 showdown, it is time to examine the betting trends for both teams.

Pacers vs. Celtics Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

The Spread

The Celtics were the favorites in Games 1 and 2 by 10 and nine points, respectively. That trend continues going into Game 3 as the road team is a seven-point favorite (via OddShark.com).

The Celtics are 2-4 ATS in their last six games.

Boston is 4-8 ATS in their last 12 matchups against Indiana.

In their last five road games against the Pacers, the Celtics are 1-4 against the spread.

Indiana is 4-2 ATS in its last six outings.

In their last 16 May games, the Pacers are 11-5 against the spread.

Prediction: Boston Celtics (-7)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total opened at 227. At the time of this writing, the line has moved 222.5 points (per Pre-Game.com)

The total has gone OVER four times in the Celtics’ last five contests.

four times in the Celtics’ last five contests. The OVER total is 8-3 in Boston’s last 11 matchups against Central Division opponents.

total is 8-3 in Boston’s last 11 matchups against Central Division opponents. In the Celtics' last eight May games, the OVER total is 6-2.

total is 6-2. The total has gone OVER four times in the Pacers’ last five games overall and four times in their last five games against Boston.

four times in the Pacers’ last five games overall and four times in their last five games against Boston. In Indiana’s last 19 games against Eastern Conference teams, the OVER total emerged victorious 14 times.

total emerged victorious 14 times. The OVER total prevailed seven times in the Pacers’ last 10 contests against Atlantic Division opponents.

Prediction: OVER 222.5 points

Player Prop Bets

Jaylen Brown is the key player to watch for the Celtics. He made a game-tying 3-pointer at the end of Game 1 and a 40-point masterpiece in Game 2. He currently has -105 odds of scoring 26.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 26.5 points.

Here is a look at how his numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

Brown is averaging 23.3 points per contest in 82 regular season and playoff appearances.

points per contest in 82 regular season and playoff appearances. In seven games against the Pacers this season, he has averaged 29.7 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, Brown is averaging 24.8 points per outing.

points per outing. Brown has played against Eastern Conference teams 55 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 23.3 points per outing.

points per outing. In 23 matchups against Central Division opponents, the Celtics’ shooting guard averages 25.2 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Brown has averaged 24.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

Prediction: Jaylen Brown OVER 26.5 points

Following his 28-point outing in Game 2, Pascal Siakam is the key player to watch for the Pacers. He currently has -122 odds of scoring more than 22.5 points and +102 odds of scoring less than 22.5 points.

Do Siakam’s numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

Siakam is averaging 21.7 points per contest during the regular season and playoffs.

points per contest during the regular season and playoffs. In seven games against the Celtics this season, he has averaged 22.7 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, he is averaging 21.7 points per outing.

points per outing. Siakam has played against Eastern Conference teams 63 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 22.1 points per outing.

points per outing. In 29 matchups against Atlantic Division opponents, the Pacers forward is averaging 20.9 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Siakam has averaged 21.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

Prediction: Pascal Siakam OVER 22.5 points

Pacers vs. Celtics Final Picks

The Spread: Boston Celtics (-7) OddShark

Boston Celtics (-7) OddShark Over/Under: OVER 222.5 points (Pre-Game.com)

OVER 222.5 points (Pre-Game.com) Player Prop Bet #1: Jaylen Brown OVER 26.5 points

Jaylen Brown OVER 26.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Pascal Siakam OVER 22.5 points